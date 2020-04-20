Excellent times out on the water

Fishing for food continues to be a good source of nutrition.
The catfishing in the upper Potomac and Patuxent rivers is excellent. The catfish bite best on fresh cut bait which we try to maintain daily at The Tackle Box.
The local ponds and lakes are full of crappie and bluegill that love live minnows and night crawlers.
St. Mary's Lake is unfortunately closed at the main entrance for scheduled repairs to the facilities. I was blindsided to the closing by the Department of Natural Resources, just learning of the closure Sunday evening. The notice posted at the lake conveys that the maintenance may last as long as six months. Let's hope that the contractors finish early.
White perch should be available anytime now in the creeks and rivers as the water has warmed enough to get them feeding.
The trophy rockfish season opens in the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River on May 1. The pound netters are catching (and carefully releasing) huge rockfish in better numbers than seen in many years in the lower Potomac.
The season begins this year as much as three weeks later than usual as an attempt to reduce the overall catch. Perhaps this late start will mean a really good opening day.
There were a dozen spot, a couple of King William perch, and a 15-pound black drum in the nets of one commercial fisherman last Saturday in the Potomac.
Spot this early is very unusual, and the significance of such an appearance in mid-April remains to be seen.
This report was submitted by Ken Lamb from the Tackle Box in Lexington Park.