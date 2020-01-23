It’s never a good idea to judge an entire group of people by the miniscule number of outliers who exhibit heinous behavior.
You can’t lump together the few gun wielding lunatics with the many millions of folks who legally — and safely — operate firearms.
I was very proud to see thousands of gun rights enthusiasts march in Richmond, Virginia this past week, exercising their right to protest and their right to carry, without a single incidence of violence.
Likewise, you can’t blame all hunters for the actions of a couple of bad apples.
You may have heard about two Pennsylvania teenagers who abused a deer that had been shot and wounded on the opening day of deer rifle season. Sadly, the first shot didn’t kill the animal and it was too weak to move away from these two deviants.
I’ll spare you the gory details. However, what these two teenagers did to the deer was horrific and cruel, and it’s sickening to think about the pain and suffering the animal endured at the hands of two human beings.
Thankfully, though, those two were short a few marbles. They thought it would be a good idea to record themselves committing such felonies and then post the evidence online. I assume that a moronic ploy to get some “likes” turned into a huge backlash from everyone who viewed the video and then demanded an investigation by law enforcement.
The two teenagers face multiple felony and misdemeanor counts and other charges. While the incident took place on Nov. 30, charges weren’t filed until this month as police conducted a thorough investigation.
The videos were viewed by thousands of people worldwide, and there was an uproar of people demanding justice. Among many of the outspoken critics of these teens were hunters condemning their behavior.
In a press release, Pennsylvania Game Commission executive director Bryan Burhans said the filing of charges brings an end to an incident that has drawn much attention and public outrage, from both animal lovers and hunters alike.
“Hunters are taught at an early age to hunt ethically, to be respectful of the game they hunt, the property upon which they hunt and other hunters,” Burhans said in the release. “The Game Commission’s Hunter-Trapper Education program emphasizes these longstanding principles to new hunters.”
Those teens must have missed class when the instructors talked about hunting ethics. It also makes me wonder what kind of example was set at home. Reading about those boys and their alleged crimes made me think about the kinds of discussions my husband and I have with our own children, to make sure we’re doing a good job as parents to instill in them a love for not only their fellow humankind, but all the creatures that share the earth with us.
No person should ever be solely tried in the court of public opinion, but if the boys are guilty of the crimes, a few years behind bars is in order.
I hope the judge ensures the punishment fits the severity of the crime, so that these two bad apples don’t get away with not only torturing an injured animal, but also causing damage to the reputation of hunters.
The trout are here
Last week, Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked the preseason trout into our local waterways.
So far there haven’t been that many intrepid fishermen braving the cold weather to see if they are biting. This means, with warmer weather forecasted for this weekend, you have a good chance of catching a few before they are gone. In Calvert County, Calvert Cliffs Pond received 300 fish, while in Charles County, Hughesville Pond got 300 and Wheatley Lake at Gilbert Run Park in Dentsville got 900. Both Calvert Cliffs Pond and Hughesville Pond are small bodies of water where even the youngest fisherman has a pretty good chance of catching a trout right after they’ve been stocked. Anthony Hancock, manager of Gilbert Run Park, said anglers have many options for catching the trout. Fishing PowerBait dough balls close to the bottom by adding split shot or small egg sinkers is very effective. Bright colors such as chartreuse, orange and pink are perennial favorites.
Casting small spinners and spoons is another effective way to target trout. An eighth of an ounce is just about the right size for a spoon and popular options include Kastmaster spoons, Mepps spinners and Rooster Tails.
Fly fishermen can get in on the action, too. Fishing small wooly bugger patterns in olive, black or brown work well. Fishing midge patterns under a dropper should also do the trick.
According to Hancock, cloudy days are usually best for targeting trout as they are more apt to come close to the surface or closer to shore when it’s overcast out. On sunny days it’s best to focus on deeper drop-offs where fish may be holed up.
Good luck catching your limit of five. Once they are stocked and word gets out, it’s only a matter of time before they are going, going, gone.