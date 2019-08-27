On Aug. 21, The Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata) recognized Jerry R. “Byx” Bullock for his 50 years in business in Southern Maryland.
Club President Chris Zabriskie presented a citation on behalf of the Rotary Club and also a special citation on behalf of Rotary District 7620 from District Governor Barton Goldenberg to commemorate the accomplishment.
During the past five decades, Byx, as he is known, followed a family tradition in the music business when he left the Navy in 1969, first in Lexington Park, then in Charles County a year later. Byx, whose musical training is in cello, can be seen and heard playing keyboard at many public events in supporting charities, including the annual Senior Prom.
Byx was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Charles County in 1975 and has served as an active member ever since. During this time he has served in every officer position, as Lobster Festival chair, club president, Membership Committee chair and currently as International Service Avenue director. He has been recognized by Rotary International for his contribution as a Paul Harris Fellow.
His store, Bullock’s Piano Salon East in White Plains, is a hub for public and private, youth and adult music lessons and supplies. He lives in La Plata with his wife Lucy.
Also during this special program the club was treated to a performance and presentation by Osman Kivrak, Teri Lazar and Takako Mato, leaders of the Charles County Youth Orchestra and Encore Band.