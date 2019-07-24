Whether it’s a dog, cat, bird, rabbit or guinea pig, Bark of the Town has your furry friends covered.
“Dogs are a part of the family and that’s how we want to treat them here,” said Cathy Janschek, one of the three owners of the pet grooming spa. The women-and-family owned shop opened in La Plata in June after 18 months of careful planning and selecting a location. The owners, Cathy, her daughter, Brandie Janschek, and Cathy’s sister, Candy Roddy, who grew up in La Plata, started Bark of the Town to create a less stressful, positive and happy experience for pets, Brandie said. “Wellness is very important,” her mother added.
The trio has years of experience with dogs and grooming. Having grown up with dogs and groomed and owned show dogs, Cathy also operated her own small boarding kennel where her daughter was a groomer. “We’re all dog people,” Cathy said. Her grandfather, John Janschek, managed the Tri-County Animal Shelter, she added. Cathy, Brandie and Candy, alongside three other groomers, work as the pet stylists. “It’s very much a team,” Brandie said. “We’re hands-on owners.”
Bark of the Town uses natural and organic products on the pets they pamper, products that the owners themselves have found to be tried-and-true. Over the years, Cathy, Brandie and Candy researched the best products for their own pets, and after discovering which worked best, wanted to share them with the community, Cathy said.
“Your dog should smell clean because of the service we’re providing,” Brandie said, who also noted that they don’t try to sell products or additional services to their customers. “We’re going to provide the service that’s best for the pet,” her mother said. “I’m not going to charge you for something you don’t need,” such as an unnecessary de-shedding.
Bark of the Town offers a variety of spa and grooming services, both á la carte and in packages. Á la carte options include a de-shedding treatment, nail clipping, a facial and a nose and paw treatment.
Package options include the bath and brush package — featuring an oatmeal shampoo, blow dry and nail cut and file among other services — and the full groom package which includes the bath and brush package. The spa package which includes six additional pampering services can be added to the other two packages for an additional $25.
Both package options vary in price, from $30 to $125, depending on the size and coat of the dog — cats start at $70 — but are subject to change “due to coat condition and pet’s temperament,” their brochure states. Prices for á la carte services can be found on their Facebook page.
However, Brandie said, they try to work with the owner and dog “if it isn’t [the dog’s] day.” “... the customer and their pet is our number one priority, every time,” Brandie said, which is reflected in their motto: “To be the best, this time and every time. To treat you and your pet like family…,” as printed in the spa’s brochure.
In addition, Bark of the Town highlights each animal they service on their Facebook page with a short write-up and photograph. “Every dog and every cat has a story and we take the time to learn their story,” Brandie said.
To be seen, animals must be up to date on rabies shots, Cathy said, and proof must be brought to the appointment. However, she added, they will call vets to confirm.
Bark of the Town is open Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Twitter: @AlexIndyNews