Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) joined recently a bipartisan coalition of all 56 state and territory attorneys general in calling for Congress to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs, which are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, according to a press release from his office.
“Fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to remain a crisis in Maryland and around the country, and this critical legislation gives law enforcement the tools to help curb this epidemic,” Frosh (D) said in the release. “Fentanyl is being used as a cheap — and deadly — filler for street drugs such as heroin, and continued state and federal efforts are crucial in getting illicit, non-prescription drugs out of our communities.”
In their letter, the attorneys general urge Congress to pass S. 2701, the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a temporary scheduling order in February 2018 to schedule fentanyl-related substances that has allowed federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute or handle fentanyl-related substances. This scheduling order is set to expire on Feb. 6, 2020. The FIGHT Fentanyl Act codifies DEA precedent to schedule fentanyl-related substances, according to the press release.
In the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 72,000 drug-related deaths in the United States in 2017. Of those deaths, roughly 40% involved fentanyl or a fentanyl-related compound.
With the support of every attorney general, the National Association of Attorneys General has chosen to endorse the legislation as one of its official policy positions.