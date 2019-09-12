Capt. Brady Bounds has been guiding fishing trips in Southern Maryland full-time and year-round since the 1980’s and has seen it all.
Capt. Bounds has been a licensed guide for over 37 years and specializes in light tackle saltwater fishing. Now he’s offering a new service called Your Boat Fishing Service.
It’s exactly what it sounds like. Capt. Bounds will provide the equipment and the clients provide their boat. He’ll show you how to find and catch fish.
It’s an affordable solution for folks who own boats but would like to tap into the expertise of a charter captain.
You don’t need a yacht either. Small boats and light tackle are his specialty. For more information, email Capt. Bounds at captbradybounds@gmail.com or call 301-904-0471.
Southern Maryland lakes and ponds — It’s no longer an early morning/late evening bite. With dropping temperatures, the likelihood of catching something during the day has improved greatly. Of course, low-light conditions like cloudy skies will increase those odds.
Bass, bluegill and pickerel are all biting at St. Mary’s Lake, located a few miles south of Leonardtown, off Route 5 on Camp Cosoma Road. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
Patuxent River — The perch bite in Cuckold Creek has been “off the charts” this past week, said recreational fisherman E.B. Brown who was fishing near Forest Landing earlier this week. The creek is also giving up catfish, spot and an occasional keeper-sized rockfish.
In the last week or so, some of the less common species like speckled trout and Spanish mackerel have been making an appearance. With the temperatures cooling off, the fishing has been best in the afternoon with good action near structure, rocks and pilings. Crab pots have been a little lighter lately.
Potomac River — Life Outdoors Unlimited guide Capt. Kenny Penrod III (240-478-9055) fished Pomonkey to Aquia creeks and points south and says he did “OK” in creeks that still have healthy, green grass and clean water.
Penrod’s advice: If it’s green, fish it. If the grass is turning brown, go to wood or hard cover.
He also looks for grass that has developed a canopy for bass to get under and says that’s a good spot to fish a frog.
Capt. Bounds said he’s been catching perch off rocky shorelines by slow rolling a 1/4-ounce Perch Hounder. The fish are averaging about 10 inches. In the Piney Point sector, you can catch as many perch as you want till your arms get tired.
Capt. Dennis Fleming of Fishamajig Guide Service (301-259-2222) reports rockfish have set up residence in shallow water. Catch them around structure with current (very important) at your favorite spot in the river. Remember, the Potomac has a 20-inch minimum size.
Catfish are everywhere and provide great table fare.
Juniata and Susquehanna rivers (Pa.) — LOU guide Ken Penrod (240-447-2206) recommends anglers slow down and work the shade and ledges for smallmouth.
Penrod is out on the river fishing all the time and said the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission puts a lot of effort into stocking musky and walleye, perhaps they should turn their attention to bass.
Lake Anna (Va.) — Carlos at High Point Marina (540-895-5249) reports longer, cooler nights have dropped the lake’s temperature so bass have moved shallower.
This is the time of year to fish near structure with crankbaits, shakey worms and Senkos. There’s also great topwater action in low-light conditions.
Crappie action has been very good as most fish have moved to shallower waters about 6 to 12 feet deep. They’re holding on bridges, structure, docks and brush. Small minnows and 2-inch grubs are the best baits for crappie.
Chesapeake Bay — Capt. Fleming said the next few weeks should be the best shot of the year for catching a truly big fish in Southern Maryland waters.
For huge red drum, he suggests you jig under breaking schools of rockfish with a large jig, spoon or Stingsilver and ignore the little fish on top. Don’t be afraid to fish in the same area long after the breakers stop feeding.
For a shot at cobia, sight casting is the ticket. Look for them in the vicinity of the Target Ship, throwing a live eel or brightly colored jig when you see one.
Capt. Bounds recommends locating schools of bay anchovy along the shorelines on the moving tide of any of the bay’s tributaries. He suggests casting topwaters in the very early morning, then later Li’l Jimy bucktails thrown perpendicular to the current flow about 100-feet offshore in the same areas.
You can jig for oversized bull red drum around structure with Li’l Bunker spoons. Gold and chartreuse colors have been working best under breaking fish of any size.
Atlantic Ocean — Most of the charter boat fleet canceled trips last Friday and Saturday due to swell from Hurricane Dorian, but when not much came to fruition, Capt. Monty Hawkins on the Morning Star took out a group on Sunday. Turns out, it was a once-in-a-lifetime bite.
One fellow caught his 15-fish limit in eight drops and gave a fish to a mate since they were all straight double keepers. It’s a good day when the boat limits and the crew, too.
Surprisingly, the flounder bite didn’t suffer much from the aftermath of Dorian. Anglers are still catching them on white Gulp! in the usual hot spots like the Thorofare.
The marlin bite in the canyons has been good this week. According to Larry Jock of the Coastal Fisherman, anglers on the charter boat Marli caught their limit of 60 dolphin and had three white marlin releases in the Baltimore Canyon on Tuesday.
Tip of the week
If you’re interested in doing some catfishing, the stretch of water between Benedict to the power plant in the Patuxent River has them both in quantity and size. Fresh alewife as bait should keep you busy.