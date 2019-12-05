High school football

Friday, Nov. 8

Class 2A South Region first round

No. 7 Calvert 13, No. 2 Lackey 7

No. 3 Potomac 42, No. 6 Westlake 6

No. 4 Patuxent 18, No. 5 La Plata 7

Class 3A South Region first round

No. 1 Huntingtown 48, No. 8 J.M. Bennett 0

No. 3 North Point 55, No. 6 Northeast 0

No. 4 St. Charles 24, No. 5 Northern 21

Friday, Nov. 15

Class 2A South Region second round

No. 3 Potomac 45, No. 7 Calvert 7

Class 3A South Region second round

No. 1 Huntingtown 17, No. 4 St. Charles 8

No. 3 North Point 28, No. 2 Oxon Hill 23

Saturday, Nov. 16

Class 2A South Region second round

At Wise High School, Upper Marlboro: No. 1 Douglass 14, No. 4 Patuxent 0

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division semifinal

St. Mary's Ryken 48, O'Connell (Va.) 6

Friday, Nov. 22

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 1 Huntingtown 35, No. 8 Wilde Lake 0

No. 2 Linganore 35, No. 7 North Point 28

Sunday, Nov. 24

At Catholic University, Washington, D.C.: Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division championship

St. Mary’s Ryken 17, Carroll (D.C.) 14

Friday, Nov. 29

Class 3A state semifinal

No. 4 Damascus 21, No. 1 Huntingtown 14

High school boys soccer

Saturday, Oct. 19

Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament championship

At Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro: Calverton 4, Grace Brethren Christian 0

Monday, Oct. 21

At North Point High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship

Leonardtown 2, La Plata 0

Monday, Oct. 28

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in

St. Mary's Ryken 3, Paul VI (Va.) 1

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class 1A South Region II championship

No. 2 McDonough 4, No. 4 Friendly 0

Class 2A South Region I championship

No. 1 La Plata 4, No. 2 Lackey 0

Class 2A South Region II championship

No. 4 Calvert 1, No. 3 Patuxent 1 (2 OT) (Patuxent wins on penalty kicks)

Class 3A South Region I championship

No. 1 Huntingtown 3, No. 2 North Point 0

Class 4A East Region II championship

No. 1 Leonardtown 3, No. 3 Severna Park 2

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal

St. Mary’s Ryken 1, O’Connell (Va.) 0

Friday, Nov. 1

Class 1A state quarterfinal

No. 3 Crisfield 5, No. 6 McDonough 0

Class 2A state quarterfinal

No. 1 Parkside 7, No. 8 Patuxent 1

Class 4A state quarterfinal

No. 1 Leonardtown 5, No. 8 Montgomery Blair 0

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinal

Good Counsel 4, St. Mary’s Ryken 0

Saturday, Nov. 2

Class 2A state quarterfinal

No. 4 La Plata 4, No. 5 Eastern Tech 0

Class 3A state quarterfinal

No. 4 Wilde Lake 2, No. 5 Huntingtown 1 (2 OT)

Saturday, Nov. 9

At Gaithersburg High School: Class 4A state semifinal

No. 1 Leonardtown 1, No. 4 Arundel 0

At Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring: Class 2A state semifinal

No. 4 La Plata 2, No. 1 Parkside 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 2A state championship

No. 6 Century 1, No. 4 La Plata 0

Saturday, Nov. 16

At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 4A state championship

No. 2 Walt Whitman 3, No. 1 Leonardtown 1

High school girls soccer

Saturday, Oct. 19

Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament championship

At Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro: Rockbridge 4, Calverton 1

Monday, Oct. 21

At North Point High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship

Leonardtown 2, North Point 1

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class 1A South Region II championship

No. 2 McDonough 4, No. 1 Surrattsville 0

Class 2A South Region I championship

No. 1 La Plata 4, No. 2 Lackey 1

Class 2A South Region II championship

No. 1 Calvert 18, No. 2 Douglass 0

Class 3A South Region I championship

No. 3 Northern 2, No. 1 Huntingtown 1

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal

St. Mary’s Ryken 6, St. John’s (D.C.) 5

Friday, Nov. 1

Class 1A state quarterfinal

No. 6 McDonough 1, No. 3 Snow Hill 0

Class 2A state quarterfinals

No. 7 La Plata 0, No. 2 Rising Sun 0 (2 OT) (Rising Sun wins on penalty kicks)

No. 5 Calvert 5, No. 4 Kent Island 2

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinal

Good Counsel 5, St. Mary’s Ryken 2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Class 3A state quarterfinal

No. 2 Northern 6, No. 7 C.M. Wright 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

At Northeast High School, Pasadena: Class 1A state semifinal

No. 7 Loch Raven 2, No. 6 McDonough 1

At Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring: Class 2A state semifinal

No. 5 Calvert 1, No. 1 Century 0 (OT)

At Linganore High School, Frederick: Class 3A state semifinal

No. 2 Northern 2, No. 3 Linganore 0

Saturday, Nov. 16

At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 3A state championship

No. 2 Northern 5, No. 5 Wilde Lake 0

At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 2A state championship

No. 5 Calvert 2, No. 3 Middletown 1 (2 OT)

Senior London Lewis scores with 35 seconds left in the second overtime to win state title for Calvert.

High school field hockey

Wednesday, Oct. 23

At North Point High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship

Huntingtown 7, Thomas Stone 0

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Class 1A South Region II championship

No. 1 Patuxent 9, No. 2 Calvert 0

Class 2A South Region I championship

No. 1 Thomas Stone 2, No. 2 La Plata 0

Class 3A South Region I championship

No. 2 Great Mills 3, No. 1 Chopticon 0

Class 3A South Region II championship

No. 1 Huntingtown 1, No. 2 Northern 0

Friday, Nov. 1

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 1 Huntingtown 1, No. 8 C.M. Wright 0

No. 2 Urbana 9, No. 7 Great Mills 0

Saturday, Nov. 2

Class 1A state quarterfinal

No. 4 Patuxent 1, No. 5 Francis Scott Key 0 (2 OT)

Class 2A state quarterfinal

No. 1 Hereford 9, No. 8 Thomas Stone 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

At Paint Branch High School, Burtonsville: Class 3A state semifinal

No. 4 Westminster 2, No. 1 Huntingtown 1 (OT)

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Paint Branch High School, Burtonsville: Class 1A state semifinal

No. 1 Liberty 5, No. 4 Patuxent 0

High school volleyball

Monday, Oct. 28

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in

St. Mary's Ryken 3, McNamara 0

Tuesday, Oct. 29

At Northern High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship

Northern 3, La Plata 0

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal

St. John’s (D.C.) 3, St. Mary’s Ryken 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Class 1A South Region II championship

No. 4 McDonough 3, No. 2 Surrattsville 1

Class 2A South Region I championship

No. 1 La Plata 3, No. 2 Southern 0

Class 2A South Region II championship

No. 2 Patuxent 3, No. 1 Douglass 0

Class 3A South Region I championship

No. 1 Northern 3, No. 2 Huntingtown 0

Friday, Nov. 8

Class 1A state quarterfinal

No. 1 Western 3, No. 8 McDonough 1

Class 2A state quarterfinal

No. 4 La Plata 3, No. 5 Patuxent 1

Class 3A state quarterfinal

No. 3 Northern 3, No. 6 Tuscarora 2

Wednesday, Nov. 13

At University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum, College Park, Class 2A state semifinal

No. 1 Oakdale 3, No. 4 La Plata 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

At University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum, College Park, Class 3A state semifinal

No. 3 Northern 3, No. 2 Westminster 1

Saturday, Nov. 16

At University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum, College Park, Class 3A state championship

No. 1 Magruder 3, No. 3 Northern 1

High school golf

Tuesday, Oct. 8

At Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, Lusby: Calvert County tournament

Huntingtown 340, Northern 347, Patuxent 398, Calvert 452

Thursday, Oct. 10

At White Plains Golf Course: Charles County tournament

La Plata 312, North Point 363, Westlake 392, McDonough 407, Thomas Stone 431, Lackey 435; St. Charles did not have enough golfers to obtain a team score.

At Wicomico Shores Golf Course, Mechanicsville: St. Mary’s County tournament

Chopticon 361, Great Mills 394, Leonardtown 396

Monday, Oct. 14

At Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, Leonardtown: District IV tournament

1. La Plata 315, 2. Northern 335, 3. Huntingtown 342, 4. Chopticon 360, 5. Patuxent 384, 6. Leonardtown 392, 7. Westlake 407, 8. Great Mills 416, 9. Calvert 481; Lackey, McDonough, North Point, St. Charles and Thomas Stone did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

North Point junior Bailey Davis won the individual crown with a 4-under-par 68.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

At Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, Leonardtown: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament

1. La Plata 318, 2. Huntingtown 343, 3. Northern 347, 4. Chopticon 348, 5. North Point 367, 6. Leonardtown 396, 7. Patuxent 403, 8. Great Mills 412, 9. Westlake 422, 10. Thomas Stone 426, 11. McDonough 432, 12. Calvert 437, 13. Lackey 457, St. Charles did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

North Point junior Bailey Davis won the individual crown with a 2-under-par 70.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 2A-1A state tournament semifinals

T-1. La Plata 323, T-1. Linganore 323

La Plata junior Gavin Ganter shot an even-par 72 to lead all golfers.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 4A-3A state tournament semifinals

1. Churchill 295, 18. Northern 354

North Point junior Bailey Davis shot a 3-under-par 69 to tie for first place overall.

Monday, Nov. 4

At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 4A-3A state tournament championship

North Point junior Bailey Davis shot a 2-day total of 145 to win girls championship.

At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 2A-1A state tournament championship

Team: 1. Oakdale 659 (won 4-hole playoff versus Linganore), 3. La Plata 662

La Plata junior Gavin Ganter shot 2-day total of 149 to win boys championship.

High school cross country

Wednesday, Oct. 23

At Oak Ridge Park, Hughesville: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships

Boys: 1. North Point 73* (won by tiebreaker), 2. Chopticon 73, 3. Leonardtown 89, 4. Huntingtown 105, 5. Northern 111, 6. Calvert 145, 7. La Plata 163, 8. Patuxent 176, 9. Great Mills 234, 10. Lackey 350, 11. McDonough 351, 12. St. Charles 353, 13. Westlake 368

North Point junior Josh Doughty won the boys race in a time of 16 minutes 2.2 seconds.

Girls: 1. Northern 53, 2. Leonardtown 75, 3. Huntingtown 76, 4. Calvert 92, 5. Great Mills 116, 6. Chopticon 162, 7. Patuxent 190, 8. North Point 200, 9. Lackey 238, 10. La Plata 263

Northern junior Oakley Olson won the girls race in a time of 18 minutes 54.7 seconds.

Saturday, Oct. 26

At Bull Run Regional Park, Centreville, Va.: Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships

Boys: 1. Gonzaga (D.C.) 31, 9. St. Mary’s Ryken 239

Girls: 1. St. John’s (D.C.) 32, 8. St. Mary’s Ryken 196

Thursday, Oct. 31

At Fort Washington Park: Class 1A South Region championships

Boys: 1. Central 21, 2. McDonough 57

Girls: 1. Largo 15; McDonough did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.

At Oak Ridge Park, Hughesville: Class 2A South Region championships

Boys: 1. Calvert 38, 3. La Plata 72, 4. Patuxent 83, 6. Lackey 169, 7. Westlake 177

Calvert senior Carter Singletary won the boys race in 17 minutes 0.20 seconds.

Girls: 1. Calvert 17, 2. Patuxent 47, 3. La Plata 74

Calvert sophomore Kristen Prince won the girls race in 20 minutes 20.80 seconds.

At Oak Ridge Park, Hughesville: Class 3A South Region championships

Boys: 1. North Point 45, 2. Chopticon 55, 3. Northern 84, 4. Huntingtown 101, 6. Great Mills 161

North Point senior DeVion Bryant won the boys race in a time of 16 minutes 25.70 seconds.

Girls: 1. Northern 35, 2. Huntingtown 68, 3. Great Mills 85, 5. Chopticon 121, 6. North Point 142

Great Mills sophomore Cooper Brotherton won the girls race in a time of 19 minutes 30.9 seconds.

At Centennial High School, Ellicott City: Class 4A East Region championships

Boys: 1. Severna Park 29, 6. Leonardtown 137

Girls: 1. Howard 40, 4. Leonardtown 118

Saturday, Nov. 9

At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 3A state championships

Boys: 1. River Hill 70, 9. North Point 283, 11. Chopticon 317, 12. Northern 317, 14. Huntingtown 346, 23. Great Mills 612

Girls: 1. Northern 82, 6. Huntingtown 197, 12. Great Mills 273

Northern junior Oakley Olson won girls race in a time of 18 minutes 49.23 seconds, Great Mills sophomore Cooper Brotherton was second in 19:21.63.

At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 1A state championships

Boys: 1. Williamsport 49, 15. McDonough 465

Girls: 1. Northern Garrett 40; McDonough did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.

At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 2A state championships

Boys: 1. Oakdale 63, 11. Calvert 265, 13. Patuxent 341, 14. La Plata 351

Girls: 1. Liberty 44, 4. Calvert 121, 9. Patuxent 260

At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 4A state championships

Boys: 1. Severna Park 43, 20. Leonardtown 523

Girls: 1. Howard 69, 12. Leonardtown 327

At Georgetown Prep High School, North Bethesda: Maryland Private School state championships

Boys: 1. Gilman 26, 7. St. Mary’s Ryken 150

Girls: 1. Holton-Arms 33, 5. St. Mary’s Ryken 125

St. Mary's Ryken High School tennis

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Holy Cross def. St. Mary's Ryken

St. Mary's College of Maryland

Men's soccer

Final record: 12-6-2, 5-4-1 CAC

Saturday, Nov. 2

Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round

No. 3 St. Mary's 3, No. 6 Southern Virginia 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Capital Athletic Conference tournament semifinal

No. 2 Mary Washington 3, No. 3 St. Mary's 1

Women's soccer

Final record: 3-15-1, 1-8-1 CAC

Saturday, Nov. 2

Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round

No. 4 York (Pa.) 3, No. 5 St. Mary's 0

Field hockey

Final record: 13-5, 2-3 CAC

Saturday, Nov. 2

Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round

No. 3 St. Mary's 8, No. 6 Southern Virginia 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Capital Athletic Conference tournament semifinal

No. 2 Christopher Newport (Va.) 2, No. 3 St. Mary's 1

Volleyball

Final record: 5-23, 0-10 CAC

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round

No. 3 Salisbury 3, No. 6 St. Mary's 2

Men's cross country

Saturday, Nov. 2

Capital Athletic Conference championships at York, Pa.

1. York (Pa.) 36; St. Mary's did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.

Saturday, Nov. 16

NCAA Mideast Regional Championships at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa: 

1. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) 55; St. Mary's did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.

Women's cross country

Saturday, Nov. 2

Capital Athletic Conference championships at York, Pa.

1. Christopher Newport (Va.) 51; St. Mary's did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.

NCAA Mideast Regional Championships at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa: 

1. Johns Hopkins 88, 38. St. Mary's 1169

College of Southern Maryland

Men's soccer

Final record: 6-9-1, 3-8 MDJUCO

Tuesday, Oct. 22

CSM 10, Allegany 0

Women's soccer

Final record: 5-8, 2-5 CAC

Saturday, Oct. 26

NJCAA Region XX Tournament play-in

CSM 1, Hagerstown 0

Tuesday, Oct. 29

At Harford Community College, Bel Air: NJCAA Region XX Tournament semifinal

CCBC-Essex 10, CSM 0

Volleyball

Final record: 8-10, 5-6 CAC

Saturday, Nov. 2

NJCAA Region XX Tournament at Hagerstown Community College

Northern Virginia 3, CSM 0