Boys basketball

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

Leonardtown               0-0     3-0

Patuxent                     0-0     1-1

Calvert                       0-0     1-2

Great Mills                  0-0     1-2

Huntingtown               0-0     1-2

Northern                    0-0     1-3

Chopticon                  0-0      0-2

Potomac                   Div.    Overall

St. Charles                 0-0      3-0

La Plata                     0-0      3-1

Thomas Stone            0-0      3-1

North Point                 0-0      2-1

Westlake                    0-0      1-1

Lackey                       0-0      1-2

McDonough                0-0      1-2

WCAC                        Conf.   Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken         0-3       2-3

MISAL                                 Conf.   Overall

Grace Christian                     1-1       2-3

Southern Md. Christian          0-0       4-1

King’s Christian                     0-0       1-1

Calverton                              0-1       0-6

Girls basketball

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

Great Mills                  0-0      4-0

Huntingtown               0-0      2-0

Leonardtown               0-0      2-0

Calvert                       0-0      2-1

Chopticon                   0-0      1-1

Patuxent                     0-0      1-1

Northern                     0-0      1-3

Potomac                   Div.     Overall

La Plata                     0-0       2-1

North Point                0-0       1-1

St. Charles                 0-0       1-2

Thomas Stone            0-0       1-2

McDonough                0-0       0-2

Westlake                    0-0       0-2

Lackey                       0-0       0-3

WCAC                       Conf.    Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken         1-3      1-5

MISAL                         Conf.    Overall

Calverton                      1-1        3-4

Southern Md. Christian   0-0        2-2

King’s Christian              0-0        0-0

Grace Christian              0-2        0-2

Wrestling

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

Leonardtown              2-0      3-0

Northern                    1-1      9-1

Great Mills                  1-1      4-1

Chopticon                   1-1      2-1

Calvert                       0-0      2-0

Patuxent                    0-1       2-1

Huntingtown               0-1      1-2

Potomac                   Div.     Overall

North Point                 2-0      2-0

La Plata                      1-0      8-2

Lackey                       1-1      1-2

Thomas Stone            0-0       0-3

McDonough                0-1       6-4

St. Charles                 0-1       0-3

Westlake                    0-1       0-3

WCAC                       Conf.   Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken         2-0       7-0

Note: Win-loss records are not kept from teams participating in tournaments unless they are duals tournaments.

Swimming

Boys

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

Great Mills                  1-0      2-0

Chopticon                   0-0      0-0

Leonardtown               0-0      0-0

Huntingtown               0-0      0-1

Northern                    0-0      0-1

Patuxent                    0-0      0-1

Calvert                       0-1      1-1

Potomac                    Div.    Overall

Westlake                    2-0      2-0

La Plata                      1-0      2-0

St. Charles                 1-2       1-4

McDonough                0-0       1-0

North Point                 0-0       1-0

Lackey                       0-0       0-0

Thomas Stone            0-2       0-2

WCAC                         Conf./Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken                 0-1

Girls

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

Great Mills                  1-0      2-0

Huntingtown               0-0      1-0

Patuxent                    0-0      1-0

Chopticon                   0-0      0-0

Leonardtown               0-0      0-0

Northern                     0-0      0-1

Calvert                       0-1      1-1

Potomac                    Div.    Overall

La Plata                      1-0      2-0

St. Charles                  2-1      2-3

Westlake                     1-1      1-1

Lackey                        0-0      0-0

McDonough                0-0       0-1

North Point                 0-0       0-1

Thomas Stone            0-2       0-2

WCAC                         Conf./Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken                 0-1

Note: Win-loss records are not kept for postseason invitationals.

Ice hockey

MSHL Southern Conference     Conf.     Overall

Huntingtown                               6-0         6-0

Northern                                   4-1-1       5-1-1

Charles County Co-Op                3-1-1       3-1-1

Central Maryland                         1-4         1-4

Chesapeake                                1-4         1-4

Leonardtown                               0-5         0-6

MAPHL                                     Conf.     Overall

@#St. Mary’s Ryken                   1-4          1-4

Indoor track and field

Schools compete in invitationals and team wins and losses are not kept.