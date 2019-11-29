I do so hope everyone had a chance to give thanks and spend time with family and friends on Thanksgiving. After all, being with loved ones is one of the greatest gifts of all.
We’ve had quite a bit to be thankful for at our house. The previous week my husband’s car finally stopped moving. And a family of seven needs reliable transportation so we promptly replaced it.
Then, a few days later, our decade-old washing machine started sounding like someone was beating on a metal pot and simultaneously squealing tires inside the drum. As the dryer already had one foot out the door, we replaced them both ASAP. A family of seven produces plenty of laundry. Your sanity just can’t afford to not have a working washing machine, even for a few days. Talk about backlog!
A few hours after the washing machine went kaput, the hot water heater went. It didn’t just stop working, it decided to completely drain itself and gushed hot water all over my laundry room floor. A family of seven (six of them women) can’t go long without hot water. A safe ride, clean clothes, and hot water are also some of the greatest gifts of modern living.
Tomorrow, Maryland hunters will be thankful for our large, healthy deer herd as the 2019 modern firearm season gets underway. So far this year, the weather has been cooperative for hunters during the early portion of the archery and muzzleloader seasons.
This year’s numbers are way up, with the overall harvest 12% higher than last year. Interestingly, Charles County and St. Mary’s County had hefty increases for the early portion of archery and muzzleloader seasons. The number of deer harvested in Charles County jumped 46.9% while St. Mary’s County saw a 47.4% increase. Calvert County’s harvest rose a modest 17.3%.
One of the biggest factors that affects the deer harvest is weather. Southern Maryland has seen more reasonable amounts of rain this fall, which makes it possible for hunters to spend more time in the field hunting.
Another factor that increases the harvest is the availability of Sunday hunting in the tri-county area. There are still several counties in Maryland that do not allow Sunday hunting. St. Mary’s County has one of the more liberal offerings of Sunday hunting dates in our state, for which I am thankful. I’ve had quite a few close calls with deer on country roads at night this fall, and with no natural predators to cull the herd, hunters are doing the job that nature intended.
Nearby in Pennsylvania, the legislature just passed a law that will allow Sunday hunting in the Keystone State for the first time in more than 100 years. In recent years, Sunday hunting has been approved in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and South Carolina. Maine and Massachusetts still ban Sunday hunting, and several states only allow Sunday hunting on private lands.
The availability of Sunday hunting in Maryland differs by county. Regardless of whether you’re outside tomorrow hunting or not, be safe out there and make sure to include blaze orange in your fashion choices this weekend.
Fishermen throughout Southern Maryland area also appreciative of the schools of rockfish in the bay and rivers. According to Ken Lamb at the Tackle Box, the very best locations for finding rockfish are mid-bay from Point No Point to Buoy 72-A, the Middle Grounds, and the “triangle” located about two miles out from Point Lookout.
In the Potomac anglers have had success from Ragged Point all the way to Smith Point, with Vermar Beach consistently a hot spot for fall rockfish. In the Patuxent River, Lamb says trollers are doing well from Half Pone Point to Sheridan Point. Most of the keepers are in the 20- to 28-inch size range. Lamb mentioned that time and patience is often required to limit out on the catch.
Thinking Christmas
Now that Thanksgiving is officially past, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has some great gift ideas for outdoors enthusiasts. The Annual State Park and Trail Passport is the perfect thing for folks who frequently visit the more than 50 state parks in Maryland (including some really great ones such as Greenwell State Park and Point Lookout State Park here in the Southern Maryland region).
The pass entitles the recipient to unlimited day-use entry to all of Maryland’s state parks, unlimited boat launching at all state park facilities, and a 10% discount at state-operated concessions including boat rentals. The cost is $75 for in-state recipients or $100 for out-of-state users. Buy yourself one, too.
Other gift ideas include the 2020 calendar, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource Magazine, and—what I’ve got my eye on—some beautiful 11 x 15-inch limited-edition and numbered prints of birds. The money raised from the sale of these prints goes to DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service to fund non-game and endangered species projects. Visit https://www.shopdnr.com/ to peruse the selection of items and make purchases.