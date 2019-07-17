Every day, children across Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties are removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. Although Court Appointed Special Advocates continue to serve more of these children each year, the need for CASA volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the child welfare and court systems, according to a CASA news release.
CASA volunteers work one-on-one with an abused or neglected child, advocating for his or her best interests. Essentially, CASA volunteers “speak up” for these children in the court and child welfare systems, making sure they are safe and well-cared for, are getting the services they need and are placed in a permanent, safe, nurturing home as quickly as possible.
These children may also have health, learning, emotional or psychological challenges, and need special services that the court should be aware of via the CASA volunteer’s updates.
“CASA volunteers don’t require any specific education. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children. We’ll train and supervise them to be effective voices in court,” Tonya Kennerly, program manager for CASA of Southern Maryland, said in the release.
Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer should visit center-for-children.org/programs/court-appointed-special-advocate-casa/ for more information, or reach out to the CASA of Southern Maryland by emailing casa@center-for-children.org or calling NaQuita Coates, training and recruitment specialist, at 410-535-3047. The next volunteer training is scheduled to begin on July 23.
PSC holds public hearing on gas rate increase
The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold two public comment hearings on the request by Washington Gas Light Company to increase its gas service rates by $35.9 million, of which $5.1 million is currently being collected through a system improvement surcharge.
According to the application, a typical residential heating customer’s total gas bill will increase approximately 5.5%. Washington Gas serves 489,000 gas customers in Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.
Members of the public who wish to comment on the matter are welcome to attend one or both of the hearings before Public Utility Law Judge Janice M. Flynn. The hearings are scheduled as follows:
• 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, Montgomery County Council Office Building, 3rd Floor Hearing Room, 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.
• 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Prince George’s Community College, Largo Student Center, Rennie Forum, 301 Largo Road in Largo.
Filings in this case are available in the electronic docket file for Case No. 9605, which may be viewed or downloaded at www.psc.state.md.us.
Written comments may be submitted by Aug. 9 using the Commission’s public comments electronic filing system, instructions for which can be found at www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/.
After completing a one-time registration, comments may be submitted in a variety of formats including PDF, Word, Excel, etc. Photos may also be uploaded with comments.
As an alternative, comments referencing Case No. 9605 may also be mailed (by Aug. 9) to:
Terry J. Romine, executive secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Professional women’s organization accepting award nominations
Business and Professional Women of Maryland, the leading nonprofit advocate for Maryland’s working women, has announced the opening of nominations for its 2019 Woman of Achievement award. Accomplished Maryland women may be nominated for any of the following contributions:
• Outstanding career achievement.
• Outstanding efforts in public policy.
• Outstanding assistance to other women in advancing their careers.
• Outstanding guidance to youth or women-in-transition.
• Outstanding community service.
The 2019 Woman of Achievement will be honored during a luncheon celebration from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, at the Ramada Plaza in Hagerstown. As part of National Business Women’s Week, the event will also recognize other outstanding women and employers selected by BPW/MD local organizations.
All Maryland businesses, residents and nonprofits are invited to nominate a Woman of Achievement for 2019. Membership in BPW/MD is not required of a nominee or a nominator, though nominees must be Maryland residents.
Nomination forms are available at www.bpwmaryland.org. Please email submissions to Greta Davis at gdavis2011@comcast.net by Aug. 1, or call 301-449-6316 for more information.
Business and Professional Women of Maryland fosters the success of working women by providing career advancement resources, work/life strategies, personal and professional connections, and scholarships. Membership is open to all women and men who support equity for women in the workplace.
2019 Charles County Early Childhood Day is Aug. 3
The 2019 Charles County Early Childhood Day is a free event that provides parents, caregivers and early childhood professionals with resources to help children get a jump start on education. Engaging activities for young children will be provided by the vendors in attendance.
The rain or shine event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Capital Clubhouse, at 3033 Waldorf Marketplace in Waldorf.
With a “ready-for-school” theme, Early Childhood Day brings child care providers, early learning experts and organizations that work with children and families together in Charles County. Ice cream, face painting, balloons, music, games, rock climbing, physical fitness activities, backpacks, door prizes, storytellers, and storybook characters are just a few of the kid-friendly options available.
Early childhood matters in Charles County. The Early Childhood Advisory Council’s mission is that all Charles County children, age newborn through five, enter school ready to learn.
Exhibitor and sponsor registration information is available online at bit.ly/2XqvoxC. The deadline to register is Monday, July 8.
For more information, contact Laura Durner at 301-396-5241 or GustafsL@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Fall financial literacy course at Stethem
Charles County Public Schools juniors and seniors can take financial literacy for original credit this fall at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The course is a mix of online material and in-person requirements for completion. The fall session is the final opportunity for any junior or senior to complete the financial literacy course at Stethem. The change does not affect any student who is already registered to complete the course during the CCPS summer school program.
The course begins Sept. 23 and ends Jan. 16, 2020. The cost is $300 and payment is non-refundable. The blended online Apex course requires students to complete online course work as well as turn in assignments and complete course tests at the Stethem Center on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Parents must provide transportation for students. Students who do not complete the course and its requirements will receive a failing grade.
Registration for the fall course opens 8 a.m. Sept. 3 and closes at 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Students and parents will need to work with their school counselor to register for the course. Counselors must sign off on a student’s enrollment in the course. Parents will then receive details on how to pay for the course using MySchoolBucks, an online payment system used by CCPS.
CCPS is exploring additional options for students to complete the financial literacy graduation requirement outside of their traditional class schedule. For more information, contact the CCPS Office of Career and Technology Education at 301-934-7393.
Maryland Renaissance Festival 43rd season opens Aug. 24
The Maryland Renaissance Festival begins its 43rd season Aug. 24 and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day through Oct. 20 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts and more.
The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life with more than 200 professional performers on 10 stages, a 3,000-seat arena with armored jousting and streets filled with village characters. Over 140 artisans will exhibit their crafts in their own renaissance shops, along with 42 food and beverage emporiums.
From Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, tickets are $20 for adult admission, $18 for ages 62 and over and $9 for children ages 7 to 15. Beginning Sept. 14, admission increases to $27 for adult admission, $23 for ages 62 and over, and $12 for ages 7 to 15. The event is free for ages 6 and under. Group rates, multi-day passes and active duty military personnel are also available. For tickets or for more information, visit www.maryland renaissancefestival.com or email info@rennfest.com.
CyberTrip Advisor gives top tech travel tips
Family trips are in with summer in full swing. In fact, nearly two-thirds of American families will head out of town this summer. Theme parks, cruises and international travel top the 2019 summer travel list. As everyone knows, no matter where you’re headed — a new or familiar location — being continuously connected is part of the plan. While having family fun is the goal, the National Cyber Security Alliance also urges travelers to be cyber safe while away from home by following some simple practices to help keep your devices safe and your vacation plans from going awry.
Misplacing or having devices stolen can put a damper on vacation plans. It can easily happen to anyone.
• Set up the “find my phone” feature on your devices. This will allow you to find, remotely wipe data and/or disable the device if it gets into the wrong hands.
• Make sure all devices are password protected. Use a passcode or security feature (like a finger swipe) to lock your phone or mobile device in case either are misplaced or stolen.
Get Wise About Public Wi-Fi: Using public Wi-Fi at the airport or hotel is very convenient, but wireless networks and hotspots are not secure. This means that anyone using the same Wi-Fi network could potentially see what you are doing on your laptop or smartphone while you are connected.
• Limit what you do on public Wi-Fi and avoid logging in to accounts that have sensitive information such as banking and email.
• Consider using a trusted virtual private network or a personal/mobile hotspot if you need a more secure connection.
• Set your device settings to ask permission before connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
Be in the know about how to secure your continuously connected life by signing up for NCSA’s newsletters at staysafeonline.org/email-signup/.
School system earns workplace wellness award
Charles County Public Schools reached the bronze level in the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work awards. HMB is a statewide initiative through the Maryland Department of Health that supports and promotes wellness in the workplace, according to a press release.
“A healthy workforce is a productive one,” Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in the release. “By supporting healthy lifestyle choices and providing weight management and fitness options for employees, we believe the long-term effects will benefit CCPS and its staff.”
The CCPS wellness initiative includes an at-work Weight Watchers program for employees and their families, and emails highlighting health-related topics sent each month to employees with information about the flu, skin cancer, physical activity, sleep and other topics. Earlier in the year, four Webinar Wednesdays were offered covering topics such as diabetes awareness, raising healthy children, brain health and creating a work-life balance.
Healthy cooking classes taught by the culinary arts instructor at North Point High School are offered to CCPS employees on a first-come, first-served basis and immediately fill up with a waiting list. A produce stand was open during summer and fall at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to allow employees and visitors an opportunity to purchase locally-grown produce. The stand reopened this month.
Fitness classes were offered in spring and fall 2018 with 223 participants in the fall and 244 in the spring — an increase of almost 10%. Classes were offered again in Spring 2019. The Keep Well Program partners with CCPS to provide discounted World Gym memberships to employees. Participation among CCPS employees and their families jumped by 15% in the 2018-19 school year from 310 participants to 356. Future plans include a CCPS 5K race slated to be held in the fall.
Award recipients will be recognized June 7 at the 10th annual Worksite Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore.