Last winter, a trio of La Plata High School athletes earned state titles in their respective sports and two of them is still on hand to attempt a successful end to their high school careers.
La Plata swimmer Megan Schueller completed an undefeated season in the girls 50-yard freestyle by capturing the Class 2A state title for the second straight year at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center in College Park. Schueller had earlier captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and 2A South Region titles in the same event and has not been beaten in the 50 free since her freshman year.
“I was happy with my start and then from there it was really close,” said Schueller, who played volleyball for the Warriors and is seeking her third straight 2A state title in the 50 free this winter as a senior. “When I made the turn, I took a peek to see where the other two girls were and they were both alongside me. I just had to stay focused and keep going hard.”
Schueller captured the 50 free in 24.39 seconds, narrowly defeating Middletown sophomore Kathryn Pressly (24.52) and Kent Island sophomore Katie Insley (24.58) in a genuine three-way thriller.
“I am happy to be able to win a second straight state title,” Schueller said. “Next year, I want to come back here and win a third one.”
La Plata senior Alex Blake captured his second straight 2A-1A state wrestling title last winter after spending his first two high school seasons in North Carolina where he had been a state runner-up in his weight class.
Blake edged Dunbar’s De’Arius Carr, 4-2, to capture the 145-pound weight class at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, one month after suffering a serious injury.
“I tore my labrum about four weeks ago, before [the SMAC wrestling tournament],” Blake said after the state title win. “I thought maybe my season would end. I was nervous. I was close to just calling it quits, saying this isn’t worth it. I have college ahead of me. But I didn’t want to stop. I had to finish out my senior year. I had to go out there and try. I just didn’t expect anything.”
La Plata junior Owen Butler captured the 152-pound weight class to take home the 2A-1A state title by defeating South Carroll’s Steven Dahl, 7-2, to take the state title in Upper Marlboro.
“I feel great,” Butler said after winning the state title. “I’ve gained a lot of confidence my last few weeks, and had my brother [Cameron Butler] here and have great partners in Alex [Blake] and my teammates. I had a lot of confidence in what I could do and it’s just been great being able to go out there and compete for a state title and finally be able to get one.”
This past fall, Butler also played an integral role in helping the La Plata boys soccer team reach the 2A state title game where the Warriors fell to Century of Carroll County, 1-0, in the last game for both himself and his father, La Plata head boys soccer coach Chris Butler.
