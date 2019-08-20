Due to the retirement of the Honorable Clayton Greene Jr. on June 30, a vacancy exists on the Court of Appeals, Fifth Appellate Judicial Circuit – Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. This vacancy is to be filled by appointment of Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
Any judge or lawyer interested in appointment to this vacancy should complete the personal data questionnaire which is available as a downloadable document on the Judiciary’s website at www.mdcourts.gov/judgeselect. Any applicant who reapplies to a commission with whom they have filed a personal data questionnaire within the past 24 months need not file a new questionnaire. The candidate may submit a letter stating that he or she is reapplying and submit any changes that have occurred since the submission of the earlier questionnaire.
Any questions about the application process should be directed to Debra L. Kaminski or Jennifer A. Miller at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 410-260-1271/410-260-1211 or via the Maryland Relay Service (TTY/Voice) 1-800-735-2258.
The completed personal data questionnaire and five writing samples (see questionnaire for submission instructions) must be received by Debra L. Kaminski or Jennifer A. Miller in the Administrative Office of the Courts, Human Resources Department, Maryland Judicial Center, 580 Taylor Ave., Building A-1, Annapolis, MD 21401, by the close of business at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Note: Effective Monday, Sept. 9, applications should be delivered to: Administrative Office of the Courts, 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway, 4th Floor, Annapolis, MD 21401. Late applications will not be accepted.