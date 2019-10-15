Folks who spend time outdoors can’t help but be happy. It’s hard to wear a frown when smelling freshly turned earth, reeling in a big fish or watching the sunset.
In all honesty, though, I start to feel blue when fall sets in.
The days shorten and temperatures drop. The sky is often a dreary shade of gray. Hummingbirds have packed up and moved on. Jewel-colored flowers wither and turn brown. And, most disturbing of all, dead bumblebees begin to accumulate on my front porch.
It’s no surprise that bumblebees die in the fall. That’s the natural way of things. Only bumblebee queens survive the winter, hibernating underground. They emerge in the spring to lay eggs that will become worker bees to support the hive. It’s just a fact of life that the rest of the bumblebees are going to die — and my front porch just happens to be one of their preferred spots to expire.
There are several potted flowers that attract all sorts of insects throughout the blooming season on my front steps. It’s a pleasure to sit out there and drink a cup of tea while watching winged creatures sip sweet nectar from the blooms.
But this late in October nothing much is visiting those plants and weary bumblebees are desperately clinging to those last flowers, crouched among the leaves, slowly dying or already dead. What makes this dying-off all the more unbearable is that there were hardly any bees buzzing around my yard this past summer.
My husband and I have always taken the less-is-more approach to lawn care. Truthfully, our lawn isn’t really grass but made up of mostly clover, which looks just as green as grass during the height of summer.
The flowers attract bees. Usually when I look out at the sea of white flowers in our front yard in the summertime, the flowers are bobbing up and down with buzzing visitors from sunrise to sunset. It’s really quite amazing, and also the number one reason the kids must wear shoes outside. The number two reason is snakes — true story, my 4-year-old stepped on one last week.
This past summer, I saw hardly any bees on the clover. I could walk around the entire front yard and not encounter a single bee. I wondered where they all had gone, but I had a sinking suspicion that it wasn’t just the neighbors’ yards.
And while I usually take pride in beautiful flowers adorning my front porch, they’ve been making me feel a little depressed this fall. Perhaps the drought killed off the bumblebees’ favorite plants and that’s why there are so many concentrated on my front porch. Whatever the reason, I’ve been feeling especially blue about the bees.
And then came the bad news about the birds.
I received a press release at the end of September about an article that appeared in the journal Science documenting the alarming decline of wild bird species. The number is three billion; that’s how many birds North America has lost over the past 48 years.
And just like the bees, I’m sure you can figure out what is to blame for this staggering loss.
The situation can seem hopeless. While a single person’s actions can’t reverse the devastation wrought by habitat destruction and development or turn back the sands of time and revert shopping malls back into forests and prairies, there are things we can do that will make a difference for our planet and the birds that inhabit it.
The experts at the Cornell Lab came up with a list of things people can do to help birds.
Among them are simple things like keeping cats indoors, recycling and reducing our use of plastic and not using pesticides. Next time you go to the grocery store, look for the “Bird Friendly” logo on the coffee you buy. That seal — a certification from the Smithsonian — means the beans were grown in an environmentally sustainable way that protects birds that winter in coffee plantations.
You can read more about getting involved in citizen science projects and supporting legislation that helps birds by going to https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/seven-simple-actions-to-help-birds/.
Here’s one more idea I’d like to add to that list. Get your kids and grandkids involved in appreciating, learning about and protecting birds. Let’s teach the next generation to treasure our planet and the flora and fauna that share it with us. Locally, the Southern Maryland Audubon Society is a great resource for families that want to get started birding.
Next weekend, from 8 a.m. to noon, join SMAS for a field trip to the Elms Environmental Education Center on St. James Road in Dameron in St. Mary’s County for “Birding 101.”
Guides Bob Boxwell and Margarita Rochow will help you get better at knowing what birds you are seeing and teach you about birding apps, too.
Elms is an excellent habitat for birds, and young birders are welcome on this field trip. Bring the entire family. For more information or to RSVP, contact Bob Boxwell at bobboxwell@hotmail.com or 410-610-5124.
The situation isn’t as hopeless as it seems for bees or birds. While it’s true we’ve lost 1 in 4 birds over the last half century, raising awareness about the problem and taking action can make a difference.
Next summer, I’ll be looking for those bees. Fingers crossed.
Keep feeders up for Rufous sightings
Tyler Bell of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society pointed out that I left out the most important reason to leave your hummingbird feeders up after October: rarities.
Bell got plenty of stories of rare hummingbirds showing up in the offseason, looking for a feeder. This time in October three years ago, a neighbor of his was getting ready to take down his feeder when a hummer showed up. It turned out to be an immature female Rufous. In late September this year, his sister-in-law’s neighbor in North Dakota had a late visitor to his feeder. He was curious what it might be and snapped a photo of the bird, which was later confirmed as North Dakota’s first black-chinned hummingbird.
Bell recommends keeping your feeder up until Thanksgiving, and you can sweeten the mix to one part sugar to three parts water (normal nectar is one part sugar to four parts water) to lower the freezing point. But don’t sweeten it any further because that can make it hard for hummingbirds to digest and hurt them more than help. You can also bring your feeder in overnight and put it out before dawn each morning. A heated feeder is also an option.
Rufous is the most likely early late fall/winter hummer to be spotted in Maryland, but Allen’s have also been reported rarely in Maryland.
Bell would be interested to find out what shows up at your feeder. Send him an email at jtylerbell@yahoo.com. A photo would be appreciated, and he’s willing to make house calls if it’s truly something unusual.