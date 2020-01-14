After spending three seasons as an assistant coach for the La Plata High School football team, Devonte Williams was promoted to head football coach for the Warriors well before the 2020 season kicks off.
The school’s athletic department made the announcement Monday on its official Twitter page, @laplatawarriors.
Williams, who was also the La Plata junior varsity football head coach last fall and is the current track and field coach at the school, will take the helm from John Lennartz, who resigned after going 8-12 during his two seasons as Warriors head coach. The team was 6-4 overall in 2019 and reached the Class 2A South Region playoffs.
Williams, a Lackey High School graduate, was thrilled to accept the position.
“I’m very excited to be taking over as the next football coach at La Plata,” said Williams, who is also a Life Skills teacher at the school. “I came here three years ago as an assistant when Rod Milstead was here and I stayed on the past two years with [John] Lennartz. Last year I was also the junior varsity head coach and that was a good learning experience.”
Williams played in two state championship games at Lackey under former coach Scott Chadwick, who is currently the head football coach at Myers Park in North Carolina. The new La Plata frontman will have at least two returning coaches on his staff in J.B. Walton and Brian Phillips, who has been the Warriors’ offensive coordinator.
Williams was quick to highlight the Lackey influence started by Milstead, now the Delaware State University head coach.
“When Rod was here, he wanted to have coaches who were part of winning programs as players,” Williams said. “Me and J.B. played together at Lackey and we got to the state finals twice, one was close and other we lost, 28-0 [to Linganore of Frederick County]. But those guys are excellent coaches and I’m glad to have them back on the staff for the fall.”
Williams has watched several of the current La Plata football players climb up from the junior varsity ranks over the last two years and looked forward to seeing them continue to progress in 2020.
“Being the assistant coach and the junior varsity coach allowed me to get to know a lot of the kids,” Williams said. “Some of the guys who will be seniors this fall started when they were sophomores, so this will be their third season of playing together. We have some good returning linemen and skill players and they know to put in the work during the weight room.”
