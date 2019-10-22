Federal and local law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive who escaped federal pre-trial supervised release back in July, according to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Per ATF's Baltimore field office, there is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of Deante Mandel Duckett. He is the subject of a joint investigation between ATF and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Duckett is a five-time previously convicted felon who was federally indicted on May 6 on three counts of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm, the release says.
Duckett was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive. He cut off his ankle monitoring device on July 10. ATF special agents and U.S. Marshals have been searching for him, and are now asking for the public to assist the investigation by coming forward with any information that will lead to his arrest.
Duckett, who authorities consider armed and dangerous, is a 34-year-old black man with brown eyes, long brown dreadlocks, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. His photo and a reward poster are attached.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.