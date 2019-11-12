The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program named recently the College of Southern Maryland as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges, according to a CSM press release.
Based on strong and improving in student outcomes — including in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity — 15% of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.
“The College of Southern Maryland is honored to be among the top 150 community colleges nationwide that are eligible to move forward in the next round of competition for this prestigious award. This invitation recognizes not only the significant work we are carrying out to advance student learning but also our commitment and achievements to close equity gaps for our underrepresented minorities,” said CSM President Maureen Murphy. “This is a recognition that all of us in Southern Maryland can be proud of as it distinguishes CSM as being firmly in the top tier of all community colleges nationally.”
The 150 community colleges named today as eligible to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes. Located in 39 states in urban, rural, and suburban areas, serving as few as 500 students and as many as 75,000 students, these colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector.
Data show that over the last two years, student retention, graduation rates and degree completion have improved at the top tier of 150 Aspen Prize-eligible colleges.
“Community colleges play a vital role in developing talent and enabling social mobility across the country, and it’s critical for them to get better at what they do,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.
The top ten finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data, including employment and earnings data. A jury will make award decisions in spring 2021.
For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, visit www.highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.