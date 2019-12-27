Bolstered by having the top two finishers at the meet, the North Point High School boys cross country team captured its first Class 3A South Region championship at Oak Ridge Park in Hughesville, edging SMAC foe Chopticon for top honors.
Senior DeVion Bryant won the 3A South Region title with a time of 16 minutes 25.7 seconds and junior teammate Josh Doughty finished second exactly four seconds back. Senior Fernando Avila was 12th (17:51.6), senior Reece Fletcher placed 14th (18:07.3), junior Adam Price was 16th (18:55.7) and junior Andrew Cullen was 24th (19:01.5).
North Point won the 3A South Region title with 45 points, followed by Chopticon with 55. North Point runners not only finished one-two but its runners claimed five of the top 16 spots.
“In he beginning of the race, I really wasn’t feeling it,” Bryant said after winning the boys 3A South Region cross country title. “I started progressing more during the middle and started picking it up, started breathing better and using more of my form in the woods and really attacked the hills. I started picking them off one by one.”
North Point head coach Jimmy Ball was thrilled with the effort of his runners at the 3A South meet. Doughty had won the SMAC championship then competed in the Marine Corps Marathon, a grueling, 26-mile event that may have hindered his performance in the region championships.
“To get the opportunity to win a regional championship, their legacy is cemented,” Ball said. “It took DeVion two years, but I’m so happy that he did it. I’m so happy for him, for Josh, and those guys are all team players. They won their first region title. We’ve never done that we’ve had some great teams.”
For good measure, Bryant and Doughty also had respectable showings at the 3A state championships at Hereford High School in Parkton.
Doughty placed eighth overall (16:25.5) and Bryant (16:46.62) was 12th. North Point’s boys could not duplicate their team success at the 3A state meet, but Ball was content with how well the season had played out.
“Josh had been training for a marathon since mid-spring, but I didn’t know that the marathon was so only five days before the region championships,” Ball said. “It’s for a great cause, but I had no idea it was so close to regionals. I always kept telling DeVion that if he could stay close to the leaders then he could beat anyone and that no one could beat him.”
North Point’s 73 points tied with Chopticon for the lowest total at the SMAC championship, with the Eagles winning the conference title via tiebreaker with their sixth runner finishing ahead of the Braves’ sixth.
Doughty led the way for the Eagles, winning the boys race in 16:02.2, while DeVion Bryant crossed the line in fifth to further buoy the team’s prospects.
“It’s surreal right now,” Ball said. “We did not go into the season thinking — you think you can be good, but to win a SMAC championship? This race was unbelievably fast. I have a great senior class. Of course, Josh has put us on his back all season and to run the time he did today is unbelievable. Then DeVion, he broke 16 a couple times, but he really ran his butt off today. But Fernando [Avila], Adam Price, Andrew Cullen. Derrick Hollie, Reece Fletcher, all those guys ran unbelievable.
“We’re going to enjoy this. We haven’t won a SMAC championship in six years. ... I’m just so elated for those guys.”
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1