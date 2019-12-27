During the calendar year, La Plata High School boys lacrosse coach Kris Bayer and boys soccer coach Chris Butler capped their coaching careers with the Warriors roughly six months apart.
Bayer stepped down as the La Plata head boys lacrosse coach following the spring 2019 season in which the Warriors headed into the Class 2A South Region bracket as the top seed, received an opening-round bye, then were edged by Southern of Anne Arundel County, 11-10. Southern, in turn, lost to eventual state champion Glenelg of Howard County in the next round.
Butler, who enjoyed two separate stints as the La Plata head boys soccer coach and briefly coached the Warriors girls team in between, led the Warriors to the 2A state title game where they were edged by Century of Carroll County, 1-0, on Nov. 14 at Loyola University in Baltimore.
In his last home game as La Plata head coach, Butler was greeted by several of his former players and the Warriors defeated Eastern Tech of Baltimore County in the 2A state quarterfinals. Bayer ended his coaching career with a 108-51 mark, recording his 100th win on March 26 in a 9-8 win over Calvert, while Butler admitted he could not recall his overall win-loss record.
“When I filled out the form for the MPSSAA for the state playoffs, one of the things it asks for among all the stats coach’s overall record at the school,” Butler said. “But, honestly, I never kept my own record. The only reason I coached all those years was to help the boys win a state title. We came close, but we never got one, so all I know if that every year, for 20 years, I lost the last game I coached each season.”
Bayer stepped aside after the spring season so that he could keep close tabs on his son, Josh Bayer, now at freshman at the University of Delaware. Bayer admits that he has not given a return to coaching much thought and expects to enjoy the next four years simply as a spectator watching his son play for the Blue Hens.
“I started coaching at La Plata when Charles County approved lacrosse in the high schools in 2009,” said Bayer, a Brown University player and alum who started the Charles County Lacrosse Club.
“It rained that first week and we were in fear of our lives practicing in the gym with balls flying everywhere. Only two of the 50 kids that tried out for La Plata had ever played lacrosse before, which is why I started the Charles County Lacrosse Club.”
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1