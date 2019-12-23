In his first Christmas as Archbishop of Washington, Archbishop Wilton Gregory will celebrate Christmas with the blessing of the crèche and Christmas Eve at 10 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., according to a diocese press release. Gregory will also celebrate the noon Mass on Christmas Day at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, also in the District of Columbia.
The Eternal Word Television Network, The Catholic Channel on SiriusXM Satellite Radio and We Are One Body Radio will broadcast the Archbishop’s noon Mass live.