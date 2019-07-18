Summer is in full swing at our house. Tan lines, sweet iced tea and fishing are on my kids’ minds these days.
My oldest three spent the week at Bunky’s Fishing Camp on Solomons for the fourth year in a row. I don’t want to spend the summer in my car running kids back and forth too much, so each child gets to pick one camp to attend. Every year it’s Bunky’s.
The past week didn’t disappoint them, either. It’s been a great learning environment and the kids have come home with a cooler full of spot and perch every day.
My girls have earned quite the reputation for pulling a lot of fish over the rail. The catching is their favorite part, but kayaking and paddle boarding are a close second.
There’s still room for a few more kids in the final week of fishing camp next week. If your son or daughter would like to attend, email bunkyscharterboats@comcast.net as soon as possible to get on the roster.
I have Bunky’s to thank for never having to filet a fish again as one of my kids is always up to the task. However, I do still have to fry them up, at least for now. Maybe next year I’ll spring for a second week of camp so they can learn how to cook their catch as well. A mom can dream.
By the way, last week I recommended getting yourself a snakehead popper or two if snakeheads are your quarry. The Tackle Box in Lexington Park carries the full lineup of Hard Head Custom Baits hand-made custom lures, skirted umbrellas, popping corks, custom shad bodies, bomber trolling spoons and their brand new 1 ounce cobia bait. And, of course, snakehead poppers.
Stop on in to see them in person and talk to the knowledgeable folks behind the desk to get up-to-the-minute fishing reports and good advice for your next fishing trip.
Southern Maryland lakes and ponds — Baby, it’s hot outside. The heat is making it tough to catch much of anything during the day.
At Gilbert Run Park in Dentsville, manager Anthony Hancock said the fish seek the relief of deeper, cooler water during the day. Even then they are sluggish and slow to strike lures, so it pays to fish baits like finesse and wacky-rigged worms near drop-offs with grass cover or under low-hanging trees near deeper water.
Your best bet is to get there early. The park opens at 7 a.m. on weekends and 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. Even the bluegill and redear sunfish are hiding during daytime hours and have been rather elusive.
Using small hooks with a few split shot attached and fished on the bottom near drop-offs has been more successful for catching panfish during this heat wave.
Patuxent River — The mouth of Cuckold Creek is hot for spot, according to the crew at Bunky’s Charter Boats. There were quite a few boats out at Hawks Nest earlier this week cleaning up spot up to 10 inches on bottom rigs baited with bloodworms.
Ken Lamb of the Tackle Box (301-863-8151) recommends catching some small spot and then sinking them around the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge pilings to catch a limit of keeper rockfish.
Of course, you can find plenty of catfish from Captain’s Point to Wayson’s Corner.
Potomac River — Reel Bass Adventures guide Andy Andrzejewski (301-932-1509) recommends getting on the water early to avoid the summer heat.
Some topwater action is available until the sun is hard on the water, then the bass move deep into the grasses. Pitching creature baits and jig-and-craw combos will catch some.
Hard cover that provides shade is best fished with finesse worms. Marsh run-offs are a good place to catch a few on the outgoing tide with stick baits and finesse worms.
Capt. Dennis Fleming of Fishamajig Guide Service (240-538-1260) reports striped bass fishing in the St. Mary’s/Charles County sector of the river has been hit or miss lately, with small fish abundant but keeper-sized fish staying on the move.
Fleming recommends catching small live spot and tossing them into your favorite fishing hole to maximize success.
Aqualand Marina (301-259-2222) has seen anglers on the rental boat fleet coming back with coolers of delicious blue catfish, perch and some nice spot. Croaker have been non-existent so far this year.
Lake Anna (Va.) — Carlos at High Point Marina (540-895-5249) said quality fish are in deeper water with the upper end of the lake the most productive. Bass are on every point that has some type of cover on it.
He recommends using deep-diving crankbaits that run 14 to 18 feet or your favorite dark-colored worm that’s 7.5 inches or larger. He’s seen two over 7 pounds this week.
Live bait anglers are drifting jumbo minnows 20 to 25 feet deep for stripers, but the most success has been had by trollers using lime green umbrella rigs.
Chesapeake Bay — Lamb reports the cobia still haven’t made it to the Middle Grounds in any kind of quantity yet, but below Smith Point you can find them along with Spanish mackerel. He said chumming, sight casting and trolling all will work. They find live eels in chum lines irresistible.
The good news is snapper blues are in the bay for chummers, with 30 to 40 blues in an outing the norm. They range in size from 14 to 18 inches and are plenty of fun to catch on light tackle.
It’s kind of hard to believe, but St. Jerome’s Creek is a good destination if you’re looking to catch a snakehead these days.
Atlantic Ocean — Usually I like to write about the stuff that comes up out of the water, but this something strange went into the water near Ocean City.
Local anglers got an extra thrill Tuesday evening, as per a statement from the Ocean City Police Department released a statement that a small plane made an emergency landing in the shallows near 21st Street at 6:19 p.m.
The pilot — the sole occupant — was unhurt. As they say, any landing you can walk away from is a good landing.
There’s been a decent bite near the wrecks and reefs with sea bass up to 3.5 pounds. Flounder up to 25 inches are being caught in the bay behind Assateague Island near the duck blinds as well as around the U.S. Route 50 Bridge.
Offshore, anglers are picking up mahi near the Hot Dog and yellowfins in the Washington Canyon.
Tip of the week
With the abundance of spot in the creeks and rivers lately, more anglers are live-lining for stripers.
Circle hooks are required in Maryland for fishing with live fish or live eels. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends a circle hook at least 8/0 in size to minimize deep hooking.