Final 2019-2020 Southern Maryland winter sports scoreboard

Boys basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament quarterfinals
Grace Christian 75, King's Christian 72
Southern Maryland Christian 78, Calverton 28
Thursday, Feb. 20
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in game
No. 6 McNamara 61, No. 11 St. Mary’s Ryken 46
Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament semifinals
Lanham Christian 46, Grace Christian 30
Grace Brethren Christian 83, Southern Maryland Christian 73
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship at St. Charles High School
St. Charles 64, Huntingtown 53
Thursday, Feb. 27
Maryland Private School Championship first round at Takoma Academy, Takoma Park
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 65, No. 13 St. Mary’s Ryken 41
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 1A South Region II quarterfinal
No. 3 Friendly 81, No. 6 McDonough 66
Class 2A South Region I quarterfinal
No. 4 Lackey 60, No. 5 La Plata 43
Class 2A South Region II quarterfinal
No. 3 Calvert 75, No. 6 Patuxent 43
Class 3A South Region I quarterfinals
No. 1 St. Charles 79, No. 8 Chopticon 36
No. 4 Oxon Hill 83, No. 5 Huntingtown 68
No. 3 Great Mills 81, No. 6 North Point 78
No. 2 Potomac 76, No. 7 Northern 44
Maryland Christian Schools Tournament Division 1 semifinal at Annapolis Area Christian School, Severn
No. 2 Covenant Life 77, No. 3 Southern Maryland Christian 76
Tuesday, March 3
Class 2A South Region I semifinals
No. 1 Thomas Stone 49, No. 4 Lackey 46
No. 3 Westlake 60, No. 2 Southern 58
Class 2A South Region II semifinal
No. 2 Gwynn Park 63, No. 3 Calvert 44
Class 3A South Region I semifinals
No. 1 St. Charles 78, No. 4 Oxon Hill 62
No. 2 Potomac 75, No. 3 Great Mills 57
Class 4A East Region II semifinal
No. 2 Leonardtown 67, No. 3 Broadneck 49
Thursday, March 5
Class 2A South Region I championship
No. 1 Thomas Stone 58, No. 3 Westlake 42
Class 3A South Region I championship
No. 1 St. Charles 75, No. 2 Potomac 72
Class 4A East Region II championship
No. 1 Annapolis 74, No. 2 Leonardtown 61
Saturday, March 7
Class 2A state quarterfinal
No. 4 Douglass 69, No. 5 Thomas Stone 68 (OT)
Class 3A state quarterfinal
No. 1 St. Charles 69, No. 8 Watkins Mill 44
Thursday, March 12
Class 3A state semifinal at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center, College Park
No. 5 Atholton vs. No. 1 St. Charles, canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Saturday, March 14
Class 3A state championship at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center, College Park
Atholton-St. Charles winner vs. Northeast-Poly winner, canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Girls basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament semifinal
Calverton 27, Southern Maryland Christian 16
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament quarterfinal
Takoma 62, Grace Christian 10
Thursday, Feb. 20
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in game
No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken 54, No. 9 Carroll (D.C.) 33
Saturday, Feb. 22
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal at DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville
No. 1 McNamara 61, No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken 42
Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament championship at Grace Christian Academy, Waldorf
Takoma 44, Calverton 25
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Maryland Christian Schools Tournament Division 1 quarterfinal
No. 4 Rosedale Baptist 71, No. 5 Southern Maryland Christian 52
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship at St. Charles High School
North Point 55, Great Mills 52
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 2A South Region I quarterfinal
No. 4 Southern 54, No. 5 Thomas Stone 31
Class 2A South Region II quarterfinal
No. 4 Gwynn Park 47, No. 5 Patuxent 39
Class 3A South Region I quarterfinals
No. 1 Great Mills 59, No. 8 Northern 30
No. 5 Huntingtown 50, No. 4 Oxon Hill 45
No. 3 Chopticon 49, No. 6 St. Charles 39
No. 2 North Point 66, No. 7 Potomac 12
Monday, March 2
Class 1A South Region II semifinal
No. 1 Surrattsville 64, No. 4 McDonough 42
Class 2A South Region I semifinals
No. 1 Westlake 58, No. 4 Southern 31
No. 2 Lackey 48, No. 3 La Plata 30
Class 2A South Region II semifinal
No. 1 Calvert 70, No. 4 Gwynn Park 69
Class 3A South Region I semifinals
No. 1 Great Mills 70, No. 5 Huntingtown 33
No. 2 North Point 48, No. 3 Chopticon 36
Class 4A East Region II semifinal
No. 2 Severna Park 46, No. 3 Leonardtown 16
Wednesday, March 4
Class 2A South Region I championship
No. 1 Westlake 53, No. 2 Lackey 30
Class 2A South Region II championship
No. 1 Calvert 59, No. 3 Largo 43
Class 3A South Region I championship
No. 1 Great Mills 42, No. 2 North Point 36
Friday, March 6
Class 2A state quarterfinals
No. 8 Westlake 57, No. 1 Parkside 54
No. 4 Pikesville 64, No. 5 Calvert 33
Class 3A state quarterfinal
No. 7 Rockville 44, No. 2 Great Mills 42
Friday, March 13
Class 2A state semifinal at Towson University’s SECU Arena
No. 8 Westlake vs. No. 4 Pikesville, canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Saturday, March 14
Class 2A state championship at Towson University’s SECU Arena
Westlake-Pikesville winner vs. Forest Park-Middletown winner, canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 1
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament at St. Mary’s Ryken High School
1. St. Mary's Ryken 220.5
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Class 2A South Region duals tournament at La Plata High School
Semifinal: No. 1 La Plata 66, No. 4 Patuxent 11
Semifinal: No. 2 Lackey 51, No. 3 Douglass 25
Championship: No. 1 La Plata 58, No. 2 Lackey 12
Class 3A South Region duals tournament at Chesapeake High School, Pasadena
Semifinal: No. 1 Chesapeake 39, No. 4 Northern 30
Semifinal: No. 2 Huntingtown 55, No. 3 North Point 19
Championship: No. 1 Chesapeake 58, No. 2 Huntingtown 12
Class 4A East Region duals tournament at South River High School, Edgewater
Semifinal: No. 3 Annapolis 45, No. 2 Leonardtown 33
Friday, Feb. 14-Saturday, Feb. 15
Maryland Independent Schools state tournament at McDonogh School, Owings Mills
1. Mount Saint Joseph 289, 6. St. Mary’s Ryken 154
Saturday, Feb. 15
Class 2A state duals tournament at North Point High School
Semifinal: No. 3 Glenelg 36, No. 2 La Plata 30
Thursday, Feb. 20-Saturday, Feb. 22
National Preps tournament at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
1. Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 349.5, T-23. St. Mary’s Ryken 33
Friday, Feb. 21-Saturday, Feb. 22
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament at La Plata High School
1. La Plata 224.5, 2. Leonardtown 209.5, 3. Huntingtown 155, 4. Lackey 132, 5. Northern 116, 6. Great Mills 106.5, 7. North Point 97, T-8. Chopticon 88, T-8. Patuxent 88, 10. McDonough 49, 11. Westlake 36.5, 12. Calvert 16, 13. St. Charles 9, 14. Thomas Stone 4
Friday, Feb. 28-Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 4A-3A East Region tournament at South River High School, Edgewater
Team scores not recorded.
Leonardtown girls region champion: Sara VanRyswick (138 pounds)
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2A-1A South Region tournament at Fairmont Heights High School, Landover
Team scores not recorded.
Individual region champions: Jeremy McBain (Lackey, 120 pounds), Koda DeAtley (La Plata, 126), Gabe Jackson (La Plata, 132), Owen Butler (La Plata, 152), Jason Mohler (La Plata, 160), Nate Lednum (La Plata, 195)
Individual girls region champions: Elizabeth Heglar (McDonough, 138 pounds), Katarina Nutter (McDonough, 144)
Class 4A-3A South Region tournament at Huntingtown High School
Team scores not recorded.
Individual region champions: Kielin Huff (North Point, 113 pounds), Trey Kratko (Chopticon, 120), Jackson Cramer (Huntingtown, 145), Robert Ireland (Huntingtown, 152), Josh Stokes (Huntingtown, 170), Garry Gorham (Chopticon, 195)
Individual girls region champions: Endyah Monlyn (Great Mills, 112 pounds), Hazel Honeycutt (Great Mills, 117), Taylor Stone (St. Charles, 138), LeeAnn Quashie (North Point, 152), Myra Bowdoin (North Point, 164), Jocelyn Cacek (Great Mills, 225)
Thursday, March 5 and Saturday, March 7
State girls tournament at The Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro
Team scores were not recorded.
225 pounds: Great Mills freshman Jocelyn Cacek won state title with pin of Milford Mill junior Beauty Tejan-Cole with 53 seconds left in third period.
Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7
Class 2A-1A state tournament at The Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro
Team scores were not recorded.
126 pounds: La Plata sophomore Koda DeAtley placed third.
152 pounds: La Plata senior Owen Butler placed second.
160 pounds: La Plata senior Jason Mohler placed fifth.
195 pounds: La Plata senior Nate Lednum placed fifth.
Class 4A-3A state tournament at The Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro
Team scores were not recorded.
106 pounds: Northern junior Dylan Montgomery placed fifth.
113 pounds: North Point junior Kielin Huff placed second; Leonardtown junior Matthew Oh placed sixth.
120 pounds: Leonardtown senior Sean Vosburgh placed third; North Point freshman Connor Huff placed fifth; Chopticon sophomore Trey Kratko placed sixth.
145 pounds: Huntingtown senior Jackson Cramer placed second.
170 pounds: Huntingtown senior Josh Stokes won state title with a 3-2 decision over Chopticon junior Greg Griffith
182 pounds: Great Mills junior Trevon Jordan placed sixth.
Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships at St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center’s aquatics center, St. Mary’s City
Boys: 1. Leonardtown 412.50, 2. North Point 365, 3. Great Mills 346, 4. La Plata 318, 5. Calvert 300.5, 6. Huntingtown 295, 7. Northern 262, 8. Westlake 148, 9. McDonough 147, 10. Patuxent 134, 11. Chopticon 102, 12. Thomas Stone 99, 13. St. Charles 63, 14. Lackey 52
Girls: 1. Huntingtown 402, 2. Leonardtown 382, 3. La Plata 376, 4. Great Mills 354, 5. North Point 303, 6. Northern 258, 7. McDonough 224, 8. Calvert 181, 9. Chopticon 159, 10. Patuxent 146, 11. Thomas Stone 97, 12. St. Charles 87, 13. Lackey 62, 14. Westlake 28
Saturday, Feb. 15
Class 4A North Region championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Montgomery Blair 389, 5. Leonardtown 172, 6. Great Mills 163, 8. North Point 149, 10. Huntingtown 83, 12. Northern 44, 14. Chopticon 24
Girls: 1. Sherwood 347, 5. Leonardtown 212, 8. Great Mills 135, 9. Huntingtown 122, 10. North Point 78, 12. Northern 46, 14. Chopticon 26
Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. La Plata 360, 2. Calvert 335, 3. Westlake 225, 4. McDonough 213, 5. Patuxent 207, 6. Lackey 160, 7. St. Charles 126, 8. Thomas Stone 123
Girls: 1. La Plata 394, 2. McDonough 285, 3. Calvert 270, 4. Patuxent 204, 5. Lackey 163, T-6. St. Charles 144, T-6. Thomas Stone 144, 9. Westlake 87
Saturday, Feb. 22
Class 4A-3A state championships at University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center, College Park
Boys: 1. Walt Whitman 338, 19. Leonardtown 18, 21. Great Mills 8, 22. North Point 6
Girls: 1. Bethesda Chevy-Chase 314.5; No SMAC teams scored
Class 3A-2A-1A state championships at University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center, College Park
Boys: 1. Poolesville 374, 6. La Plata 140, 11. Calvert 95, 15. Thomas Stone 32, 16. Patuxent 22, 20. Westlake 14, 23. McDonough 9
La Plata senior Conor Vienneau won the state title in the 100-yard freestyle in 47.51 seconds.
Calvert senior Ben Voelker won the state title in the 100-yard backstroke in 53.58 seconds.
Girls: 1. Poolesville 338.5, 5. La Plata 133, 17. McDonough 47, 25. Calvert 6, T-26. Thomas Stone 3
Indoor track and field
Saturday, Jan. 25
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Huntingtown 122, 2. North Point 108, 3. Chopticon 80, 4. St. Charles 56, 5. Westlake 53, 6. Northern 41, 7. Great Mills 25, 8. Thomas Stone 18, 9. Patuxent 11, 10. La Plata 9, 11. Calvert 8, 12. Leonardtown 7, T-13. Lackey 4, T-13. McDonough 4
Girls: 1. Northern 118, 2. North Point 99, 3. Huntingtown 64, 4. Thomas Stone 56, 5. Leonardtown 48, 6. Westlake 35, 7. St. Charles 34, 8. Calvert 24, 9. McDonough 22, 10. Chopticon 20, 11. Patuxent 7, T-12. La Plata 6. T-12. Lackey 6, 14. Great Mills 5
Monday, Feb. 3
Class 1A East Region championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Largo 96, 12. McDonough 12
Girls: 1. Largo, 9. McDonough 29
Class 2A East Region championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Kent Island 87, 2. Westlake 75, 6. Calvert 32, 7. La Plata 31, 8. Patuxent 24, T-10. Lackey 21, T-10. Thomas Stone 21
Girls: 1. Kent Island 88, 6. Calvert 40, T-7. Thomas Stone 39, T-7. Thomas Stone 39, 12. La Plata 4, 13. Lackey 4
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Class 3A East Region championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Huntingtown 75, 2. North Point 65, 4. Chopticon 48, 8. Northern 24, 11. St. Charles 20, 15. Great Mills 8
Girls: 1. Northern 86, 4. North Point 63, 8. Huntingtown 23, T-10. Great Mills 11, T-10. St. Charles 11, 13. Chopticon 8
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Class 4A Central Region championships at Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore
Boys: 1. Wise 115, T-9. Leonardtown 18
Girls: 1. Urbana 134, 7. Leonardtown 27
Monday, Feb. 17
Class 1A state championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Largo 59, 25. McDonough 0.5
Girls: 1. Largo 71, 8. McDonough 25
McDonough won the state title in the 1,600-meter relay in a time of 4 minutes 21.80 seconds. Relay participants were sophomore Asharia Matthews, sophomore Izetta Haynes, junior Jacquelyn Person and freshman Erica Jenkins.
Class 2A state championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Oakdale 84, 15. Thomas Stone 10, 17. Westlake 8, 18. Calvert 7, 20. Patuxent 6, 26. La Plata 3
Girls: 1. South Carroll 46, 15. Westlake 13, T-17. Calvert 10, T-17. Thomas Stone 10, 25. Patuxent 5, 27. La Plata 3
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Class 3A state championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Huntingtown 55, 2. North Point 47, 3. Chopticon 32, 20. Northern 10, T-28. St. Charles 3, 35. Great Mills 1
Huntingtown senior Anthony Smith won the state title in the 55-meter dash in a state record time of 6.36 seconds.
Huntingtown senior Anthony Smith won the state title in the 300-meter dash in a state record time of 34.49 seconds.
Chopticon junior Zachary Wedding won the state title in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4 minutes 22.62 seconds.
Huntingtown won the state title in the 800-meter relay in a time of 1 minute 30.40 seconds. Relay participants were senior Ky’Ree Kirkman, senior Evan Couvillion, junior Cameron Dalrymple and senior Anthony Smith.
Chopticon won the state title in the 3,200-meter relay in a time of 8 minutes 10.39 seconds. Relay participants were junior Jeffrey Wedding, senior Donald Litteral, junior Dylan Mcmahan and junior Zachary Wedding.
Girls: 1. Hereford 54, 2. Northern 49.5, 3. North Point 38, 27. Huntingtown 3, T-28. Chopticon 2, T-28. Great Mills 2
Northern junior Oakley Olson won the state title in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes 10.33 seconds.
North Point won the state title in the 1,600-meter relay in a time of 4 minutes 7.85 seconds. Relay participants were junior Areini Partis, senior Yentell James, junior Jayla Cobb and junior J’Miyah Keys.
Northern won the state title in the 3,200-meter relay in a time of 9 minutes 50.16 seconds. Relay participants were sophomore Carley Tolson, junior Oakley Olson, sophomore Sydney Yankanich and junior Hannah Mack.
North Point junior Mekhya Jones won the state title in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet 2 3/4 inches.
Class 4A state championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover
Boys: 1. Paint Branch 53; Leonardtown did not score.
Girls: 1. Urbana 77, 24. Leonardtown 8
Ice hockey
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Maryland Student Hockey League Southern Conference Chesapeake Cup quarterfinals at Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf
No. 3 Charles County Co-Op 10, No. 6 Leonardtown 0
No. 4 Central Maryland 6, No. 5 Chesapeake 4
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Maryland Student Hockey League Southern Conference Chesapeake Cup semifinals at Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf
No. 2 Northern 4, No. 3 Charles County Co-Op 1
No. 1 Huntingtown 5, No. 4 Central Maryland 2
Friday, Feb. 7
Maryland Student Hockey League Southern Conference Chesapeake Cup championship at Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf
No. 2 Northern 4, No. 1 Huntingtown 3 (OT)
Sunday, Feb. 9
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex, Springfield, Va.
Ireton (Va.) 7, St. Mary's Ryken 3
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Maryland Student Hockey League tournament first round at Bowie Ice Rink
No. 7 Marriotts Ridge 9, No. 10 Huntingtown 1
Friday, Feb. 21
Maryland Student Hockey League tournament first round at Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf
No. 13 Walter Johnson 5, No. 4 Northern 1
St. Mary's College of Maryland
Men's basketball
Final record: 9-18, 3-7 CAC
Saturday, Feb. 22
Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round
No. 5 St. Mary's 79, No. 4 Salisbury 74
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Capital Athletic Conference tournament semifinal
No. 1 Christopher Newport (Va.) 100, No. 5 St. Mary's 63
Women's basketball
Final record: 3-22, 0-10 CAC
Saturday, Feb. 22
Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round
No. 3 York (Pa.) 79, No. 6 St. Mary's 58
Men's swimming
Final record: 3-8, 1-3 CAC
Wednesday, Feb. 12-Saturday, Feb. 15
Capital Athletic Conference championships at Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center’s aquatics center, St. Mary’s City
1. Mary Washington (Va.) 1097, 3. St. Mary's 386
Women's swimming
Final record: 4-7, 2-2 CAC
Wednesday, Feb. 12-Saturday, Feb. 15
Capital Athletic Conference championships at Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center’s aquatics center, St. Mary’s City
1. Mary Washington (Va.) 1110.5, 3. St. Mary's 494
College of Southern Maryland
Men's basketball
Final record: 12-17, 4-9 MDJUCO
Sunday, March 1
Garrett 88, CSM 87
Women's basketball
Final record: 11-14, 5-6 MDJUCO
Thursday, March 5
NJCAA Region XX Division II Tournament quarterfinal at Howard Community College, Columbia
No. 3 Howard 60, No. 6 CSM 40