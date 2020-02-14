The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has launched a new chat feature through its Alzheimer’s Helpline that allows licensed social workers to provide assistance and support to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses in 90 different languages.
“Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t recognize language barriers, ethnic or geographical boundaries: It impacts people from all over the world who speak a wide variety of languages. Families affected by Alzheimer’s disease need to be able to access support, regardless of the language they speak," Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA's president and CEO, said in a press release.
By clicking on the blue and white “chat” box in the lower right-hand corner of AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, or by sending a text message from a mobile device to 646-586-5283, individuals can type questions in their native language and send it to the helpline. The system is translatable for 90 different languages, including Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Russian and Italian. More than 37 million people over the age of 18 living in the United States speak a language other than English, according to 2018 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
As an example, someone can ask, “What are some ways to help prevent my family member with Alzheimer’s from wandering?” in Spanish, and the system will recognize the foreign language text. The helpline social worker will then type their response, which is then translated back into Spanish for the user on the other end. Because the translation occurs instantaneously, conversations can be had in real time, according to the press release.
English-language speaking individuals can also utilize the system to have chat conversations with a licensed social worker.
To use the system, go to www.alzfdn.org and click on the blue chat icon on the lower right-hand side of the page or send a text message to 646-586-5283. The AFA Helpline is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) on weekends.