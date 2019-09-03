A new director has been tapped for the College of Southern Maryland's soon-to-open Velocity Center.
Hugh Burrell of Dahlgren, Va., was announced as the college's selection in an Aug. 12 press release. The plans for the Velocity Center, located in Indian Head, began taking shape in 2017. The Maryland Independent reported earlier this year that the center may be finished as early as the upcoming winter.
The Velocity Center will occupy the space formerly taken by the old Ely’s warehouse on the northbound side of Route 210, which comes into view just before cresting the hill to enter the heart of town. When it’s completed, the Velocity Center will feature everything from spacious rooms to meetings to “RocketPods” — small office spaces that can be rented for up to a week at a time to accommodate businesspeople who are in town for work — as well as a technology-centric makerspace.
Burrell said he plans to work closely with local workforce centers, the military and students to ensure that the Velocity Center brings together innovators from all over the world.
“What I really plan to do is be the chief convener,” Burrell said in the release. “I want to bring people together to talk about problem solving, bring ideas to fruition and provide a focal point for CSM students to be exposed to the idea that innovation comes from within themselves.”
Burrell has more than 30 years of government, military and science and engineering industry experience. In the past, he's worked in the aerospace, biotech, pharmaceutical and genetic research fields. Burrell was a co-patent holder in the clean conversion coating technology for aluminum, and most recently oversaw several military science and engineering research programs and an innovation incubator for the U.S. Department of Defense contractor Envisioneering Inc. He has also co-taught business management classes at CSM.
“We are thrilled to have the broad experience and talent that Hugh brings to CSM at the helm of the Velocity Center,” said Eileen Abel, vice president of academic affairs, in the release. “We have a unique opportunity for Hugh and others to define the vision of the Velocity Center as a center for creativity and a catalyst for innovation in Southern Maryland.”
Describing the Velocity Center as a “giant professional playground for innovation,” CSM President Maureen Murphy last year shared her vision of drones flying overhead inside the large structure in the release.
“The goal of the Velocity Center is to provide students a world-class facility surrounded by some of the brightest research scientists in the country,” Murphy said. “Our students will benefit so much from the region’s naval experts who will join in this effort to teach and build a strong local workforce.”
Burrell said he hopes to expose students to the fact that they can take an idea all the way to a concrete result.
“I look forward to hosting events like ‘hack-a-thons’ or perhaps war games that join cyber students together and give them fake codes to break,” he said. “I not only believe we are all inventors — I have seen it proven true over and over again.”