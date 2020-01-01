Last spring, a pair of La Plata High School teams captured their respective state titles as the Warriors softball team notched its second straight crown and the baseball team earned the 2A title as well.
The La Plata softball team (19-4 overall) cruised to a 9-0 victory over Queen Anne’s County in the Class 2A state championship game at the University of Maryland in College Park. Senior pitcher Ava Krahling limited Queen Anne’s to just one hit — a sixth-inning single — and the Warriors scored nine runs on 11 hits to post their second straight 2A state title and third in the last four years.
“It was a great all-around victory,” La Plata coach Tara Larkin said after the state title win. “Ava was on fire on the mound and we had a couple of over-the-fence home runs by Ryanne [Saluter] and Sydney [Bales]. Everybody was just hitting the ball. It was a team win.”
Saluter and Bales, who is headed to George Mason University for softball, both belted home runs, while Lacie Hardesty had two doubles and Jayci Chamberlain, a North Carolina State University recruit for softball, added a double. The Warriors scored once in the second, twice in the third then six times in the fourth to break it open and give Krahling plenty of cushion in her final game.
“That didn’t bother me,” Krahling said of the sixth-inning single that broke up her bid for a no-hitter. “We were up a lot and I knew my teammates had my back. My defense made a lot of good plays behind me today.”
That same afternoon at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, the La Plata High School baseball team (20-5) edged Middletown, 4-2, to capture the 2A state title.
Junior hurler Ryan Calvert fanned 13 batters and did not yield a walk in the complete-game victory and helped his own cause with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fifth.
“This team worked really hard,” Calvert said. “Nobody expected us to be here, but we did it. We needed a run and we had two runners on with two outs and I wasn’t going to let them down. I had to get somebody in [to score]”
La Plata head coach John Childers had watched Middletown take a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Warriors responded with four runs in the home half of the frame to take the lead for good. The fifth inning was the only one in which either team scored in the state title game and the Warriors’ four runs proved to be enough.
“Honestly, it wasn’t one of the best outings [for Calvert on the mound],” Childers said after the game. “But he is still a great pitcher and one heck of a player. That is the biggest character game you will ever see. You make a bunch of errors and get behind 2-0 to a great team and one of the best pitchers in the state, but we found a way to get guys on base and win. Ryan and Dean [Kirby] are unbelievable. This year we were able to put a defense behind them and win a championship.”
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1