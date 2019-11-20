The Charles County Board of Commissioners wish to notify residents that applications are being accepted to participate in the fiscal 2020 Purchase of Development Rights Program, according to a news release. Complete applications must be received by the Department of Planning and Growth Management by close of business Friday, Dec. 13.
The PDR Program allows the county to purchase and retire transferrable development rights from willing sellers, thereby preserving productive agricultural and forest land. The PDR Program is one of several tools the county uses to preserve rural properties, including the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, Rural Legacy, and Transferrable Development Rights programs. These three programs have permanently preserved 20,150 acres of farm and forest land throughout the county’s rural areas.
For more information on program requirements and to obtain an application, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/PGM/Planning/Land-Preservation or contact Charles Rice at 301-645-0651 or RiceC@CharlesCountyMD.gov, or contact Beth Groth at 301-645-0684 or GrothB@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Free help for health coverage enrollment
Maryland Health Connection will hold two “Last Chance” events in Charles County during the final week of open enrollment Dec. 7-15 to provide free help enrolling in health coverage, according to a news release. Marylanders can enroll in health and dental coverage until Dec. 15 through Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace.
At the free “Last Chance” events, certified health insurance navigators will help Marylanders sign up for a health plan and understand their coverage options and financial help available. Assistance also is available in Spanish. Visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or the Enroll MHC mobile app to browse plans, compare coverage and costs, and enroll.
The fall open enrollment is for private health and dental plans only. People who have coverage through Medicaid will receive a notice when it’s time to renew; enrollment for Medicaid is all year for eligible Marylanders.
Health plan rates have dropped by an average of 23% the past two years. New this year, Value Plans feature lower deductibles and increased access to primary care, mental health care and generic drugs before deductibles apply. Value plans are designed to lower consumers’ out-of-pocket costs for the health care services the majority of people use most frequently.
The two Charles County events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Seedco, at 3 Post Office Road, Suite 212 in Waldorf.
To learn more about 2020 health insurance plans and prices, Marylanders can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov. To find free, in-person help at an upcoming event, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov/LastChance.
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society concerts are Dec. 12, 14 and 15
A new season for the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will begin with its opening concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New.” This concert will follow the tradition of the Renaissance flavor featuring melodies from many eras. “Ave Maria” and “Jubilate Deo” will present a taste of the Renaissance period. This will be followed by a savory flavor of Baroque and Classical music with such familiar songs as “I Saw Three Ships” and “Bring a Torch, Jeannette Isabella.” There will also be a delicious variety of more modern favorites as “Jingle Bells” and “Silver Bells.” The featured work for the concert will be a wonderful and uplifting arrangement of Christmas spirituals entitled “Shout for Joy!”
There will be three opportunities to enjoy this concert:
• Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. — This performance will be a benefit concert for the food pantry of Peace Lutheran Church as a way to say thank you to the church that provides the nonprofit community chorus with rehearsal space. This performance will be presented at no cost to audience members. Instead, free-will donations for the food pantry will be accepted. There will also be a cookie sale with proceeds benefiting the food pantry.
• Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. — This performance includes a full dinner and dessert. Tickets are $40; $35 for seniors, students and members of the military.
• Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m. — Enjoy this afternoon concert immediately followed by a dessert reception. Tickets are $15; $12 for seniors, students and members of the military.
All performances will take place at Peace Lutheran Church at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Tickets are available at Chesapeakechoral.com or by calling 301-642-0594.