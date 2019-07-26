The area between Port Tobacco Road and Poorhouse Road could have better cell reception for Verizon subscribers soon following a unanimous vote by the Charles County Board of Appeals recommending the granting of a special exception for the construction of a new cell tower in the area.
The 134-foot tower, capped with a 4-foot lightning rod, will be built on a privately owned 41.8-acre parcel at the end of Guys Place off Port Tobacco Road. Although the tower will be visible from Port Tobacco Road, which has been designated Religious Freedom National Scenic Byway, county staff concluded the visual impact will be "minimal."
Cathy Thompson, the county's historic preservation planner, told the board of appeals that the tower would not be visible from nearby historic sites or from St. Catherine's Catholic Church, which is just west of the property. Thompson said the construction of the tower would not disturb any historic artifacts.
Paul Dugan, an engineer with Arlington, Va.-based Millennium Engineering and Integration Company, explained that the tower would fill a gap in coverage between Ironsides and Port Tobacco.
"The site, in my opinion, is very well suited to Verizon Wireless' needs for providing the service to the area which is proposed," Dugan said.
Dugan noted that there were no existing structures within two miles that could be used to place the cell reception and transmission equipment. Other wireless providers will also be able mount their cell transmitters and receivers on the tower, though at present only Verizon Wireless has expressed interest in using it.
No members of the public signed up to speak in support of or opposition to the proposal to build the tower.
A special exception is required before construction can begin because the parcel is zoned for agricultural uses. Attorney Steven Robbins, who has been working with the applicant, Vertical Bridge Development LLC, on the proposal, said that construction of the tower and installation of the cell equipment by Verizon would probably take two months once all the permits have been acquired.
County planning staff recommended approving the special exception with several conditions that would ensure the tower meets county code and master plan requirements, and stipulated that the tower would not be allowed to display advertising.
Broadband coverage in Charles County's rural areas has been a key priority for the current board of county commissioners. In January, just two months after taking office, the county commissioners directed then-acting county administrator John H. Stevens and county IT chief Evelyn Jacobson to prepare a strategic plan for rolling out broadband internet services across the county.
A recent broadband demand survey conducted by Last Mile Broadband LLC found that of over 600 people who responded to the survey, 78% said they were not satisfied with the speed of their current internet service and three-quarters were not satisfied with their internet service provider.
The appeals board's approval clears the way for the Charles County Board of Commissioners to hold its own public hearing on the matter.
Twitter: @PaulIndyNews