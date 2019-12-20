Klayton Batten (St. Charles football)

St. Charles quarterback Klayton Batten looks for an open receiver during the Spartans’ Class 3A South Region second round contest at Huntingtown on Friday night. The Spartans lost 17-8.

 Photo by Darnell Marbury

Football

Athlete of the Year

Klayton Batten

St. Charles senior

Résumé: Did some of everything for Spartans squad that played into the postseason for the second straight season; playing quarterback, rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns while also passing for 414 yards and 6 scores; defensively, contributed 45 tackles and five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns; selected by the Southern Maryland Football Coaches Association as SMAC’s offensive player of the year.

Coach of the Year

Patrick Orndoff

St. Charles (second season)

Résumé: Coached Spartans to their second consecutive 8-3 record, the first two winning records in the program’s history, both of which included postseason appearances; St. Charles won first playoff game in its history with Class 3A South Region first-round win over Northern; program earned first win over North Point with 27-21 overtime win at North Point on Oct. 18; two regular season losses came by a combined two points

First team

Offense

QB Teddy Gleaton, North Point junior

1,582 yards passing, 24 touchdowns; 474 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns

RB Corey Johnson, North Point senior

1,321 yards, 18 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection

RB Jonathan Thompson, Lackey senior

1,432 yards, 21 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection

WR Kroy Myers, North Point junior

40 receptions, 750 yards, 6 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection

WR Nico Stout, La Plata senior

24 receptions, 488 yards, 5 touchdowns; 484 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns; 1,164 all-purpose yards; All-Conference first-team selection

WR Deshawn Thomas, La Plata senior

33 receptions, 595 yards, 5 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection

OL David Bailey, Lackey sophomore

All-Conference second-team selection

OL Michael Cunningham, North Point junior

All-Conference second-team selection

OL Sam Gilroy, Lackey senior

All-Conference first-team selection

OL Andre Grigsby, St. Charles senior

All-Conference second-team selection

OL Gregner Keys, La Plata senior

All-Conference second-team selection

ATH Klayton Batten, St. Charles senior

414 yards passing, 6 touchdowns at quarterback; 1,099 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns; All- Conference offensive player of the year selection

K Mikah Seger, Lackey junior

All-Conference first-team selection

Defense

DL Gregner Keys, La Plata senior

76 tackles, 20 for loss; 3 sacks; All-Conference second-team selection

DL Jordan Lopez, La Plata senior

79 tackles, 13 for loss; 4 sacks; All-Conference second-team selection

DL Mike Webb, Lackey senior

10 sacks; All-Conference first-team selection

LB Dante Manago, McDonough junior

109 tackles, 20.5 for loss; 9.5 sacks; 3 forced fumbles; All-Conference second-team selection

LB Israel Parker, North Point senior

131 tackles; 3 sacks; 13 hurries; All-Conference first-team selection

LB Myles Rucker, North Point senior

129 tackles; 7 sacks; 18 hurries

LB Cameron Stuart, Lackey senior

Over 100 tackles; All-Conference second-team selection

DB Konner Blount-Foster, St. Charles senior

66 tackles; 10 passes defensed; 1 interception; All-Conference first-team selection

DB Klayton Batten, St. Charles senior

45 tackles; 5 interceptions, 2 returned for touchdowns; 15 passes defensed; All-Conference first-team selection

DB Caelen Carson, North Point senior

40 tackles; 3 interceptions; 8 passes defensed; Wake Forest University commit

DB Nigel Harrison, Westlake senior

55 tackles; 7 passes defensed; 1 interception; All-Conference second-team selection

Honorable mentions

Offense

RB Konner Blount-Foster, St. Charles senior; QB Donnie Bowman, La Plata senior; RB Michael Craig, North Point sophomore; WR Miko Dacar, McDonough senior; WR Kire Hines, Thomas Stone senior; WR Christian Homer, North Point sophomore; WR Christian McNeil, McDonough senior; OL Janik Ogunlade, North Point senior; OL Collins Onyeador, McDonough senior; RB Justin Palmer, St. Charles sophomore; OL Jordan Phillips, La Plata junior; RB Taylun Sanders, La Plata senior; RB DaeVaun Shepherd, Thomas Stone junior; OL R.J. Sibley, North Point junior; WR Tim Smith, La Plata junior; RB Denzel Thomas, McDonough senior; RB Richard Tippett, La Plata senior; OL Erik Wells, North Point junior

Defense

LB Donovan Barnes, Thomas Stone senior; DL Ka’Von Burks, North Point senior; DB Jadon Carter, Lackey junior; DB Stephen Cobb, La Plata senior; DB Demarco Cuffey, North Point junior; LB Nicholas Fennell, St. Charles junior; DB Jaden Ferriera, Thomas Stone senior; DL Andre Grigsby, St. Charles senior; DL Zack Issac, North Point sophomore; LB Brandon Jordan, Lackey senior; LB Nate Lednum, La Plata senior; DB Christian McNeil, McDonough senior; DL Kenzy Offei, St. Charles junior; DL Collins Onyeador, McDonough senior; LB Justin Palmer, St. Charles sophomore; DB Micah Pr’out, North Point senior; LB Taylun Sanders, La Plata senior; DB Tim Smith, La Plata junior; LB Kevin Stewart, St. Charles junior

ANDY STATES

Boys soccer

Athlete of the Year

J.D. Santiago

La Plata senior

Résumé: Helped the Warriors reach the 2A state championship, which included a 2A South Region I title before that; scored 12 goals and added 15 assists

Coach of the Year

Chris Butler

La Plata (16th season)

Résumé: Guided the Warriors to a 14-5-1 overall mark in his final season at the helm; on Sept. 10, team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Northern 5-4 in double overtime; had perfect 6-0 record to win SMAC Potomac Division title; defeated Lackey to win the 2A South Region I title

First team

Forwards

Cole Trani, La Plata senior

12 goals; 9 assists

Jeremy McBain, Lackey junior

5 goals; 2 assists

Jawad Adams-Kamarra, North Point senior

Was main offensive threat for Eagles

Midfielders

J.D. Santiago, La Plata senior

12 goals; 15 assists

Devin Weightman, Lackey senior

1 goal; 9 assists

Nick Saoud, McDonough senior

Superb all-around player who was vital to the Rams during their Class 1A South Region title run

A.J. Akinwale, Thomas Stone senior

Playmaker was among the bright spots for Cougars

Backs

Jon Foster, La Plata senior

1 goal; 1 assist

Khoiry Jones, St. Charles senior

One of the genuine bright spots for the Spartans; clearly among the best all-around players in SMAC

Zach Wagner, McDonough senior

Anchor of the Rams’ stingy defense through their Class 1A South Region title run

Goalkeeper

Nick Meadows, La Plata senior

88 saves; 11 shutouts

Utility

Owen Butler, La Plata senior

6 goals; 9 assists; named team’s Most Valuable Player

Honorable mentions

GK Harmon Bennett, McDonough senior; B Jake Burgess, McDonough senior; F Justin Darden, Westlake senior; M Blake Davis, La Plata senior; F Terrell Funchess, Lackey sophomore; D Ethan Kumbar, La Plata sophomore; M Luke Lyddane, McDonough senior; F Ian Obare, St. Charles junior; F Jimi Ojo-Ade, North Point junior; M Chris Piazza, North Point senior; GK Mikah Seger, Lackey sophomore

TED BLACK

Girls soccer

Athlete of the Year

Jordan Felton

North Point junior

Résumé: Talented midfielder gave defenses immense troubles with her dribbling, passing and shooting skills; looks to do the same when she return next fall for her senior season

Coach of the Year

Kiante Webb

North Point (fourth season)

Résumé: Guided the Eagles through an unbeaten run to the SMAC Potomac Division title; reached conference championship game and lost to 2-1 in overtime to Leonardtown, a team North Point defeated in the season opener; North Point finished the season at 10-4 overall

First team

Forwards

Kristen Ging, La Plata junior

Team-leading 18 goals; 10 assists; All-Conference first-team selection

De’Janea Hicks, North Point sophomore

Team-leading 13 goals; 6 assists

Alexis Bryan, La Plata junior

7 goals; 3 assists

Shelby McBain, Lackey junior

Fast, aggressive attacker gave opponents troubles all season

Midfielders

Jordan Felton, North Point junior

7 goals; 3 assists; often double teamed by opposing players; All-Conference first-team selection

Ally Parr, La Plata senior

3 goals; 7 assists; All-Conference honorable mention selection

Iris Golden, McDonough junior

Was key player in Rams’ successful Class 1A South Region title run

Backs

Jaeden Anderson, North Point freshman

Sweeper proved vital in limiting opponents’ scoring threats

Kori Sheckells, McDonough junior

Versatile defender who displayed a talent for scoring on occasion

Caroline Edelen, La Plata junior

All-Conference first-team selection

Goalkeeper

Marisa Gibbs, McDonough senior

All-Conference first-team selection

Utility

Sydney Johnson, North Point junior

Goalkeeper limited Charles County foes to only 1 goal all season

Honorable mentions

M Sophia Bourassa, McDonough junior; M Selah Calcan, North Point sophomore; M Callie Culhane, Lackey sophomore; GK Rykah Dowling, Lackey sophomore; M Madisyn Dull, La Plata senior; B Kemi Harris, sophomore; B Analecia Hawkins, North Point sophomore; F Leah Johnson, Thomas Stone senior; GK Arica Jones, St. Charles senior; M Ava Lyddane, McDonough sophomore; B Ainsley Kidwell, McDonough junior; F Savannah McBain, Lackey senior; B Gabby McDuffie, Thomas Stone sophomore; GK Mackenzie Miller, La Plata senior; F Naveah Mordecai, North Point freshman; M Molly Mudd, La Plata senior; F Emily Vance, Thomas Stone junior

TED BLACK

Field hockey

Athlete of the Year

Alexa Lawson

Thomas Stone senior

Résumé: As the Cougars’ goalkeeper this fall, did not allow a single goal in the team’s outings against Charles County foes during the regular season or postseason

Coach of the Year

Rebecca Elbert

Thomas Stone (fifth season)

Résumé: Guided the Cougars to an unblemished 6-0 mark through county rivals en route to the team’s first SMAC Potomac Division title and later its first 2A South Region title: Stone finished 8-8 overall

First team

Forwards

Elizabeth Daniels, Thomas Stone senior

Team-leading 8 goals

Simone Hawkins, McDonough senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Hallie Maloney, Thomas Stone senior

Helped the Cougars up front during their run to 2A South Region title

Midfielders

Vaniece Smith, Thomas Stone senior

All-Conference first-team selection

Madison Meiser, La Plata senior

All-Conference first-team selection

Sydney Garner, La Plata senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Madison Furman, Lackey senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Defense

Emily Grace, North Point junior

All-Conference first-team selection

Taylor Colbert, Thomas Stone senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Jasmine Wathen, La Plata senior

Helped the Warriors in the back towards their run to Class 2A South Region final

Goalkeeper

Alexa Lawson, Thomas Stone senior

Did not allow a single goal to county foes; All-Conference first-team selection

Utility

Elizabeth Wash, North Point senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Honorable mentions

D Carly Adams, McDonough senior; U Briana Badsen, Thomas Stone senior; F Sade Graham, McDonough senior; D Helen Hall, Lackey junior; D Bakavia Hunter, Westlake senior; U Corissa Jenkins, St. Charles freshman; F Madison Osakowicz, La Plata senior; F Keiana Poindexter, St. Charles senior; GK Kelley Resendes, La Plata senior; M Cindy Ruiz, Thomas Stone junior; M Camryn Savoy, Westlake senior; D Faith Washington, St. Charles senior

TED BLACK

Volleyball

Athlete of the Year

Samantha Falenofoa

La Plata senior

Résumé: Dominant force in the middle who was dubbed the “Terminator” by Warriors head coach Ashley Buchanan; collected over 150 kills for the SMAC Potomac Division and 2A South Region I champions

Coach of the Year

Ashley Buchanan

La Plata (third season)

Résumé: Guided the Warriors to 13-6 overall mark, which included a perfect 6-0 run through to winning the SMAC Potomac Division title; swept Southern to claim the 2A South Region I crown; team reached 2A state semifinals

First team

Outside hitter: Jayci Chamberlain, La Plata senior

178 kills; 103 digs; 23 service aces

Outside hitter: Jaylyn Smoot, McDonough senior

Played key role in the Rams’ successful run to Class 1A South Region title

Outside hitter: Janiya Brand, North Point senior

Was a force at the net for the Eagles

Middle hitter: Samantha Falenofoa, La Plata senior

165 kills; 67 digs; 35 service aces; 33 blocks

Middle blocker: Megan Schueller, La Plata senior

Reserve middle blocker was force at the net when Falenofoa rotated to the back row

Libero: Sydney Bales, La Plata senior

172 digs

Setter: Gillian Cayabyab, McDonough senior

Delivered ball superbly to outside hitters during Rams’ run to Class 1A South Region title

Honorable mentions

OH Trinity Barrett, McDonough senior; OH Deja Brown, Lackey senior; MH Kayla Brown, St. Charles junior; MB Jada Daniels, Thomas Stone senior; OH Faith Dobry, Lackey senior; S Morgan Gayon, La Plata sophomore; OPP Deidre Gillard, Westlake senior; DS Kiyah Hall, Thomas Stone senior; OPP Niya Henderson, La Plata junior; L Aiyanna Holmes, North Point senior; DS Peyton Krahling, La Plata junior; DS K’rissa Moore. Westlake junior; DS Taylor Sommerville, St. Charles junior; OH Allegria Wahle, North Point senior

TED BLACK

Golf

Athlete of the Year

Bailey Davis

North Point junior

Résumé: Has captured the 3A state girls individual title in each of her three seasons on the Eagles squad; posted a two-day total of 145 at the 4A-3A state tournament; fired low-round 70 at the SMAC tournament

Coach of the Year

Dave Russell

La Plata (15th season)

Résumé: Guided Warriors to a near-perfect season; team was 13-0 during SMAC regular season play; eamed titles at the county, District IV and SMAC tournaments, winning by at least 20 strokes in each event; squad wrapped up the fall with a third-place finish at the 2A-1A state tournament

First team

Bailey Davis, North Point junior

Class 4A-3A girls state golf tournament champion, third consecutive, with two-day total of 145; County tournament champion (68); District IV tournament champion (68); SMAC tournament champion (70)

Gavin Ganter, La Plata junior

Class 2A-1A boys state golf tournament champion with two-day total of 149; posted lowest score among all boys at the SMAC tournament (75); shot 75 at county tournament; shot 81 at District IV tournament

Trevor Simpson, La Plata freshman

Shot 71 at District IV tournament; shot 76 at county tournament; tied for second among boys at the SMAC tournament (77); shot 2-day total of 164 at Class 2A-1A state tournament

Jake Ellis, La Plata junior

Tied for second among all boys at the SMAC tournament (77); shot 81 at District IV tournament; shot 83 at county tournament; shot 2-day total of 175 at Class 2A-1A state tournament

Jake Gleason, La Plata junior

Shot 2-day total of 174 at Class 2A-1A state tournament; shot 82 at District IV tournament

Honorable mentions

Tim Bodamer, North Point sophomore; Ian Carpenter, North Point senior; Will Edwards, McDonough sophomore; William Graves, Westlake senior; Koshi Meneses, McDonough junior; Tyler Moody, La Plata senior; Jace Persing, Lackey sophomore; Chris Rand, Thomas Stone senior

TED BLACK

Boys cross country

Athlete of the Year

Josh Doughty

North Point junior

Résumé: Had a strong postseason run to finish his season; captured title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; was second at Class 3A South Region championships; finished eighth at 3A state championships

Coach of the Year

Jimmy Ball (15th season)

Résumé: Guided Eagles to team title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; team had a pair of runners in senior DeVion Bryant and junior Josh Doughty finish first and second, respectively, at the Class 3A South Region championships as North Point claimed the team title as well; advanced to the 3A state championships and placed ninth

First team

Josh Doughty, North Point junior

SMAC championships champion (16:02.2); second at Class 3A South Region championships (16:29.7); eighth at Class 3A state championships (16:23.25)

DeVion Bryant, North Point senior

Class 3A South Region championships champion (16:25.7); fifth at SMAC championships (16:35.0); 12th at Class 3A state championships (16:46.62)

Tyler Connolly, La Plata senior

12th at SMAC championships (17:18.8); third at Class 2A South Region championships (17:47.3)

Matthew Romero, La Plata junior

15th at SMAC championships (17:32.0); fourth at Class 2A South Region championships (17:56.3)

Fernando Avila, North Point senior

17th at SMAC championships (17:49.7); 12th at Class 3A South Region championships (17:51.6)

Adam Price, North Point junior

20th at SMAC championships (17:57.3); 16th at Class 3A South Region championships (18:12.7)

Zen Taylor, La Plata junior

21st at SMAC championships (18:03.0); sixth at Class 2A South Region championships (18:25.0)

Honorable mentions

Anthony Bartolomeo, McDonough junior; Robert Banks III, St. Charles freshman; Tyshawn Brownfield, Westlake junior; Reece Fletcher, North Point senior; Raymond Guzzone, Lackey freshman; Edwin Hall, Lackey freshman; Derrick Hollie, North Point senior; James McRae, McDonough freshman; Tristian Palmer, Thomas Stone senior; Namen Parker, McDonough senior

TED BLACK

Girls cross country

Athlete of the Year

Annie Landgraf

Lackey senior

Résumé: Capped her final season with solid performances in the postseason; placed fifth at the Class 2A South Region championships to advance to the 2A state championships where she finished 46th

Coach of the Year

Kevin Gibson

Lackey (second season)

Résumé: Did the most with one of the smaller squads in the Southern Maryland AthleticConference among boys and girls squads this fall; team finished the season with solid performances

First team

Annie Landgraf, Lackey senior

Fifth at Class 2A South Region championships (22:10.7)

Kaylee Alvey, Lackey freshman

Sixth at Class 2A South Region championships (22:18.2)

Margaret Stine, La Plata senior

13th at Class 2A South Region championships (24:22.8)

Shannon Short, North Point junior

20th at Class 3A South Region championships (22:25.4)

Aliyah Malazarte, North Point senior

25th at Class 3A South Region championships (23:05.0)

Melissa Mason, North Point sophomore

27th at Class 3A South Region championships (23:22.2)

Jordan Ball, North Point junior

32nd at Class 3A South Region championships (23:52.9)

Honorable mentions

Dina Jones, Thomas Stone sophomore; Charlie Klinger. Lackey sophomore; Tyra Leach, Lackey senior; Asharia Matthews, McDonough sophomore; Ivy Phillips, La Plata freshman; Sage Phillips, La Plata junior; Amena Pollay, Thomas Stone junior; Maya Stevens, La Plata junior; Abigail Sutherland, La Plata junior; Marylyn Uzoukwu, St. Charles junior

TED BLACK