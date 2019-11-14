Every hobby has equipment that’s got to be cared for properly.
If you own a boat, you know that after an excursion on the bay, you’ll need to wash down your deck and flush the engine.
Perhaps you are a quilter. Well, sewing machines are notorious for collecting lint. Every few bobbins you’ve got to clean out the lint and oil the machine.
Perhaps visiting the shooting range is your kind of fun. You know the drill, when you’re done shooting, it’s time to clean and oil your piece.
But what if you like to feed the birds in your backyard? Have you given much thought to the maintenance of your feeders?
Embarrassingly, and I hate to admit this publicly, but sometimes the first indication that my feeders need cleaning is either there are no birds are visiting them or I see a sprouted plant sticking out one of the seed ports.
That tells me it’s time to dump all the old seed in the trash, wash and dry the feeder and refill it with fresh seed. That’s about as far as I go with my feeder maintenance. This is until I read about a recent study done by researchers at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.
The scientists infected feeders with salmonella bacteria (which can be carried by and affect birds) and then cleaned the feeders with three different methods — scrubbing with soap and water only, scrubbing with soap and water followed by a diluted bleach soak and diluted bleach soak only.
Can you guess which method was most effective at killing the salmonella bacteria on a dirty feeder? If you guessed scrubbing with soap and water followed by a diluted bleach soak, you guessed right.
Interestingly, the simple diluted bleach soak was pretty effective at reducing the amount of salmonella, too. Based on their findings, the scientists suggest scrubbing a dirty feeder with soap and water first to remove the debris, then soaking the feeder in a diluted 10% bleach solution to kill bacteria as the best way to clean and disinfect a feeder.
Any time wild animals congregate (or perch) to feed, there’s a potential that sick animals could share or leave behind germs that could infect healthy animals.
Feeding birds isn’t quite as simple as just putting seed in a feeder and hanging it up. Bird feeders that aren’t properly maintained can potentially transmit disease. So, keeping them clean is also an important part of feeding birds, for their safety and health.
I called Barbara Whipkey, one half of the duo behind Wild Birds Unlimited in Lexington Park and the newly opened location in La Plata to find out what kind of services her shops offer to customers with feeders that need cleaning.
To begin with, if you’re the do-it-yourself kind of person, Wild Birds Unlimited carries brushes and port cleaners that are made especially for cleaning those impossible-to-reach spots where dirt and grime tend to build up. Of course, you don’t need specialty brushes to clean a feeder adequately, but they do make the job a little easier. A bottle brush or something similar will do just fine.
After scrubbing the feeder clean, soak it for a few minutes in a bleach and water solution (1 part bleach to 10 parts water). Then rinse very well. The last step is very important: Let the feeder dry completely before refilling with seed. If you don’t, you’ll have sprouted and rotting seeds in a couple of days and will have to repeat the process right away.
Wild Birds Unlimited also offers a special service for customers. You can drop off your dirty feeder and walk out of the store with a clean and disinfected feeder approximately 24 to 48 hours later.
The staff at Wild Birds Unlimited will completely take apart your feeder, clean and disinfect it and give your feeder what Whipkey calls a “tune-up.”
For example, if you own a Wild Birds Unlimited feeder that has a damaged or missing peg at one of the seed ports, they’ll fix or replace that peg when you bring it in for a cleaning.
In addition, the folks at Wild Birds Unlimited can take a look at your feeder and make recommendations for the kind of seed that would work best in it. And Wild Birds Unlimited will clean any brand of feeder; it doesn’t have to be a feeder purchased at the store.
Whipkey recommends deep cleaning your feeders every two months.
“Even though your feeder might not look dirty, if you have a finch with eye disease, visit your feeder. Germs may have been left that can spread to other birds,” she said.
The cost of professional bird feeder cleaning runs $10 per feeder or three for $25. Whipkey said the goal of offering feeder cleaning isn’t to make money, it’s more to be sure that people are using clean feeders that prevent the spread of disease and support the health of wild birds. Bird feeder cleaning is offered at both the Lexington Park and La Plata locations.
So don’t wait until you see a plant sticking out of your feeder to clean it. Not only will periodic cleaning make your birdfeeders safe for feathered visitors to perch and eat, but inspecting them and keeping them in good repair will extend their lifetime of use, too.