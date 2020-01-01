In each of his first two seasons as the head football coach at St. Charles High School, Patrick Orndoff has guided the Spartans to the postseason.
This past fall, St. Charles earned its first postseason victory in school history with a 24-21 triumph against Northern, which, coincidentally, had ended their season one year earlier.
“The first thing I said to them is to really soak this in because they are the group that has done something that can never be done again,” Orndoff said of the contest. “They have won the first playoff game in history They need to be proud of that, but they can’t rest on it.”
St. Charles owned an early 16-0 lead before the Patriots made things interesting in the second half. The Spartans got 136 yards and one touchdown rushing from quarterback Klayton Batten and 105 yards and a score on the ground from running back Justin Palmer. St. Charles also intercepted Northern sophomore quarterback Zach Crounse three times.
“Personally, it’s another win,” Orndoff added after the game. “You show up every night hoping to win. To me, it’s just another game that we won. We have a good group of guys and they can play some really good football. So, on to the next one at this point.”
St. Charles suffered only two losses during the regular season, both by a single point, 7-6 to Lackey on Sept. 20 and 21-20 to Huntingtown on Oct. 4. Four weeks later, the Spartans got their first playoff win followed by a rematch with Huntingtown in the second round, but the Hurricanes held St. Charles scoreless until the fourth quarter in an eventual 17-8 win. Huntingtown eventually reached the state semifinals where they fell to eventual 3A state champion, Damascus.
St. Charles (8-3 overall) earned its first playoff win during the same season in which the Spartans notched their first victory against perennial Charles County power, North Point, where Orndoff had previously served stints as both the offensive and defensive coordinator. St. Charles edged North Point, 27-21, in overtime on Oct. 18.
Speaking of North Point, despite losing senior quarterback Asa Williams before the season to an off-field injury, the Eagles got behind quarterback Tedros Gleaton and a steady running game to get two playoff wins and a trip to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
North Point (9-3 overall) began its bid in earnest for the 3A state title by crushing Northeast of Anne Arundel County, 55-0, in a 3A South Region first-round game in the expanded football playoff format.
The Eagles then kept their state title hopes alive by traveling to Prince George’s County and defeating Oxon Hill 28-23 as senior running back Corey Johnson punched in the eventual game-winning touchdown from four yards out with 58 seconds left.
North Point, which had reached the 4A state title game the season before, then saw its bid for the 3A state title come to an end when the Eagles were upended by Linganore High School of Frederick County, 35-28.
Gleaton scored four touchdowns, but Linganore scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with 2 minutes 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Linganore fell to Damascus of Montgomery County in the 3A state final.
“In the end, they got a few more stops than we did and they made a few more plays than we did,” North Point head coach Tom Petre said after the Linganore contest. “I thought Teddy did a great job for us all season. He wasn’t expected to take any snaps for us, then he plays every game for us at quarterback.”
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1