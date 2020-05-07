Final 2020 Southern Maryland spring sports scoreboard

High school baseball
High school baseball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
High school softball
High school softball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
High school tennis
High school tennis season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
High school track and field
High school track and field season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
High school boys lacrosse
Wednesday, March 4
Landon 17, St. Mary's Ryken 4
Tuesday, March 10
St. Mary's Ryken 7, Park School 6 (2 OT)
Thursday, March 12
Calverton 16, Jemicy School 4
Remainder of high school boys lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
High school girls lacrosse
Monday, March 9
St. Mary's Ryken 15, Saints Peter & Paul 8
Wednesday, March 11
St. Mary's Ryken 17, Indian Creek 6
Remainder of high school girls lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
St. Mary's Ryken High School golf
St. Mary's Ryken High School golf season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Grace Christian Academy boys volleyball
Grace Christian Academy boys volleyball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
St. Mary's College of Maryland
Baseball
Final record: 6-3, 0-0 CAC
Wednesday, March 11
St. Mary's 11, Wesley (Del.) 4
Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland baseball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Men's lacrosse
Final record: 5-3, 0-0 CAC
Saturday, March 14
McDaniel 18, St. Mary's 12
Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Women's lacrosse
Final record: 5-2, 0-0 CAC
Wednesday, March 11
St. Mary's 16, Haverford (Pa.) 10
Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland women's lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Men's tennis
Final record: 5-1, 0-0 CAC
Saturday, March 7
St. Mary's 8, Randolph (Va.) 1
Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland men's tennis season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Women's tennis
Final record: 1-5, 0-0 CAC
Saturday, March 7
Randolph (Va.) 6, St. Mary's 3
Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland women's tennis season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
College of Southern Maryland
Baseball
Final record: 11-5, 2-2 MDJUCO
Wednesday, March 11
Ulster County (N.Y.) at CSM (DH)
Game 1: CSM 13, Ulster County (N.Y.) 3
Game 2: CSM 6, Ulster County (N.Y.) 2
Remainder of College of Southern Maryland baseball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Softball
Final record: 2-2, 0-0 MDJUCO
Friday, March 13
Garrett at CSM (DH)
Game 1 Final: CSM 19, Garrett 0
Game 2 Final: CSM 19, Garrett 0
Remainder of College of Southern Maryland softball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Golf
College of Southern Maryland golf season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.