What do you call it when hundreds of kids and their families, experts and hobbyists from around the region and volunteers and staff of Annmarie Garden in Dowell convene on a Sunday afternoon to learn about and celebrate everything buggy? Insectival, of course.
Insects are big deal in our house. I have several small children, who spend a lot of time down low, exploring the yard, digging in the dirt and grass and observing what they find. The Insectival used a wide range of formats to teach kids as well as adults about insects.
Whether you are new to the world of insects and the word thorax throws you for a loop and you think it must be a book by Dr. Seuss you never read, or you could spend a good chunk of time at the Maryland Entomological Society discussing the fascinating phenomenon of gynandromorphs with other insect collectors, there was something to capture the interest of every visitor to the event.
In case you are wondering, insects, in addition to having six legs, are broken into three segments called the head, thorax and abdomen. The thorax is the part of the insect where the wings and legs are attached.
And a gynandromorph is a truly rare specimen in the world of entomology (the study of insects), which exists when one half of an insect is female and one half is male. Robert Gardner of the Maryland Entomological Society had a monarch butterfly gynandromorph on display that was split exactly down the middle, female on one side and male on the other.
I spent a lot of time at the Calvert County Mosquito Control’s information table learning about the mosquito fish, a hardy little fish related to the guppy that can live in freshwater and saltwater. Not only is it a natural predator of mosquito larvae, but it’s also native to the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
If you live in Calvert County and have an ornamental pond, you can have it stocked with mosquito fish (free of charge) to help our community keep the mosquito population down. Interested Calvert County residents should call 410-535-6924 to get more information about the program.
Hartzell nets record fish
A young man from Easton will have some very interesting news to tell his teachers when he goes back to school and they ask what he did this summer.
Scott Hartzell Jr., 14, has become Maryland’s first official state record holder for the Florida pompano.
The name of the species probably gives it away. Florida pompano aren’t usually found this far north on the Atlantic coast. They migrate every year, but are usually found in waters near Cape Hatteras and in the Gulf of Mexico. That’s changing, though.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources issued a statement that they’ve been receiving more frequent reports of Florida pompano being caught in the bay and expect even more reports in the future.
Hartzell caught the 3.375-pound fish on Stone Rock near Tilghman Island on the Eastern Shore. He was fishing with family and friends when he caught the member of the jack family — known for putting up a good fight — on a gold Clarkspoon. When no one was quite sure what kind of fish he’d caught, they turned to friends for identification and then had the fish’s weight certified at the Cooperative Oxford Laboratory.
Maryland will now recognize this species and Hartzell has the very special honor of being the first angler to catch a state record.
‘Good news’ for the bay
There’s one thing excessive rain is good for: Clearing out all the jellyfish from the bay and rivers and making swimming in them sting-free.
Too much rain can affect the water quality and salinity, and I for one would much rather have the jellies if that means better fishing and crabbing conditions.
I’d also take the jellies any day if that meant cleaner water and better overall health for the bay. We all know excessive rain is bad for the bay. And last summer’s record rainfall was no exception.
All the run-off that resulted from those rains drained pollution, sediment and nutrients into the watershed. The decreased water quality and turbidity could have sounded a death knell for the newly-established grasses growing in the bay, but the results of the annual aerial survey shows that perhaps all that rain wasn’t as bad as folks thought it would be.
While there was a decrease the in the amount of grasses — which was expected — the drop wasn’t huge.
In 2017, about 105,000 acres of grasses were mapped throughout the entire bay. In 2018, that number stayed pretty high with 91,599 acres recorded. Even the Chesapeake Bay Foundation issued a statement praising the results as “good news.”
With an estimated 50,015 acres of grasses in Maryland’s portion of the bay, the state has reached 63% of its restoration goal of 79,800 for the year 2025.