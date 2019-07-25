Earlier this month, President Donald Trump hosted the third annual Made in America product showcase on the south lawn of the White House.
Trump has been hosting this event ever since he took office, and there have been some great companies from the outdoors sector represented over the past three years.
From the ever popular Ranger bass boat (Arkansas) to the iconic Stetson cowboy hat (Texas), these products are made right here on American soil by American hands.
It should be no surprise that last year Maryland was represented by Eddie Heath’s Crab Pots, hailing from Crisfield on the Eastern Shore.
I was pleased to see Buck Knives of Idaho made this year’s list of attendees. When it comes to American made products, some are just must-haves. This includes my pocketknives (as well as my firearms if you are curious), which for me define so much of the outdoors experience we are privileged to enjoy here in America.
I have quite a collection of Buck knives, including my father’s pocketknife that I treasure as well as a slew of others. My personal favorite is the Cabela’s Alaskan Guide Series Zipper Knife. It’s a true workhouse and I like it so much I’ve got two. Did I mention it’s made right here in the USA?
Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Company of Colorado made the list this year, too. I checked out one of the many packages of snells I’ve got in my tackle box just to verify and, indeed, it says right on the package “Made in the USA.” Now if you’ve ever fished with a hook and bobber, there’s about a nine in 10 chance you were using one of their fishhooks on the end of your line.
Speaking of fishing, now’s the time to tie a snell to your line and hit your favorite pond because summertime fishing at its greatest is here.
Southern Maryland lakes and ponds — When the weather finally broke and the rain stopped on Tuesday, recreational angler Eric Packard hit St. Mary’s Lake for some bluegill action on his fly rod.
The cooler temperatures must have turned on their appetites because in just an hour he caught 34 bluegills on a bead head nymph. I suspect a small piece of nightcrawler dangled about a foot under a bobber would have done the trick, too.
Patuxent River — Ken Lamb of the Tackle Box in Lexington Park (301-863-8151) reports that spot fishing in the Patuxent has been praised by one charter captain as “the best he has seen in 52 years of fishing.”
You can find them (up to 10 inches in length) in the mouth and near Green Holly, Sandy Point, Point Patience, Kingston Hollow and Hawk’s Nest. If you aren’t catching them in deeper areas, try depths of 20 feet or less.
At dawn and dusk the perch bite has been good, too.
Potomac River — Life Outdoors Unlimited guide Capt. Kenny Penrod (240-478-9055) said anglers who fish the southern creeks such as Mattawoman, Mason Neck and Quantico should look for grass and fish the edges during low tide. In low-light conditions and at higher tides, Capt. Penrod recommends throwing a small buzzbait over the grass.
For snakeheads, Capt. Penrod recommends throwing a Zara spook or buzzbait parallel to the weed edges at low light and low tide.
There’s a big tournament launching out of Smallwood State Park on Saturday, so maybe take Monday off if you’re a bass fisherman.
Lamb reminds us that there are plenty of catfish to be had in the Potomac. Catfish, perch, and spot are all on the menu for anglers fishing Breton Bay, St. Clements Bay and Ragged Point. Bushwood Wharf is another good destination to hit when the sun is low on the horizon.
Juniata and Susquehanna rivers (Pa.) — LOU guides report the Susquehanna has good water and bass are striking topwaters and Campground tubes.
Johnny Cunningham (717-877-2704) can set you up on a relaxing float trip, which is the perfect way to fish the Susquehanna in the summertime. You’ll be shuttled upriver and then can leisurely float your way back to the campground.
The bite has been a little slow in the mornings, but evenings have been producing quality smallmouth.
Lake Anna (Va.) — McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (540-894-9144) reports largemouth bass anglers have been doing well using topwaters all summer.
When fish won’t hit a popper or Super Spook over humps, around points and along shoreline willowgrass, it’s time to switch to shaky worms fished over brush and deep rocks.
Stripers can be found between the first two bridges and the marinas.
The mouths of creeks like Mitchell, Pigeon, Marshall and Ware are common hotspots. Big gizzard shad have replaced blueback herring as the top live bait.
Chesapeake Bay — Lamb reports that Spanish mackerel are in the Ship’s Channel. Trollers can catch them using trolling planers and small spoons. The hot color has been pink.
Point No Point Lighthouse has been another hot spot for mackerel. Red drum are at the Target Ship now. Cobia, mackerel and red drum fishing will only get better.
Atlantic Ocean — There’s been some good flounder action in the Thorofare as of late, with anglers catching keepers by drifting white Gulp or Z-Man baits.
The Ocean City Reef Foundation just deployed its 26,000 reef block on Monday of this week. More habitat equals more fish.
Anglers are finding false albacore and king mackerel at the Jackspot and around the Baltimore there are mahi, white marlin, yellowfins and wahoo.
Tip of the week
You can order RAB jig heads and Campground tubes directly from Cunningham of Riverfront Campgrounds.
The LOU stable of guides recommend Campground tubes in the “teaser” size or the slightly bigger version. The 1/8-ounce RAB weedless jig head should be adequate for most fishing conditions.