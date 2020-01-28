As I sit writing today’s column, I’m pondering the need to flip my desk calendar over to February in just a few days.
This winter has been mild, not that I am complaining although I think I would enjoy at least a few weeks of frigid weather that would justify me wearing my trapper hat around town, as well as maybe one good snowstorm, just for fun.
Our recent days have been spring-like. Many of our trees and bushes are starting to develop buds, and while I haven’t detected any tulips or daffodils pushing through the soil yet, it’s probably only a matter of days before the first green shoot pops up. I think all this mild weather is encouraging all of us, plants and people, to get ahead of the game.
In that spirit, I can’t help but daydream about what I am going to do when it warms up. The basics are pretty much set: fishing, crabbing, boating and birdwatching are at the top of my list. But I’m also trying to encourage my kids to get outside.
My oldest daughter happens to be very interested in plants and biology. In particular, though, she has developed an interest in carnivorous plants. By the way, botany geeks refer to carnivorous plants as CP. This year, I am will be making an effort to combine her interest in CP with our outdoor adventures.
If you are wondering what exactly a CP is, you are not alone. When my daughter began reading everything she could find on the subject, I felt lost myself.
To be brief, CP are plants that get most of their nutrients from trapping and consuming animals or insects. They still get energy from the sun and perform photosynthesis, but many of the nutrients that other plants get from the water and soil, CP get from consuming other creatures. Probably the most well-known type of CP is the Venus flytrap, which has been a popular houseplant for many years.
CP have evolved to fill a unique niche in the ecosystem. They exist in moist areas that also have poor soil. Botany geeks say that CP are found in areas they liken to wet deserts. Where the nutrients that most plants need to live are not sufficiently present, CP have evolved the ability to thrive. Nature is amazing like that and can find a way to capitalize on every part of the ecosystem.
This year we will spend some time exploring Southern Maryland looking for areas that might host CP. We’ve seen them in pictures, and now we are going to search out their habitats to observe them in the wild.
There are three species of CP native to this region. You may have heard of the bladderwort, Sarracenia and sundew. The dwarf sundew made the news last year when a volunteer botanist discovered one growing in Worcester County. Also, as people have been known to introduce the Venus flytrap into their environment, some say it’s possible to find them as well. I’ll let you know if we find any this year.
In the more tropical areas of the world, or even in the southern United States, you can find CP that are fairly large and perhaps even a little flashy. However, in our more temperate climate here in Maryland, CP are much smaller — some plants are just the size of a dime — and thus harder to notice.
One good indicator of potential CP is the presence of sphagnum moss. If an area accommodates sphagnum moss, then it is likely a good candidate for CP.
In summertime, a small flower that’s yellow, red or pink might draw your attention to a CP.
But most of the year they are very low key. In the cooler months, CP actually go dormant and become brown in color, which makes noticing them a real challenge.
The last few weeks my daughter and I have been looking at topographical maps and reading up on the terrain within our many local parks. We will be looking for sandy areas that get some sunlight and also stay wet.
Full-blown swamps are not our target as they tend to be too nutrient rich for CP. We are looking for wet or boggy areas with low groundcover probably not more than ankle high. For example, a wet area that has bushes, cattails or small trees won’t have CP. If enough nutrients are present in the soil to support a large plant like a cattail, the soil won’t suit a CP.
All of this discussion of CP might seem rather obscure. However, the culturing and collecting of CP is getting much more popular, kind of akin to the hobby of growing orchids.
As CP inhabit a narrow niché in the ecosystem, they are finicky and thus hard to raise. I guess some folks just enjoy the challenge.
For the record, some of the more obscure varieties, if raised successfully to adulthood, can be sold for hundreds of dollars.
While there are many places you can buy CP such as the Venus flytrap, there are only three nurseries that specialize in them here in the United States. We are fortunate to have one of them right here in Maryland.
The Carnivorous Plant Nursery located in Smithsburg, in Washington County, is the host to hundreds of varieties of CP. That road trip with my daughter I wrote about a few weeks ago was a special visit to the nursery and tour of the greenhouse for her birthday.
We were surprised to find out that the owner, Mike Szesze, is a former Calvert County resident and science teacher. He offers a bounty of knowledge regarding CP as well as great ideas about where to look for them in the natural environment. If you are interested in unique plants, go to https://carnivorousplantnursery.com. The shop ships hundreds of plants every week. Most kinds are quite affordable.
It is certainly possible to find CP growing in the wild in Southern Maryland. So, keep your eyes peeled — and tuned in to the ground — when you are outdoors this summer. And if you’d like to check out some of Maryland’s public lands for these interesting plants, visit Cedarville State Forest in Prince Georges County, Cranesville Swamp in Garrett County and Calvert Cliffs Natural Area in Calvert County, where you can see swollen bladderwort, an aquatic form of CP, in bloom in early summer.