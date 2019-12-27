While the school may still rate as the smallest one in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and its lone member of the Class 1A classification, McDonough High School teams have nearly enough region titles that Pomfret could have been “Title Town” during 2019.
Last spring, the McDonough baseball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and tennis teams all earned 1A South Region titles. Then in the fall, the boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball teams earned region crowns. While none of them could garner a state title, the Rams athletics squads filled the trophy case with seven region plaques in 2019.
The McDonough baseball team came closest to state title glory as the Rams reached the championship game at Ironbird Stadium in Aberdeen before being upended by Colonel Richardson of Caroline County, 6-0, in nine innings. McDonough had advanced to the 1A state title game by downing Randallstown of Baltimore County, 5-2, in the state semifinals.
McDonough had enjoyed an almost flawless run through the 1A South Region, edging SMAC foe Lackey, 4-2, then downing Surrattsville of Prince George’s County, 17-0, and Frederick Douglass of Prince George’s County, 16-0.
McDonough’s tennis team accumulated 21 points to capture the 1A South Region title.
Jason Haley was third in boys singles, Amari Montgomery was fourth in girls singles. David Glorioso and Luke Lyddanne took second in boys doubles, Aleksadra Wonders and Olivia Johnson took second in girls doubles and Eileen Browning and Jade Knapp were fourth in mixed doubles.
The McDonough boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse teams cruised to 1A South Region titles.
The Rams boys advanced by a 2-0, forfeit win over Surrattsville, beat Lackey, 12-5, then defeated Frederick Douglass of Prince George’s County, 19-3, before falling to Sparrows Point of Baltimore County, 7-4, in the 1A State semifinals.
McDonough’s girls lacrosse team also steamrolled to their second straight 1A South Region title.
The Rams cruised to a 23-7 victory over Lackey, then defeated Fairmont Heights of Prince George’s County, 23-4 to win the crown. The team’s season ended in the state semifinals versus Loch Raven of Baltimore County.
McDonough’s boys soccer and girls soccer teams captured 1A South Region titles this fall, although the Rams girls went one step further than their male classmates.
McDonough’s girls blanked Gwynn Park, 11-0, and Surrattsville, 4-0, during regional play, claiming the program’s fourth straight region title after the Surrattsville win. The Rams then edged Snow Hill of Worcester County, 1-0, in the 1A state quarterfinals before falling to Loch Raven, 2-1, in the state semifinals.
The McDonough boys blanked Surrattsville and Friendly by identical 4-0 scores, with the Friendly victory clinching the region title for the Rams, then were upended by Crisfield of Somerset County, 5-0, in the state quarterfinals.
McDonough volleyball defeated Surrattsville in four sets to take the 1A South crown. It was the team’s third straight win in the region playoffs, all versus Prince George’s County schools. The Rams fell to Western of Baltimore in the state quarterfinals to wrap up their season.
TED BLACK
