While the entire season may not have gone according to plan for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, the local independent squad that competes in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball each year at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, the team could boast of several individual highlights.
Southern Maryland (59-81 overall) ended the season on a five-game skid after briefly reaching playoff contention during the second half of the slate. The Blue Crabs were 26-44 in the first half and 33-37 in the second half, although they were above .500 for a good portion of the second half of the schedule before stumbling down the stretch.
Longtime hurler Daryl Thompson, a La Plata High School graduate and former Major League pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds, was selected as the league’s top pitcher during a season in which he also served as the Blue Crabs pitching coach. Thompson led the Atlantic League with 15 wins and 162 strikeouts and was fourth among starters with a 3.13 ERA.
Southern Maryland shortstop Edwin Garcia and center fielder Cory Vaughn were also both honored by the league with postseason awards for their defense and closer Mat Latos, once a top-10 finisher in the voting for the National League Cy Young Award while a member of the San Diego Padres, was named the league’s top relief pitcher.
Perhaps the biggest milestone of all for the Blue Crabs in 2019 was achieved by third baseman Tony Thomas, who became the first player in baseball history to “steal first base” during a game on July 13 versus Lancaster. Thomas would later send a pair of his signed cleats to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, after being recognized by the league as the first player to accomplish the feat.
The “steal first base” rule was one of many implementations during the 2019 season that the Atlantic League and Major League Baseball partnered to try on the independent level. The biggest of them all was the introduction, league-wide, of the Automated Balls and Strikes system designed to assist home plate umpires with those calls.
The ABS system, also known as TrackMan, officially made its debut on July 10 at the Atlantic League All-Star Game in York, Pennsylvania, home of the league’s York Revolution. The system was slated to be in place throughout the league the subsequent weekend, but at many parks it did not make its official debut until three weeks later and in Southern Maryland nearly a month later.
The first time it was used in an official Blue Crabs game was July 26 at Lancaster. A July 24 home game against High Point offered the Blue Crabs the first unofficial glimpse into the TrackMan system.
Southern Maryland was briefly in contention for a postseason berth during the latter portion of the second half of the league slate before slipping in the end. But the Blue Crabs also had a number of players sign contracts with Major League teams, including catcher Charlie Valerio with the San Diego Padres and pitcher James Dykstra with the Toronto Blue Jays, and two other hurlers signed with the Mexican League during the season.
Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn, who picked up his 1,700th professional win as a skipper on July 12, will return for the second year of his second stint next spring. Southern Maryland will also host the Atlantic League All-Star Game in 2020, marking the second time the club has hosted the event.
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1