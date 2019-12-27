The Thomas Stone High School boys basketball and field hockey teams captured Class 2A South Region titles during the 2019 calendar year.
Last winter, the Stone boys basketball team climbed through the 2A South Region comprised largely of fellow Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams to capture the region title under longtime coach Dale Lamberth. The Cougars were eventually upended by Baltimore’s Patterson in the Class 2A state semifinals at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center in College Park.
Led by seniors Gary Grant and Kevin Skidmore, Stone defeated Southern of Anne Arundel County, 70-55, in the opening round then trounced Westlake, 76-42, in the section final before upending Oakland Mills of Howard County, 69-60, to claim the 2A South Region title. The Cougars were then upended by Patterson, 74-54, in the 2A state semifinals.
Before the playoff run, Stone defeated Great Mills 68-60 to win the SMAC championship. In addition to the conference championship plaque the Cougars took home, the win carried some extra significance in that it was Lamberth’s 400th career win.
“I didn’t do it by myself,” Lamberth said after the game, while running down the list of all the assistant coaches he has had in his programs through his career. “I have some guys in the locker room who inspired me to do some things. ... I’m just surrounded by good coaches. I didn’t do it by myself. I had a lot of help, a lot of good coaches, a lot of committed players. All of those guys came in and bought in. That makes it easy.”
While success is hardly anything new to the Stone boys basketball program, the Cougars’ senior-laden field hockey team claimed its first SMAC Potomac Division and 2A South Region title under head coach, alum and former player, Rebecca Elbert.
Stone went undefeated through Potomac Division play (6-0) thanks largely to seniors Taylor Colbert, Vaniece Smith, Hallie Maloney, Elizabeth Daniel and goalie Alexa Lawson, who did not permit a single goal against division foes during the regular season or the playoffs.
Stone (8-8 overall) defeated Westlake, 3-0, in a 2A South Region opener then blanked La Plata, 2-0, to earn its first region title and reach the expanded state playoff quarterfinals. The Cougars’ season came to an end in the next round, however, as the team was defeated by Hereford of Baltimore County, 9-0. The Bulls lost to eventual 2A state champion, Marriotts Ridge of Howard County, in the state semifinals.
For a team blessed with 10 seniors, most of whom started all four years, Stone secured its first Potomac Division title by upending Lackey, 4-0, on the Cougars’ senior day. Elbert was never part of a division or region champion while playing for the Cougars, but she guided the team to both titles this fall.
“When all of these girls came to me their freshmen year, winning the division was their main goal,” Elbert said. “A lot of the girls were new to field hockey when they joined the team, but they all wanted to keep getting better and they worked hard to get there. I’m so proud of them being able to achieve their goal of winning their first Potomac Division title and then their first 2A South Region title. It was a phenomenal way for them to end their playing days at Stone.”
TED BLACK
Twitter: @tblacksomds1