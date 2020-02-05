Board honors exemplary students for accomplishments

The Board of Education of Charles County honored five Charles County Public Schools students during its Jan. 14 meeting. Each month, the board honors students chosen by their school principals who demonstrate academic achievement, personal responsibility and career readiness.
Honored by the board were Anthony Clark, Aiden Gibney, Shayna Jaigobin, Hannah Piazza and Israel Rodriguez.
Clark is a fifth-grade student at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School. The Board honored him for accomplishments in the area of personal responsibility. He consistently models a positive attitude and is a role model for his classmates. Clark has earned the academic honor roll designation at Higdon since he was in third grade. Clark has also been on the Higdon personal responsibility honor roll since he was in kindergarten. His teachers describe him as a student who demonstrates perseverance and determination. Clark strives to do his best and works hard to ensure his skills are sharp. Clark is a member of the school Destination Imagination and Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) teams, VEX Robotics and math teams, and plays violin in the school orchestra. He plans to become a computer software engineer.
Gibney is an eighth-grade student at Piccowaxen Middle School. The Board honored him for accomplishments in the area of personal responsibility. He has earned straight As each quarter since sixth grade and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Gibney is enrolled in the Scholars Course of Study and earns top scores on county assessments. His teachers describe him as a role-model student who goes above and beyond to excel. Gibney prioritizes his schoolwork and focuses on time management so he can put his best effort toward his academics. Gibney is part of several school clubs such as MESA and Vex Robotics, is a member of the spelling bee team and National Junior Honor Society. Outside of school, Gibney plays indoor and outdoor soccer.
Jaigobin is a fifth-grade student at Eva Turner Elementary School. The Board honored her for accomplishments in the area of academic achievement. She is an honor-roll student who strives daily to do her best. She is well known among Turner teachers as a student who is respectful, considerate, commendable and consistent. She is a leader among her peers and demonstrates an exemplar work ethic. Jaigobin loves math and enjoys learning about new things that will help her excel. She is a member of the Turner news team and loves to help others.
Piazza is a senior at La Plata High School. She was honored by the Board for accomplishments in the area of career readiness. She is a fourth-year student in the biomedical program and plans to become a physical therapist. Piazza is an honor-roll student and excels in the biomedical program. Two years ago, Piazza had a knee injury and her experiences inspired her to pursue a career as a physical therapist. She now spends time during the week shadowing a local physical therapist. She is also working on physical-therapy based lesson plans to share with her classmates later this school year. Piazza commits her free time to inventory lab materials, set up introductory activities for new biomedical students and helps to educate potential students about the program.
Rodriguez is a fifth-grade student at Berry Elementary School. He was honored by the Board for accomplishments in the area of academic achievement. He is enrolled in accelerated reading and math, and is consistently named to the school honor roll. Rodriguez is known among his teachers as a role model for his peers and hard worker. His fifth-grade teacher helped to nominate him for recognition and describes Rodriguez as a talented, intuitive and focused student. He is a member of the school MESA and math teams, Superintendent Student Advisory Committee and plays violin in the school orchestra.
