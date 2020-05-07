The following are the final 2019-2020 Southern Maryland high school winter sports standings.
To change a team's record, the team’s head coach should email pwatson@somdnews.com. Southern Maryland Newspapers will take change of records from head coaches or athletic directors only.
Boys basketball
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*Huntingtown 11-1 16-8
Great Mills 11-1 19-5
Leonardtown 8-4 18-6
Northern 5-7 7-16
Calvert 3-9 7-17
Chopticon 3-9 3-20
Patuxent 1-11 2-21
Potomac Div. Overall
!@$St. Charles 12-0 26-1
#Thomas Stone 10-2 19-6
North Point 7-5 12-11
Westlake 6-6 14-10
Lackey 5-7 12-12
McDonough 2-10 3-20
La Plata 0-12 5-18
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 1-19 6-25
MISAL Conf. Overall
Southern Md. Christian 6-5 15-10
Grace Christian 6-5 8-10
King’s Christian 2-8 5-16
Calverton 0-10 1-20
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC champion
#Class 2A South Region I champion
$Class 3A South Region I champion
Girls basketball
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*%Great Mills 11-1 24-3
$Calvert 9-3 19-6
Chopticon 8-4 16-8
Huntingtown 8-4 15-9
Leonardtown 4-8 8-12
Northern 2-10 5-18
Patuxent 0-12 5-18
Potomac Div. Overall
!@North Point 12-0 18-8
St. Charles 9-3 16-7
#Westlake 9-3 15-10
Lackey 4-8 7-16
McDonough 4-8 5-16
La Plata 3-9 6-15
Thomas Stone 1-11 2-20
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 5-13 12-17
MISAL Conf. Overall
Southern Md. Christian 8-2 13-10
Calverton 4-4 8-12
King's Christian 1-2 1-2
Grace Christian 0-8 0-9
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC champion
#Class 2A South Region I champion
$Class 2A South Region II champion
%Class 3A South Region I champion
Wrestling
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*Leonardtown 6-0 24-6
Huntingtown 5-1 21-17
Northern 4-2 21-9
Great Mills 3-3 14-11
Chopticon 3-3 11-18
Patuxent 1-5 6-17
Calvert 0-6 4-17
Potomac Div. Overall
!@$La Plata 6-0 26-7
North Point 5-1 15-14
Lackey 4-2 21-17
McDonough 3-3 11-10
Westlake 2-4 2-11
St. Charles 1-5 1-20
Thomas Stone 0-6 0-13
WCAC Conf. Overall
#St. Mary’s Ryken 8-0 19-2
Note: Win-loss records are not kept from teams participating in tournaments unless they are duals tournaments.
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC tournament champion
#WCAC tournament champion
$Class 2A South Region duals tournament champion
Swimming
Boys
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*@Leonardtown 6-0 12-1
Great Mills 5-1 11-2
Huntingtown 4-2 9-4
Calvert 3-3 8-5
Northern 2-4 7-6
Chopticon 1-5 4-9
Patuxent 1-5 4-9
Potomac Div. Overall
!North Point 6-0 13-0
#La Plata 5-1 10-3
McDonough 4-2 6-7
Lackey 3-3 4-9
Westlake 2-4 2-11
St. Charles 1-5 1-12
Thomas Stone 0-6 0-13
WCAC Conf./Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-6
Girls
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*Leonardtown 6-0 13-0
Great Mills 5-1 11-2
@Huntingtown 4-2 11-2
Northern 3-3 8-5
Calvert 2-4 7-6
Chopticon 1-5 4-9
Patuxent 0-6 4-9
Potomac Div. Overall
!#La Plata 6-0 11-2
North Point 5-1 10-3
McDonough 4-2 5-8
Lackey 3-3 5-8
St. Charles 2-4 2-11
Westlake 1-5 1-12
Thomas Stone 0-6 0-13
WCAC Conf./Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 2-3
Note: Win-loss records are not kept for postseason invitationals.
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC championships champion
#Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion
Ice hockey
MSHL Southern Conference Conf. Overall
*Huntingtown 9-1 10-3
!Northern 6-2-2 9-3-2
Charles County Co-Op 6-3-1 7-4-1
Central Maryland 5-4-1 6-5-1
Chesapeake 1-9 1-10
Leonardtown 1-9 1-10
MAPHL Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 2-13-1 3-16-1
*MSHL Southern Conference regular season champion
!MSHL Southern Conference Chesapeake Cup champion
Indoor track and field
Note: Schools compete in invitationals and team wins and losses are not kept.
SMAC championships boys champion: Huntingtown
SMAC championships girls champion: Northern
Class 3A East Region championships boys champion: Huntingtown
Class 3A East Region championships girls champion: Northern
Class 3A state championships boys champion: Huntingtown