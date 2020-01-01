Although there were only a smattering of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golfers who ventured to the state golf tournament at the University of Maryland golf course in College Park for either team or individual titles, a pair of golfers from Charles County schools departed with individual honors.
North Point High School junior Bailey Davis captured her third straight Class 4A-3A girls state title when she fired a two-day total of 145 to finish two strokes ahead of four female golfers from Montgomery County.
La Plata High School junior Gavin Ganter prevailed in the 2A-1A boys event with a two-day sum of 149 to top Ethan Wolbert of Winters Mill. Ganter, along with teammates Trevor Simpson, Jake Ellis and Jake Gleason combined to finish third in the team title chase.
“I really didn’t play best round today, but I kept fighting through it,” Davis said after the second round of the state golf tournament. “The winds were tough today and my putting was not as good as it was the first day. Even though I have already committed to [the University of] Tennessee, I still put a lot of pressure on myself to do well.”
Davis led through much of the second day by several strokes and took a three-shot lead to No. 18, where she encountered trouble and veered left into the high grass. But Davis was able to get out cleanly and eventually tapped in for a bogey, sealing her two-stroke victory over Kaylin Yeoh and Hannah Kim of Churchill and Emme Chen and Alyssa Cong of Richard Montgomery.
“All the girls in my group played really well today and that kept the pressure on me,” Davis said after the win. “I made smart decisions, but I did not always take good shots. But it meant a lot to me to win a third straight state title. I put pressure on myself to do well.”
Ganter arrived for the second day with a chance at two state titles, one as the individual champion and another as a member of the Warriors foursome. But the quartet settled for third, three shots behind Frederick County schools Linganore and Oakdale, with Oakdale eventually winning the team title outright in a four-hole playoff just before dusk.
“Conditions were a little tougher today with the wind, but I thought I played through it OK,” Ganter said after the second day of action in the state tournament. “I only had one birdie (compared to the six that he shot in the opening day of the tournament six days earlier) and only one double bogey, so it was the pars that kept me in it.”
La Plata head coach Dave Russell commended Ganter for taking home the low medalist title among the 2A-1A boys during the two-day event, but lamented seeing his foursome fall three strokes shy of the team title, scoring 662 to Oakdale’s 659.
“I’m the bridesmaid when it comes to this event,” Russell said. “Every year we come here with a chance to win the title and come so close, but I usually finish second or third. We’ll come back here again next year and see if we can get an individual winner and a team trophy.”
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1