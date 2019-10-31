We knew things were looking bad for striped bass.
For the past few months, the phrases “experiencing overfishing” and “overfished” have been used to describe the Atlantic coast population. But the latest data from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources paints an even grimmer picture for our state fish.
Every year, DNR biologists collect fish from 22 survey sites in a 100-foot seine net and count the number of recently hatched fish they’ve caught before carefully releasing them. They do this three times a summer and then calculate the average to monitor the reproductive success of each species of fish that lives in the Chesapeake Bay.
The good news is some forage species such as silversides, spot and menhaden have increased in Maryland’s waters.
The bad news — as you’ve probably guessed — is the juvenile striped bass index is 3.4. That number is very low; the 66-year average is 11.6. Over the course of the summer, biologists collected more than 51,000 fish. Of those, only 445 were young-of-year striped bass.
Each year’s young-of-year are usually referred to as a class. It takes a few years for striped bass to reach a good size that can be legally kept by fishermen. The striped bass Class of 2019 isn’t going to be one for the history books. Although, it might make history as one of the worst years ever.
Of course, the numbers fluctuate from year to year. Things outside human control like weather and rainfall can affect the striped bass spawn. There are things we can control, such as reducing pollution and ensuring there’s adequate food available by not depleting forage fish populations, to increase the likelihood of success.
I’m guessing with all the recent news about the decline of the striped bass population, this latest calculation of young fish is just another nail in the coffin for this iconic fish unless some serious measures are implemented.
There’s going to be some sort of reduction in the number of striped bass recreational (and possibly commercial) fishermen can take from Maryland’s waters. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is meeting this week to finalize those numbers.
And Maryland is currently working on implementing new conservation measures to keep more striped bass in the water and ensure a better spawn in 2020. There’s already a new minimum size in effect and J-hooks or circle hooks are required when using live or imitation bait.
The latest news from DNR is that the department is considering prohibiting the recreational catch-and-release of striped bass from March 1 through April 30, typically the time period for the spawning run. To clarify, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass during the months of March and April, to include no trolling. In addition, the spring trophy season will be shortened by nearly two weeks. Recreational fishermen, charter boat captains and tackle shops will be affected.
The rationale behind these changes is to allow more striped bass to make it to the spawning grounds. You can let the decision makers know how you feel about these changes by emailing your comments to fisheriespubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. Nov. 10.
Whittington nets record
A Wicomico County angler now has the unique distinction of holding the very first Maryland record for a tripletail.
Never heard of one? They are common in more southerly waters, but aren’t entirely uncommon off Maryland’s coast during the summer months. This fish gets its name from the illusion created by its rounded dorsal (top) and anal (bottom) fins. Together with the caudal (tail) fin, it looks almost like the fish has three tails.
Don Whittington of Bivalve (town motto: “Life is better on the half shell”) was fishing from his son’s boat for tuna and common dolphin near the Baltimore Canyon off Ocean City when he pulled up an 11-pound, 25.25-inch tripletail.
Whittington knew it was something special right away. And he was right.
It was an unusually large tripletail for this area. After having the weight certified and species identified, it was declared the very first Maryland record.
Now back to the town of Bivalve, I made that motto up but do think it would make a good one. Maybe Leonardtown ought to consider adopting the it. Fun fact: Leonardtown was originally known as Seymour Town. Don’t believe me? There’s a sign posted somewhere downtown.
I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned it here, but I placed third in the amateur oyster shucking division at the U.S. Oyster Festival once. Not quite on par with Whittington’s accomplishment, but a proud moment nonetheless.
With a changing climate, you can bet we’ll be seeing new records set as fish species and bigger fish normally not found in this area make their way to more northern locales during the warmer months. Earlier this year a first state record was set for Florida pompano. I wonder what will be next?
DNR opens new location
You can take care of any DNR-related business over the phone or on the Internet, but did you know you can now do it in person again?
The Southern Region Service Center location near the Benedict Bridge has been closed for many months now. A new location opened up last month by the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge. It’s located inside the Solomons Island Visitor Center.
The hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding state holidays.