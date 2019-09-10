The following standings reflect scores reported to Southern Maryland Newspapers as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Scores of games can be reported to pwatson@somdnews.com or via Twitter at: @PWSoMdSports or @SoMdNewsSports.
Southern Maryland Newspapers will take change of records from head coaches or athletic directors only.
Football
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall PF PA
Calvert 0-0 1-0 35 0
Lackey 0-0 1-0 21 7
Westlake 0-0 1-0 14 7
La Plata 0-0 0-1 18 34
McDonough 0-0 0-1 14 29
Patuxent 0-0 0-1 21 31
Thomas Stone 0-0 0-1 6 45
Potomac Div. Overall PF PA
Chopticon 0-0 1-0 29 14
Great Mills 0-0 1-0 36 26
Huntingtown 0-0 1-0 45 6
Northern 0-0 1-0 20 17
North Point 0-0 1-0 55 32
St. Charles 0-0 1-0 14 13
Leonardtown 0-0 0-1 0 35
WCAC Conf. Overall PF PA
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-0 0-2 34 69
Boys soccer
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Leonardtown 0-0 3-0
Great Mills 0-0 1-0
Huntingtown 0-0 1-2
Chopticon 0-0 0-0
Patuxent 0-0 0-0
Calvert 0-0 0-1
Northern 0-0 0-1
Potomac Div. Overall
Thomas Stone 1-0 1-0
McDonough 0-0 1-0
La Plata 0-0 1-1-1
Lackey 0-0 0-0
St. Charles 0-0 0-0
North Point 0-0 0-1
Westlake 0-1 0-2
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-0-1 0-1-1
MISAL Conf. Overall
Calverton 4-0 5-2
Grace Christian 0-0 0-0
Southern Md. Christian 0-0 0-0
King’s Christian 0-1 0-1
Girls soccer
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Calvert 0-0 2-0
Northern 0-0 2-0
Chopticon 0-0 1-0
Great Mills 0-0 1-0
Patuxent 0-0 1-0-1
Huntingtown 0-0 0-0
Leonardtown 0-0 0-1
Potomac Div. Overall
North Point 0-0 1-0
Lackey 0-0 0-0-1
McDonough 0-0 0-1
St. Charles 0-0 0-1
La Plata 0-0 0-3
Thomas Stone 0-0-1 0-1-1
Westlake 0-0-1 0-1-1
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-0 2-1
MISAL Conf. Overall
Calverton 1-0 1-0-2
Southern Md. Christian 0-1 0-1
Field hockey
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Great Mills 0-0 2-0
Huntingtown 0-0 1-0
Leonardtown 0-0 1-0
Northern 0-0 1-0
Chopticon 0-0 1-1
Patuxent 0-0 1-1
Calvert 0-0 0-0
Potomac Div. Overall
McDonough 1-0 1-1
St. Charles 0-0 0-0
Lackey 0-0 0-1
La Plata 0-0 0-1
North Point 0-0 0-1
Thomas Stone 0-0 0-2
Westlake 0-1 0-2
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-0 0-0
Volleyball
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Leonardtown 1-0 2-0
Great Mills 1-0 1-0
Calvert 0-0 0-0
Chopticon 0-0 0-0
Northern 0-0 0-0
Huntingtown 0-1 0-1
Patuxent 0-1 0-1
Potomac Div. Overall
La Plata 1-0 1-0
Lackey 0-0 0-0
McDonough 0-0 0-0
North Point 0-0 0-0
Thomas Stone 0-0 0-0
Westlake 0-0 0-1
St. Charles 0-1 0-1
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-2 0-2
MISAL Conf. Overall
Southern Md. Christian 1-1 1-1
Calverton 1-2 1-3
Grace Christian 0-1 0-2
King’s Christian 0-2 0-2
Golf
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Northern 2-0 6-0
Great Mills 2-0 5-0
Huntingtown 2-1 5-1
Chopticon 2-1 4-2
Patuxent 1-1 2-3
Leonardtown 0-2 3-3
Calvert 0-4 1-5
Potomac Div. Overall
La Plata 2-0 5-0
North Point 2-0 2-2
McDonough 1-1 2-3
Thomas Stone 1-1 1-5
Westlake 0-1 1-5
Lackey 0-1 0-1
St. Charles 0-2 0-5
Note: Win-loss records are not kept at the district and state tournaments.
Note: St. Mary’s Ryken plays golf in the spring.
Cross country
Boys
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Calvert 0-0 0-0
Chopticon 0-0 0-0
Great Mills 0-0 0-0
Huntingtown 0-0 0-0
Leonardtown 0-0 0-0
Northern 0-0 0-0
Patuxent 0-0 0-0
Potomac Div. Overall
Lackey 0-0 0-0
La Plata 0-0 0-0
McDonough 0-0 0-0
North Point 0-0 0-0
St. Charles 0-0 0-0
Thomas Stone 0-0 0-0
Westlake 0-0 0-0
Girls
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Calvert 0-0 0-0
Chopticon 0-0 0-0
Great Mills 0-0 0-0
Huntingtown 0-0 0-0
Leonardtown 0-0 0-0
Northern 0-0 0-0
Patuxent 0-0 0-0
Potomac Div. Overall
Lackey 0-0 0-0
La Plata 0-0 0-0
McDonough 0-0 0-0
North Point 0-0 0-0
St. Charles 0-0 0-0
Thomas Stone 0-0 0-0
Westlake 0-0 0-0
Note: Win/loss records for weekend and postseason invitational meets for public schools are not kept.
Note: Private schools run in invitationals only and do not keep win/loss records for meets.
St. Mary’s Ryken High School girls tennis
Record: 0-0, 0-0 WCAC