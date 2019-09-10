The following standings reflect scores reported to Southern Maryland Newspapers as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Scores of games can be reported to pwatson@somdnews.com or via Twitter at: @PWSoMdSports or @SoMdNewsSports. 

Southern Maryland Newspapers will take change of records from head coaches or athletic directors only.

Football

SMAC

Chesapeake       Div.     Overall     PF     PA

Calvert                0-0        1-0         35       0

Lackey                0-0        1-0         21       7

Westlake             0-0        1-0         14       7

La Plata              0-0         0-1         18     34

McDonough         0-0        0-1         14      29

Patuxent             0-0        0-1         21      31

Thomas Stone     0-0        0-1          6       45

Potomac            Div.     Overall     PF     PA

Chopticon           0-0         1-0         29     14

Great Mills          0-0         1-0         36     26

Huntingtown       0-0         1-0         45      6

Northern            0-0         1-0         20     17

North Point         0-0         1-0         55     32

St. Charles         0-0         1-0         14     13

Leonardtown       0-0        0-1          0      35

WCAC                     Conf.     Overall     PF     PA

St. Mary’s Ryken       0-0         0-2         34      69

Boys soccer

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

Leonardtown                    0-0           3-0

Great Mills                       0-0           1-0

Huntingtown                    0-0           1-2

Chopticon                        0-0           0-0

Patuxent                          0-0           0-0

Calvert                            0-0           0-1

Northern                         0-0            0-1

Potomac                         Div.        Overall

Thomas Stone                  1-0            1-0

McDonough                      0-0            1-0

La Plata                           0-0           1-1-1

Lackey                             0-0           0-0

St. Charles                       0-0           0-0

North Point                      0-0            0-1

Westlake                         0-1            0-2

WCAC                             Conf.        Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken              0-0-1         0-1-1

MISAL                             Conf.        Overall

Calverton                          4-0            5-2

Grace Christian                  0-0            0-0

Southern Md. Christian       0-0            0-0

King’s Christian                  0-1            0-1

Girls soccer

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.         Overall

Calvert                            0-0            2-0

Northern                         0-0            2-0

Chopticon                        0-0           1-0

Great Mills                       0-0           1-0

Patuxent                         0-0           1-0-1

Huntingtown                    0-0           0-0

Leonardtown                    0-0           0-1

Potomac                         Div.        Overall

North Point                       0-0           1-0

Lackey                             0-0          0-0-1

McDonough                      0-0           0-1

St. Charles                       0-0           0-1

La Plata                           0-0           0-3

Thomas Stone                0-0-1         0-1-1

Westlake                        0-0-1         0-1-1

WCAC                             Conf.      Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken               0-0           2-1

MISAL                            Conf.      Overall

Calverton                         1-0          1-0-2

Southern Md. Christian      0-1           0-1

Field hockey

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

Great Mills                       0-0           2-0

Huntingtown                    0-0           1-0

Leonardtown                    0-0           1-0

Northern                          0-0           1-0

Chopticon                        0-0           1-1

Patuxent                         0-0           1-1

Calvert                            0-0           0-0

Potomac                         Div.        Overall

McDonough                      1-0            1-1

St. Charles                       0-0            0-0

Lackey                             0-0            0-1

La Plata                           0-0            0-1

North Point                      0-0            0-1

Thomas Stone                  0-0            0-2

Westlake                          0-1           0-2

WCAC                             Conf.        Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken               0-0            0-0

Volleyball

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

Leonardtown                   1-0            2-0

Great Mills                      1-0            1-0

Calvert                           0-0            0-0

Chopticon                       0-0            0-0

Northern                        0-0            0-0

Huntingtown                   0-1            0-1

Patuxent                        0-1            0-1

Potomac                        Div.        Overall

La Plata                          1-0            1-0

Lackey                           0-0             0-0

McDonough                    0-0             0-0

North Point                     0-0            0-0

Thomas Stone                0-0             0-0

Westlake                        0-0            0-1

St. Charles                     0-1            0-1

WCAC                             Conf.        Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken               0-2            0-2

MISAL                             Conf.       Overall

Southern Md. Christian      1-1            1-1

Calverton                         1-2            1-3

Grace Christian                 0-1            0-2

King’s Christian                 0-2            0-2

Golf

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

Northern                         2-0            6-0

Great Mills                      2-0            5-0

Huntingtown                   2-1            5-1

Chopticon                       2-1            4-2

Patuxent                         1-1           2-3

Leonardtown                   0-2           3-3

Calvert                           0-4            1-5

Potomac                        Div.       Overall

La Plata                         2-0            5-0

North Point                    2-0            2-2

McDonough                    1-1           2-3

Thomas Stone                1-1           1-5

Westlake                        0-1           1-5

Lackey                           0-1           0-1

St. Charles                     0-2           0-5

Note: Win-loss records are not kept at the district and state tournaments.

Note: St. Mary’s Ryken plays golf in the spring.

Cross country

Boys

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

Calvert                            0-0           0-0

Chopticon                        0-0           0-0

Great Mills                       0-0           0-0

Huntingtown                    0-0           0-0

Leonardtown                    0-0           0-0

Northern                          0-0          0-0

Patuxent                          0-0          0-0

Potomac                       Div.        Overall

Lackey                           0-0           0-0

La Plata                         0-0           0-0

McDonough                    0-0          0-0

North Point                    0-0           0-0

St. Charles                    0-0           0-0

Thomas Stone               0-0           0-0

Westlake                      0-0            0-0

Girls

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.         Overall

Calvert                            0-0           0-0

Chopticon                        0-0           0-0

Great Mills                       0-0           0-0

Huntingtown                    0-0           0-0

Leonardtown                    0-0           0-0

Northern                          0-0          0-0

Patuxent                          0-0          0-0

Potomac                         Div.        Overall

Lackey                            0-0           0-0

La Plata                          0-0           0-0

McDonough                    0-0          0-0

North Point                    0-0           0-0

St. Charles                    0-0           0-0

Thomas Stone               0-0           0-0

Westlake                      0-0            0-0

Note: Win/loss records for weekend and postseason invitational meets for public schools are not kept.

Note: Private schools run in invitationals only and do not keep win/loss records for meets.

St. Mary’s Ryken High School girls tennis

Record: 0-0, 0-0 WCAC