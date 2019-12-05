The following reflect scores reported to Southern Maryland Newspapers as of 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Boys basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 3
DeMatha 78, St. Mary's Ryken 46
Yeshiva 51, Calverton 46
Grace Christian 61, McKinley Tech (D.C.) 58
Thursday, Dec. 5
Theodore Roosevelt 77, North Point 72
Friday, Dec. 6
Calvert at La Plata, 6:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
Chopticon at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.
Concordia Prep at Southern Maryland Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Blair, 7:15 p.m.
Annapolis Area Christian School tournament, 8 p.m. (Grace Christian)
Rosedale Baptist School Tournament
Calverton vs. Arlington Baptist, 1 p.m.
Calverton vs. Jemicy School, 3:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Annapolis Area Christian School tournament, Severn, 3:30 p.m. (consolation), 7 p.m. (championship) (Grace Christian)
Grace Brethren Christian at St. Mary's Ryken, 3:45 p.m.
Rosedale Baptist School Tournament, TBA (Calverton)
Monday, Dec. 9
La Plata at Northern, 6 p.m.
Great Mills at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Arundel at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Grace Brethren Christian at King's Christian, 5 p.m.
Grace Christian at Calverton, 6 p.m.
La Plata at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.
Lackey at Bladensburg, 7 p.m.
St. John's (D.C.) at St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
St. Mary's Ryken at The Heights, 6 p.m.
Westlake at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.
Lackey at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
McDonough at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Grace Christian at Lanham Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Saturday, Nov. 30
Capitol Christian 53, St. Mary's Ryken 48
Sunday, Dec. 1
At McNamara High School, Forestville: Cobras Tournament
St. Laurent (Canada) 51, St. Mary's Ryken 39
Monday, Dec. 2
Takoma 51, Calverton 31
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Elizabeth Seton 62, St. Mary's Ryken 39
Calverton 42, Brookewood School 25
Thursday, Dec. 5
Thomas Stone 67, Northern 55
Friday, Dec. 6
La Plata at Calvert, 5 p.m.
Blair at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.
Lackey at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Good Counsel at St. Mary's Ryken, 6 p.m.
St. Charles at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Westlake at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.
McDonough at Chopticon, 7 p.m.
Rosedale Baptist School Tournament, TBA (Calverton)
Saturday, Dec. 7
At Pikesville High School: Great Mills vs. Mount de Sales, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
Grace Christian at Takoma, 4 p.m.
Northern at La Plata, 5 p.m.
McDonough at Patuxent, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Grace Christian at Calverton, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland Christian at Key School, 5:30 p.m.
Bladensburg at Lackey, 6 p.m.
St. Mary's Ryken at St. John's (D.C.), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Patuxent at La Plata, 5 p.m.
Calverton at North County, 5 p.m.
Leonardtown at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.
Northern at Lackey, 6 p.m.
Great Mills at McDonough, 6 p.m.
Huntingtown at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
Chopticon at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
Calvert at North Point, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Concordia Prep at Southern Maryland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Lanham Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Gwynn Park, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Thursday, Dec. 5
Lackey, St. Charles at Great Mills
Great Mills 39, Lackey 36; Great Mills 69, St. Charles 12; Lackey 69, St. Charles 12
Chopticon, McDonough at Patuxent
Chopticon 60, McDonough 18; Chopticon 45, Patuxent 36; Patuxent 60, McDonough 24
La Plata 53, Huntingtown 24
North Point 64, Westlake 9
Friday, Dec. 6
At Oakland Mills High School, Columbia: Scorpion duals, 2:30 p.m. (Calvert, La Plata)
UMBC tournament, 4:30 p.m. (McDonough)
At Magruder High School, Rockville: Mad Mats tournament, 5 p.m. (Westlake)
Saturday, Dec. 7
At Oakland Mills High School, Columbia: Scorpion duals, 8:30 p.m. (Calvert, La Plata)
UMBC tournament, 9 a.m. (McDonough)
At Magruder High School, Rockville: Mad Mats tournament, 10 a.m. (Westlake)
Eleanor Roosevelt at Great Mills, 10 a.m.
York High School Super Duals, Grafton, Va., TBA (St. Mary's Ryken)
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Northern, Calvert at Westlake, 5 p.m.
Huntingtown, Thomas Stone at Leonardtown, 5 p.m.
Chopticon at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Lackey at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.
McDonough at North Point, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
St. Mary's Ryken, The Heights at St. John's (D.C.), 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Northern at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Friday, Dec. 6
At North Point High School: Patuxent vs. McDonough, 5 p.m.
Thomas Stone, Westlake at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
At Lackey High School: Northern vs. La Plata, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
At Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Prince Frederick: Great Mills, St. Charles vs. Calvert, 5 p.m.
Leonardtown, McDonough at Lackey, 5 p.m.
Huntingtown at North Point, 5 p.m.
At St. Charles High School: Patuxent at Thomas Stone, 5 p.m.
Indoor track and field
Thursday, Dec. 5
At Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference league meet 1
Boys: 1. North Point 126, 2. Huntingtown 101, 3. Chopticon 95, 4. Northern 84, 5. St. Charles 81, 6. Westlake 79, 7. Great Mills 59, 8. La Plata 51, 9. Patuxent 43, 10. Calvert 27, 11. Thomas Stone 26, 12. Leonardtown 25, 13. Lackey 19, 14. McDonough 18
Girls: 1. Northern 140, 2. North Point 134, 3. Huntingtown 88, 4. Leonardtown 77, 5. Chopticon 61, 6. St. Charles 57, 7. Westlake 52, 8. Thomas Stone 48, 9. La Plata 44, 10. Calvert 41, 11. Lackey 29, 12. McDonough 24, 13. Great Mills 16, 14. Patuxent 11
Wednesday, Dec. 11
At Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Landover: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference league meet 2
Ice hockey
Wednesday, Dec. 4
At Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf: Charles County 10, Leonardtown 2
Friday, Dec. 6
At Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf: St. Stephens/St. Agnes (Va.) vs. St. Mary's Ryken, 5 p.m.
At Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf: Northern vs. Chesapeake, 6:45 p.m.
At Bowie Ice Rink: Central Maryland vs. Huntingtown, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
At Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf: Good Counsel at St. Mary's Ryken, 5 p.m.
St. Mary's College of Maryland
Men's basketball
Record: 2-5, 0-0 CAC (as of Dec. 5)
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Hampden-Sydney (Va.) 72, St. Mary's 68
Women's basketball
Record: 0-6, 0-0 CAC (as of Dec. 5)
Sunday, Dec. 1
Goucher 64, St. Mary's 52
Saturday, Dec. 7
St. Mary's at Lehman (N.Y.), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Wesley (Del.) at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.
Men's swimming
Record: 1-5, 0-2 CAC (as of Dec. 5)
Saturday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 24
Randolph-Macon College Invitational, Ashland, Va.
1. Barton (N.C.) 1969, 7. St. Mary's 598.5
Saturday, Dec. 7
St. Mary's at Catholic (D.C.), 1 p.m.
Women's swimming
Record: 1-5, 0-2 CAC (as of Dec. 5)
Saturday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 24
Randolph-Macon College Invitational, Ashland, Va.
Catholic (D.C.) 1621, 6. St. Mary's 620.5
Saturday, Dec. 7
St. Mary's at Catholic (D.C.), 1 p.m.
College of Southern Maryland
Men's basketball
Record: 4-6, 1-1 CAC (as of Dec. 5)
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Frederick 88, CSM 72
Monday, Dec. 9
CSM at Cheyney (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Women's basketball
Record: 3-4, 1-1 CAC (as of Dec. 5)
Friday, Nov. 29
Harford Community College Hoops Classic, Bel Air
Hostos (N.Y.) 73, CSM 61
Saturday, Nov. 30
Harford Community College Hoops Classic, Bel Air
Nassau (N.Y.) 84, CSM 50
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Frederick 73, CSM 64