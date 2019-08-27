Labor Day weekend is upon us, but you probably don’t need me to tell you that.
If you’ve been spending any time outdoors these past few glorious days, you would be aware that summer is slipping away and autumn is knocking on the door.
Swallowtail butterflies are everywhere and no matter where I’m driving, there’s one trying to cross the road. I should post a warning on the back of my truck that “I brake for butterflies” because I do my best to avoid running into one. But lately I’ve been having trouble distinguishing between falling leaves and butterflies.
Just a few days ago, we were out walking the dog and my oldest daughter pointed out that she could smell acorns in the air. It must be one of those young people skills, like hearing frequencies those over the age of 18 can’t pick up with their ancient ears. She grabbed a crushed acorn from the street and held it up for me to sniff. Sure enough, acorns do have a discernible scent.
I’m not ready to shut the door on summer, though. I hope we have a few more weeks before we’ve got to dig out the sweatshirts. And I mean that very sincerely — our sweatshirts are packed away in boxes which are stacked floor-to-ceiling in our garage. We thought we’d be moved into our new house by now, but with September fast approaching, Halloween seems like a more realistic move in date. I guess I’ll be spending part of my Labor Day weekend looking through boxes. I hope we labeled them well.
But the clincher was when I stopped by the local roadside farm stand on Saturday to pick up our weekly supply of tomatoes and zucchini and was greeted by the just-barely-opened blooms of the first mums I’ve seen for sale. Nothing says fall quite like the rust, orange, yellow, and purple blooms of chrysanthemums.
It only took a second of deliberation before I relented and added a purple mum to my pile of goodies. I’m a sucker for pretty flowers.
Enter for a chance to fish with Hartman
Are you feeling lucky today? If so, you’ll want to go to Bassmaster.com/fishwithjamiehartman and put your name in the hat to win the newest B.A.S.S. sweepstakes.
You could win an all-expense paid trip to fish alongside Jamie Hartman, along with a brand-new Nitro Z18 bass boat, Mercury engine, Power-Pole shallow water anchor, Lowrance fish finder, and a list of other prizes all adding up to a prize package worth $40,000.
Hartman is more than just an Elite Series winner, he’s also a stand-up kind of guy who last month came to rescue of two boaters on Oneida Lake in New York.
While he was practicing for an upcoming tournament, an older couple’s boat suddenly caught on fire. Thick black smoke billowed out from the boat.
The two boaters had bailed when they heard a loud boom. They put on life jackets and the boat was engulfed in flames by the time they jumped in the water.
Hartman picked them up in his boat. A fireboat was unable to put out the fire completely and the couple’s pleasure boat sank to the bottom of the lake.
Hartman, who hails from Arkansas now (he’s originally from upstate New York), is currently ranked 16th in the Toyota Angler of the Year point standings.
He’s got an interesting story about how he made it to fish in the Elite Series that he might tell you if you get to fish with him. It involves a break-up, selling his possessions and an almost-win in his first Elite Series tournament ever.
The contest runs through Nov. 30. Contestants can enter once per day.
DNR photo contest deadline coming soon
We’ve got another contest deadline fast approaching as the 16th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest ends on Aug. 30. Everyone is invited to enter their best pics online for a shot at having their photos included in DNR’s 2020 wall calendar and other prizes.
The grand prize winner will receive $500, a 2020 Maryland state park passport, a five-year magazine subscription and five copies of the calendar with their winning image on the cover. A fan favorite will be selected via Facebook after the contest closes.
You don’t have to be a professional photographer to enter, so take a look through the photos on your camera roll or grab your camera and see what images of Maryland’s bounty you can take before the deadline and get them submitted.
There are a wide range of subjects allowed in the contest: birds, flowers, insects, landscapes, people enjoying the outdoors, weather and wildlife. Here’s a hint: Photos that highlight native species will be given preference in the judging. Check out the guidelines for submission and rules for the contest at http://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx. There is a fee to enter.
I can’t wait to see this year’s winners revealed in September.