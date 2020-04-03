Author Cain excelled in crime fiction

The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, The Enterprise and other newspapers in the state will feature a Maryland Writers’ Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: James M. Cain
“I merely try to write as the character would write, and I never forget that the average man ... has acquired a vividness of speech that goes beyond anything I could invent.” — James M. Cain Genre: Roman noir or noir. Noir fiction is a subgenre of crime fiction. In this subgenre, right and wrong are not clearly defined, while the protagonists are seriously and often tragically flawed. Their speech is usually vivid.
A reading list includes “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “Serenade,” “Mildred Pierce,” “Love’s Lovely Counterfeit,” “The Butterfly,” “Sinful,” “The Magician’s Wife,” “Rainbow’s End” and “The Institute.”
James M. Cain (July 1, 1892 – Oct. 27, 1977) was an American author and journalist. He is considered one of the creators of the roman noir or noir genre, which is associated with the hardboiled school of American crime fiction.
Cain was born into an Irish Catholic family in Annapolis. The family moved to Chestertown in 1903. In 1910, Cain graduated from Washington College. By 1914, Cain had decided to become a writer. He began working as a journalist for the Baltimore American and then the Baltimore Sun.
Cain was drafted into the United States Army for the final year of World War I. He was assigned to France where he wrote for an army magazine. After returning from the war, he went to work as a journalist. He published his first novel, The Postman Always Rings Twice, in 1934, That book became a best seller and would go on to be made into a film in 1946 and in 1981. He wrote continuously until his death at the age of 85.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites readers to have fun writing Roman Noir or Noir using up to 100 words. Pick a protagonist who is working on Maryland water/waterfront in the crime field and show their conflict between right and wrong while revealing they are also seriously or tragically flawed.
Readers can submit their responses at the website www.marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 20th of the month to receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table submission certificate. Selected prompts will be published next month. Other information can be found at www.mwawritersroundtable.org.
In March, readers were asked to write a factually accurate narrative about any aspect, from middle school to post retirement in a veteran’s home, of a Marine’s life, in honor of St. Mary’s County author Wayne Karlin and his USMC service. The creative nonfiction should be up to 100 words long.
Here is a regional selection:
Back from Iraq.
My head cloudy, the babies are young. How do I cook, clean or bathe when I’ve been gone for so long.
Domestic routine, foreign to me. Feel like a stranger, please leave me be.
Long for my cot, the bed is cold, compared to the desert far from home.
Over there oasis is easy to find, all this domestic messes with my mind.
Being back should be glee, prefer the sand box, with my Marine family.
Diaper bag is heavy and deride, miss my gun by my side.
Why all so obscure. Can’t leave behind the memories of war.
Written by Col. Sabrina Hecht, USMCR, of Hollywood
My father, Frederick A. McGuire, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June, 1953, to May, 1961. I told him about the MWA’s latest prompt. I thought he might like to contribute. He spent several days working on the piece below.
I’m a former Marine in my mid-1980s, a Korean War-era veteran, not as mean, just as lean, but always a Marine. A title earned, not given, as all Marines know. We Marines learn the fighting virtues of obedience, integrity, loyalty and courage, lessons we hone to perfection.
All Marines experience memorable moments. One moment, for me, happened at Camp Lejeune. Our unit, man by man, was inspected by the legendary Lt. Gen. Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller. Gen. Puller once said, “Old breed? New breed? There’s not a damn bit of difference so long as it’s the Marine breed.” Semper Fi.
Submitted by Lawrence McGuire of Waldorf.
College life
I started college in 1983 … after spending my formative years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Just months after hanging up my sergeant’s chevrons, I was sitting in the middle of an auditorium, surrounded by babbling freshmen.
The professor walked on stage and began her lecture, seemingly oblivious to the noise. It was a minute or so before the students even noticed. Then the boy next to me asked, “Hey man, could I borrow a pencil?” I looked at him and said, “You came to class without a writing instrument?” It took a while for me to get used to college life.
Written by Brian Unruh of Adamstown.
Dee loved life in rural Maryland. She’d a happy boy of ten, loving husband and career. She served on the schoolboard and welcomed those responsibilities.
Today, Dee was sad. She was in Charleston burying her father, Donald Truesdell, USMC, retired. Chief Warrant Officer Truesdell had been seriously wounded sixty years earlier during the American occupation of Nicaragua.
Chief Truesdell joked that he was “blown to smithereens saving some bananas.” The Citation for his Congressional Medal of Honor noted that he jumped on a live grenade protecting his fellow Marines.
Dee touched his casket flag, as ever filled with pride. “Semper fi, Daddy.”
Written by Jon Ketzner of Cumberland.