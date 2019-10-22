The state attorney general joined last week a group of 18 state attorneys general to defend Vermont’s right to ban large capacity magazines for guns, according to an attorney general’s office press release.
In an amicus brief filed in the Vermont Supreme Court, the attorneys general argue that states have the right to enact reasonable firearm restrictions that reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by gun violence.
“Large-capacity magazines have one purpose — to kill as many people as possible, in the shortest amount of time, with the least amount of effort by the shooter,” Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in the release. “Restricting or banning these types of magazines is a common-sense approach to curbing this violence and, as federal courts have found over and over, does not violate the Constitution.”
The states have filed an amicus brief in State of Vermont v. Max B. Misch, in which the Vermont Supreme Court will determine whether Vermont’s prohibition on large-capacity magazines violates the Vermont Constitution’s right to bear arms. In 2018, Vermont prohibited the manufacture, importation, possession and sale of large-capacity magazines, with some exceptions, including for magazines lawfully possessed before the law went into effect.
The law bans magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition for long guns and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Eight other states — including Maryland — and the District of Columbia have enacted similar prohibitions. The constitutionality of those laws has been consistently upheld by federal courts of appeals under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized as “analogous” to Vermont’s right-to-bear-arms provision, according to the press release.
In addition to Maryland, the brief was filed by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington.