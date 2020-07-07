Pirowski wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on Potomac River

Boater Alex Pirowski of Occoquan, Virginia, brought a five-bass limit to the scale on June 27 weighing 17 pounds 3 ounces to win the 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine event at the Potomac River in Marbury.
For his victory, Pirowski earned a total of $5,337.
The tournament was the second of five events in the Shenandoah Division presented by A.R.E. Truck Caps.
“It was tough for most of the day, but I couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out,” said Pirowski, who earned his first career victory in FLW competition. “I ran south and fished main-river docks and wood. The bite was pretty hit-or-miss, so I rolled into Potomac Creek for a little bit and managed to pick one up there as well.”
Pirowski said that he caught his fish on a Texas-rigged black-and-blue NetBait Paca Craw.
“The key was sticking with areas that I knew had fish, even though they weren’t biting at the time,” Pirowski went on to say. “I just had to wait the tide out.”
The top 10 boaters finished the tournament as follows:
1. Alex Pirowski of Occoquan, Virginia: 5 bass, 17 pounds 3 ounces, $5,337
2. Bryan Elrod of Mechanicsville, Virginia: 5 bass, 16-3, $2,326
3. Chris Daves of Spring Grove, Virginia: 5 bass, 15-11, $1,551
4. Kermit Crowder of Matoaca, Virginia: 5 bass, 14-8, $1,086
5. Paul McGinley of Bowie: 5 bass, 13-14, $930
T-6. Ben Reynolds of Callands, Virginia: 5 bass, 13-13, $814
T-6. Terry Olinger of Louisa, Virginia: 5 bass, 13-13, $814
T-8. Dan Rodriguez of Monkton: 5 bass, 13-9, $659
T-8. Jim Jarvis of Timberville, Virginia: 5 bass, 13-9, $659
10. Cody Pike of Powhatan, Virginia: 5 bass, 13-8, $1,043
Complete results can be found at FLWFishing.com.
Pirowski also earned the day’s $685 Boater Big Bass award with his largest fish, a 6-pound, 4-ouncer.
Pike took home an extra $500 as the highest finishing FLW Phoenix bonus member. Boaters are eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament if all requirements are met. More information on the FLW Phoenix bonus contingency program can be found at PhoenixBassBoats.com.
Mark Robertson of Henderson, North Carolina, earned the win in the co-angler division on June 27 after catching a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds 8 ounces. Robertson earned $2,326 for his victory.
The top 10 co-anglers finished as follows:
1. Mark Robertson of Henderson, North Carolina: 5 bass, 13 pounds 8 ounces, $2,326
2. Cornell Badra of Clarksburg: 5 bass, 13-4, $1,163
3. Chase Blase of Culpeper, Virginia: 5 bass, 13-0, $777
T-4. Chris Whittaker of Waverly, Virginia: 5 bass, 12-4, $478
T-4. Matthew Noraas of Pamplin, Virginia: 3 bass, 12-4, $478
T-4. Justin Thompson of Marshall, Virginia: 5 bass, 12-4, $478
T-7. Matt McCluskey of Ashburn, Virginia: 5 bass, 12-3, $368
T-7. Lenny Baird of Stafford, Virginia: 4 bass, 12-3, $368
9. Rich Knisely of Disputanta, Virginia: 3 bass, 12-2, $310
10. Steven Schantz of Vienna, Virginia: 5 bass, 12-0, $271
Tevinn Rollins of Newport News, Virginia, caught the largest bass in the co-angler division, a fish weighing in at 4 pounds 5 ounces. The catch earned him the day’s co-angler Big Bass award of $171.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the Shenandoah Division presented by A.R.E. based on point standings, along with the five winners of each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 8-10 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on the James River in Richmond, Virginia, hosted by Richmond Region Tourism.
Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new 18-foot Phoenix bass boat with a 200-horsepower outboard.
The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.
The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American will be held Nov. 11-13 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina and is hosted by Visit Anderson.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division earn priority entry into the FLW Series, the pathway to the FLW Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour, where top pros compete with no entry fees.
