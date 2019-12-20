Football
Athlete of the Year
Klayton Batten
St. Charles senior
Résumé: Did some of everything for Spartans squad that played into the postseason for the second straight season; playing quarterback, rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns while also passing for 414 yards and 6 scores; defensively, contributed 45 tackles and five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns; selected by the Southern Maryland Football Coaches Association as SMAC’s offensive player of the year.
Coach of the Year
Patrick Orndoff
St. Charles (second season)
Résumé: Coached Spartans to their second consecutive 8-3 record, the first two winning records in the program’s history, both of which included postseason appearances; St. Charles won first playoff game in its history with Class 3A South Region first-round win over Northern; program earned first win over North Point with 27-21 overtime win at North Point on Oct. 18; two regular season losses came by a combined two points
First team
Offense
QB Teddy Gleaton, North Point junior
1,582 yards passing, 24 touchdowns; 474 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns
RB Corey Johnson, North Point senior
1,321 yards, 18 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection
RB Jonathan Thompson, Lackey senior
1,432 yards, 21 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection
WR Kroy Myers, North Point junior
40 receptions, 750 yards, 6 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection
WR Nico Stout, La Plata senior
24 receptions, 488 yards, 5 touchdowns; 484 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns; 1,164 all-purpose yards; All-Conference first-team selection
WR Deshawn Thomas, La Plata senior
33 receptions, 595 yards, 5 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection
OL David Bailey, Lackey sophomore
All-Conference second-team selection
OL Michael Cunningham, North Point junior
All-Conference second-team selection
OL Sam Gilroy, Lackey senior
All-Conference first-team selection
OL Andre Grigsby, St. Charles senior
All-Conference second-team selection
OL Gregner Keys, La Plata senior
All-Conference second-team selection
ATH Klayton Batten, St. Charles senior
414 yards passing, 6 touchdowns at quarterback; 1,099 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns; All- Conference offensive player of the year selection
K Mikah Seger, Lackey junior
All-Conference first-team selection
Defense
DL Gregner Keys, La Plata senior
76 tackles, 20 for loss; 3 sacks; All-Conference second-team selection
DL Jordan Lopez, La Plata senior
79 tackles, 13 for loss; 4 sacks; All-Conference second-team selection
DL Mike Webb, Lackey senior
10 sacks; All-Conference first-team selection
LB Dante Manago, McDonough junior
109 tackles, 20.5 for loss; 9.5 sacks; 3 forced fumbles; All-Conference second-team selection
LB Israel Parker, North Point senior
131 tackles; 3 sacks; 13 hurries; All-Conference first-team selection
LB Myles Rucker, North Point senior
129 tackles; 7 sacks; 18 hurries
LB Cameron Stuart, Lackey senior
Over 100 tackles; All-Conference second-team selection
DB Konner Blount-Foster, St. Charles senior
66 tackles; 10 passes defensed; 1 interception; All-Conference first-team selection
DB Klayton Batten, St. Charles senior
45 tackles; 5 interceptions, 2 returned for touchdowns; 15 passes defensed; All-Conference first-team selection
DB Caelen Carson, North Point senior
40 tackles; 3 interceptions; 8 passes defensed; Wake Forest University commit
DB Nigel Harrison, Westlake senior
55 tackles; 7 passes defensed; 1 interception; All-Conference second-team selection
Honorable mentions
Offense
RB Konner Blount-Foster, St. Charles senior; QB Donnie Bowman, La Plata senior; RB Michael Craig, North Point sophomore; WR Miko Dacar, McDonough senior; WR Kire Hines, Thomas Stone senior; WR Christian Homer, North Point sophomore; WR Christian McNeil, McDonough senior; OL Janik Ogunlade, North Point senior; OL Collins Onyeador, McDonough senior; RB Justin Palmer, St. Charles sophomore; OL Jordan Phillips, La Plata junior; RB Taylun Sanders, La Plata senior; RB DaeVaun Shepherd, Thomas Stone junior; OL R.J. Sibley, North Point junior; WR Tim Smith, La Plata junior; RB Denzel Thomas, McDonough senior; RB Richard Tippett, La Plata senior; OL Erik Wells, North Point junior
Defense
LB Donovan Barnes, Thomas Stone senior; DL Ka’Von Burks, North Point senior; DB Jadon Carter, Lackey junior; DB Stephen Cobb, La Plata senior; DB Demarco Cuffey, North Point junior; LB Nicholas Fennell, St. Charles junior; DB Jaden Ferriera, Thomas Stone senior; DL Andre Grigsby, St. Charles senior; DL Zack Issac, North Point sophomore; LB Brandon Jordan, Lackey senior; LB Nate Lednum, La Plata senior; DB Christian McNeil, McDonough senior; DL Kenzy Offei, St. Charles junior; DL Collins Onyeador, McDonough senior; LB Justin Palmer, St. Charles sophomore; DB Micah Pr’out, North Point senior; LB Taylun Sanders, La Plata senior; DB Tim Smith, La Plata junior; LB Kevin Stewart, St. Charles junior
ANDY STATES
Boys soccer
Athlete of the Year
J.D. Santiago
La Plata senior
Résumé: Helped the Warriors reach the 2A state championship, which included a 2A South Region I title before that; scored 12 goals and added 15 assists
Coach of the Year
Chris Butler
La Plata (16th season)
Résumé: Guided the Warriors to a 14-5-1 overall mark in his final season at the helm; on Sept. 10, team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Northern 5-4 in double overtime; had perfect 6-0 record to win SMAC Potomac Division title; defeated Lackey to win the 2A South Region I title
First team
Forwards
Cole Trani, La Plata senior
12 goals; 9 assists
Jeremy McBain, Lackey junior
5 goals; 2 assists
Jawad Adams-Kamarra, North Point senior
Was main offensive threat for Eagles
Midfielders
J.D. Santiago, La Plata senior
12 goals; 15 assists
Devin Weightman, Lackey senior
1 goal; 9 assists
Nick Saoud, McDonough senior
Superb all-around player who was vital to the Rams during their Class 1A South Region title run
A.J. Akinwale, Thomas Stone senior
Playmaker was among the bright spots for Cougars
Backs
Jon Foster, La Plata senior
1 goal; 1 assist
Khoiry Jones, St. Charles senior
One of the genuine bright spots for the Spartans; clearly among the best all-around players in SMAC
Zach Wagner, McDonough senior
Anchor of the Rams’ stingy defense through their Class 1A South Region title run
Goalkeeper
Nick Meadows, La Plata senior
88 saves; 11 shutouts
Utility
Owen Butler, La Plata senior
6 goals; 9 assists; named team’s Most Valuable Player
Honorable mentions
GK Harmon Bennett, McDonough senior; B Jake Burgess, McDonough senior; F Justin Darden, Westlake senior; M Blake Davis, La Plata senior; F Terrell Funchess, Lackey sophomore; D Ethan Kumbar, La Plata sophomore; M Luke Lyddane, McDonough senior; F Ian Obare, St. Charles junior; F Jimi Ojo-Ade, North Point junior; M Chris Piazza, North Point senior; GK Mikah Seger, Lackey sophomore
TED BLACK
Girls soccer
Athlete of the Year
Jordan Felton
North Point junior
Résumé: Talented midfielder gave defenses immense troubles with her dribbling, passing and shooting skills; looks to do the same when she return next fall for her senior season
Coach of the Year
Kiante Webb
North Point (fourth season)
Résumé: Guided the Eagles through an unbeaten run to the SMAC Potomac Division title; reached conference championship game and lost to 2-1 in overtime to Leonardtown, a team North Point defeated in the season opener; North Point finished the season at 10-4 overall
First team
Forwards
Kristen Ging, La Plata junior
Team-leading 18 goals; 10 assists; All-Conference first-team selection
De’Janea Hicks, North Point sophomore
Team-leading 13 goals; 6 assists
Alexis Bryan, La Plata junior
7 goals; 3 assists
Shelby McBain, Lackey junior
Fast, aggressive attacker gave opponents troubles all season
Midfielders
Jordan Felton, North Point junior
7 goals; 3 assists; often double teamed by opposing players; All-Conference first-team selection
Ally Parr, La Plata senior
3 goals; 7 assists; All-Conference honorable mention selection
Iris Golden, McDonough junior
Was key player in Rams’ successful Class 1A South Region title run
Backs
Jaeden Anderson, North Point freshman
Sweeper proved vital in limiting opponents’ scoring threats
Kori Sheckells, McDonough junior
Versatile defender who displayed a talent for scoring on occasion
Caroline Edelen, La Plata junior
All-Conference first-team selection
Goalkeeper
Marisa Gibbs, McDonough senior
All-Conference first-team selection
Utility
Sydney Johnson, North Point junior
Goalkeeper limited Charles County foes to only 1 goal all season
Honorable mentions
M Sophia Bourassa, McDonough junior; M Selah Calcan, North Point sophomore; M Callie Culhane, Lackey sophomore; GK Rykah Dowling, Lackey sophomore; M Madisyn Dull, La Plata senior; B Kemi Harris, sophomore; B Analecia Hawkins, North Point sophomore; F Leah Johnson, Thomas Stone senior; GK Arica Jones, St. Charles senior; M Ava Lyddane, McDonough sophomore; B Ainsley Kidwell, McDonough junior; F Savannah McBain, Lackey senior; B Gabby McDuffie, Thomas Stone sophomore; GK Mackenzie Miller, La Plata senior; F Naveah Mordecai, North Point freshman; M Molly Mudd, La Plata senior; F Emily Vance, Thomas Stone junior
TED BLACK
Field hockey
Athlete of the Year
Alexa Lawson
Thomas Stone senior
Résumé: As the Cougars’ goalkeeper this fall, did not allow a single goal in the team’s outings against Charles County foes during the regular season or postseason
Coach of the Year
Rebecca Elbert
Thomas Stone (fifth season)
Résumé: Guided the Cougars to an unblemished 6-0 mark through county rivals en route to the team’s first SMAC Potomac Division title and later its first 2A South Region title: Stone finished 8-8 overall
First team
Forwards
Elizabeth Daniels, Thomas Stone senior
Team-leading 8 goals
Simone Hawkins, McDonough senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Hallie Maloney, Thomas Stone senior
Helped the Cougars up front during their run to 2A South Region title
Midfielders
Vaniece Smith, Thomas Stone senior
All-Conference first-team selection
Madison Meiser, La Plata senior
All-Conference first-team selection
Sydney Garner, La Plata senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Madison Furman, Lackey senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Defense
Emily Grace, North Point junior
All-Conference first-team selection
Taylor Colbert, Thomas Stone senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Jasmine Wathen, La Plata senior
Helped the Warriors in the back towards their run to Class 2A South Region final
Goalkeeper
Alexa Lawson, Thomas Stone senior
Did not allow a single goal to county foes; All-Conference first-team selection
Utility
Elizabeth Wash, North Point senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Honorable mentions
D Carly Adams, McDonough senior; U Briana Badsen, Thomas Stone senior; F Sade Graham, McDonough senior; D Helen Hall, Lackey junior; D Bakavia Hunter, Westlake senior; U Corissa Jenkins, St. Charles freshman; F Madison Osakowicz, La Plata senior; F Keiana Poindexter, St. Charles senior; GK Kelley Resendes, La Plata senior; M Cindy Ruiz, Thomas Stone junior; M Camryn Savoy, Westlake senior; D Faith Washington, St. Charles senior
TED BLACK
Volleyball
Athlete of the Year
Samantha Falenofoa
La Plata senior
Résumé: Dominant force in the middle who was dubbed the “Terminator” by Warriors head coach Ashley Buchanan; collected over 150 kills for the SMAC Potomac Division and 2A South Region I champions
Coach of the Year
Ashley Buchanan
La Plata (third season)
Résumé: Guided the Warriors to 13-6 overall mark, which included a perfect 6-0 run through to winning the SMAC Potomac Division title; swept Southern to claim the 2A South Region I crown; team reached 2A state semifinals
First team
Outside hitter: Jayci Chamberlain, La Plata senior
178 kills; 103 digs; 23 service aces
Outside hitter: Jaylyn Smoot, McDonough senior
Played key role in the Rams’ successful run to Class 1A South Region title
Outside hitter: Janiya Brand, North Point senior
Was a force at the net for the Eagles
Middle hitter: Samantha Falenofoa, La Plata senior
165 kills; 67 digs; 35 service aces; 33 blocks
Middle blocker: Megan Schueller, La Plata senior
Reserve middle blocker was force at the net when Falenofoa rotated to the back row
Libero: Sydney Bales, La Plata senior
172 digs
Setter: Gillian Cayabyab, McDonough senior
Delivered ball superbly to outside hitters during Rams’ run to Class 1A South Region title
Honorable mentions
OH Trinity Barrett, McDonough senior; OH Deja Brown, Lackey senior; MH Kayla Brown, St. Charles junior; MB Jada Daniels, Thomas Stone senior; OH Faith Dobry, Lackey senior; S Morgan Gayon, La Plata sophomore; OPP Deidre Gillard, Westlake senior; DS Kiyah Hall, Thomas Stone senior; OPP Niya Henderson, La Plata junior; L Aiyanna Holmes, North Point senior; DS Peyton Krahling, La Plata junior; DS K’rissa Moore. Westlake junior; DS Taylor Sommerville, St. Charles junior; OH Allegria Wahle, North Point senior
TED BLACK
Golf
Athlete of the Year
Bailey Davis
North Point junior
Résumé: Has captured the 3A state girls individual title in each of her three seasons on the Eagles squad; posted a two-day total of 145 at the 4A-3A state tournament; fired low-round 70 at the SMAC tournament
Coach of the Year
Dave Russell
La Plata (15th season)
Résumé: Guided Warriors to a near-perfect season; team was 13-0 during SMAC regular season play; eamed titles at the county, District IV and SMAC tournaments, winning by at least 20 strokes in each event; squad wrapped up the fall with a third-place finish at the 2A-1A state tournament
First team
Bailey Davis, North Point junior
Class 4A-3A girls state golf tournament champion, third consecutive, with two-day total of 145; County tournament champion (68); District IV tournament champion (68); SMAC tournament champion (70)
Gavin Ganter, La Plata junior
Class 2A-1A boys state golf tournament champion with two-day total of 149; posted lowest score among all boys at the SMAC tournament (75); shot 75 at county tournament; shot 81 at District IV tournament
Trevor Simpson, La Plata freshman
Shot 71 at District IV tournament; shot 76 at county tournament; tied for second among boys at the SMAC tournament (77); shot 2-day total of 164 at Class 2A-1A state tournament
Jake Ellis, La Plata junior
Tied for second among all boys at the SMAC tournament (77); shot 81 at District IV tournament; shot 83 at county tournament; shot 2-day total of 175 at Class 2A-1A state tournament
Jake Gleason, La Plata junior
Shot 2-day total of 174 at Class 2A-1A state tournament; shot 82 at District IV tournament
Honorable mentions
Tim Bodamer, North Point sophomore; Ian Carpenter, North Point senior; Will Edwards, McDonough sophomore; William Graves, Westlake senior; Koshi Meneses, McDonough junior; Tyler Moody, La Plata senior; Jace Persing, Lackey sophomore; Chris Rand, Thomas Stone senior
TED BLACK
Boys cross country
Athlete of the Year
Josh Doughty
North Point junior
Résumé: Had a strong postseason run to finish his season; captured title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; was second at Class 3A South Region championships; finished eighth at 3A state championships
Coach of the Year
Jimmy Ball (15th season)
Résumé: Guided Eagles to team title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; team had a pair of runners in senior DeVion Bryant and junior Josh Doughty finish first and second, respectively, at the Class 3A South Region championships as North Point claimed the team title as well; advanced to the 3A state championships and placed ninth
First team
Josh Doughty, North Point junior
SMAC championships champion (16:02.2); second at Class 3A South Region championships (16:29.7); eighth at Class 3A state championships (16:23.25)
DeVion Bryant, North Point senior
Class 3A South Region championships champion (16:25.7); fifth at SMAC championships (16:35.0); 12th at Class 3A state championships (16:46.62)
Tyler Connolly, La Plata senior
12th at SMAC championships (17:18.8); third at Class 2A South Region championships (17:47.3)
Matthew Romero, La Plata junior
15th at SMAC championships (17:32.0); fourth at Class 2A South Region championships (17:56.3)
Fernando Avila, North Point senior
17th at SMAC championships (17:49.7); 12th at Class 3A South Region championships (17:51.6)
Adam Price, North Point junior
20th at SMAC championships (17:57.3); 16th at Class 3A South Region championships (18:12.7)
Zen Taylor, La Plata junior
21st at SMAC championships (18:03.0); sixth at Class 2A South Region championships (18:25.0)
Honorable mentions
Anthony Bartolomeo, McDonough junior; Robert Banks III, St. Charles freshman; Tyshawn Brownfield, Westlake junior; Reece Fletcher, North Point senior; Raymond Guzzone, Lackey freshman; Edwin Hall, Lackey freshman; Derrick Hollie, North Point senior; James McRae, McDonough freshman; Tristian Palmer, Thomas Stone senior; Namen Parker, McDonough senior
TED BLACK
Girls cross country
Athlete of the Year
Annie Landgraf
Lackey senior
Résumé: Capped her final season with solid performances in the postseason; placed fifth at the Class 2A South Region championships to advance to the 2A state championships where she finished 46th
Coach of the Year
Kevin Gibson
Lackey (second season)
Résumé: Did the most with one of the smaller squads in the Southern Maryland AthleticConference among boys and girls squads this fall; team finished the season with solid performances
First team
Annie Landgraf, Lackey senior
Fifth at Class 2A South Region championships (22:10.7)
Kaylee Alvey, Lackey freshman
Sixth at Class 2A South Region championships (22:18.2)
Margaret Stine, La Plata senior
13th at Class 2A South Region championships (24:22.8)
Shannon Short, North Point junior
20th at Class 3A South Region championships (22:25.4)
Aliyah Malazarte, North Point senior
25th at Class 3A South Region championships (23:05.0)
Melissa Mason, North Point sophomore
27th at Class 3A South Region championships (23:22.2)
Jordan Ball, North Point junior
32nd at Class 3A South Region championships (23:52.9)
Honorable mentions
Dina Jones, Thomas Stone sophomore; Charlie Klinger. Lackey sophomore; Tyra Leach, Lackey senior; Asharia Matthews, McDonough sophomore; Ivy Phillips, La Plata freshman; Sage Phillips, La Plata junior; Amena Pollay, Thomas Stone junior; Maya Stevens, La Plata junior; Abigail Sutherland, La Plata junior; Marylyn Uzoukwu, St. Charles junior
TED BLACK