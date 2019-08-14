Christine Hall, 3, of Owings, right, poses with an Eastern screech owl held by educator John Sullens of Charles County Public Schools’ Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center during a meet-and-greet Wednesday at Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch. Sullens and fellow educator Mike Callahan also displayed a barn owl and barred owl.
Educator John Sullens of the Charles County Public Schools’ Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center, left, holds an eastern screech owl for Allie Marson, 3, and Caroline Lynch, both of Brandywine.
Educator John Sullens of the Charles County Public Schools’ Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center, front, holds a barred owl’s skull as fellow educator Mike Callahan demonstrates how thick the feathers are on the species.
STAFF PHOTOs BY MICHAEL REID
Educator Mike Callahan of Charles County Public Schools’ Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center shows a barred owl with one wing. The owl was hit by a car.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTOs BY MICHAEL REID
