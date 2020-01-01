Throughout last spring, the Charles County high school track and field athletes who participate in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have battled one another in hopes of peaking during the postseason.
And when the state championships completed at Morgan State University in Baltimore, the spotlight would eventually shine on Lackey High School’s boys team, which had been considered the bridesmaids among school squads in recent years while the Chargers girls garnered all the headlines during the indoor and outdoor seasons.
This time, the Lackey boys finally got to the altar, taking the 1A state title.
In much the same path that the Huntingtown boys traveled to winning the 3A state title, Lackey claimed the crown despite boasting only one champion, its 1,600-meter relay.
Justin McIntyre, Linn Jordan, Jarron Plater and Montez Berry combined to win the last relay of the day in 3 minutes 29.29 seconds, just two one-hundredths of a second over Boonsboro of Washington County. And that cemented the Chargers’ first team state title with 78 points, 16 points better than Largo of Prince George’s County.
“It really came down to us being able to score points in almost every event,” Lackey head coach Jimari Jones said. “I think we got points in all but three events. But really we hadn’t won anything until that last relay. Believe me, the boys have been hearing about it for a while from the girls. Every time the girls won, some of the boys would get in the picture. Now it’s the girls turn to get in the boys picture.”
Juni took second in the shot put and Mike Davis was sixth in the long jump. The Chargers also finished fourth in the 400 relay and fifth in the 3,200 relay.
After a fifth-place finish at the SMAC championships, Lackey performed well at the Class 1A South Region championships at Northwestern High School in Prince George’s County to win the region title with 166 points.
Berry won the 800 (2:00.56), Shamod Hatton took the 110 hurdles (16.03 seconds) and Hawkins captured the discus (146 feet 2 inches) and was second in the shot put. Jordan was second in the 100 and 200 and McIntyre took second in the 400.
The Chargers’ relay quartet of Jordan, Plater, Berry and McIntyre captured the 1,600 (3:26.97) and the 3,200 group of Berry, James Jones, Russell Echard and Bisanga Ngoie also triumphed (8:43.88). Yasir Holmes took second in the triple jump.
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1