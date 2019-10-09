White Plains company announces profit sharing
Modern Door of White Plains announced recently that it has issued $500,000 in profit sharing this year for its 90 employees.
“Our most important assets are our employees,” owner Bill Dotson said in an email.
The company, which specializes in moveable and glass walls in offices and commercial spaces, was started in 1985 in a garage off of Mattowman Beantown Road. Dotson said the company’s last two years have been its best, and that the growing firm is currently working on over 700 projects in the Washington, D.C., metro region.
Modern Door started the profit sharing program five years ago, typically issuing $175,000 a year, Dotson said.
“We owe a lot to the community we started in,” Dotson wrote in an email. “Last Friday we announced a $10,000 gift to United Way to keep their Indian Head project going.”
Ratner Companies collaborates with Stand Up To Cancer
Ratner Companies, parent company of Hair Cuttery, Bubbles and Salon Cielo, recently announced its new collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer. As part of the largest philanthropic campaign in the company’s 45-year history, all Ratner Companies salons will hold their “My Strands” campaign through Nov. 30.
Throughout the campaign, guests are encouraged to stop by their local salon, make a donation, purchase a color service and take a photo to post on social media with the hashtags #ChangeItUp and #StandUpToCancer, stating who their strands stand for. Each salon will be collecting donations from the public throughout the campaign, with Ratner Companies matching those donations dollar for dollar, up to $50,000. Additionally, Pulp Riot has agreed to donate $1 to SU2C for each Pulp Riot color service purchased at participating locations, up to $5,000.
SMAR 2019-2020 welcomes new Officers and Directors
The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors announced recently the newly installed board of directors. The new board was sworn into office during the 2019-2020 Installation of Officers & Directors at the SMAR offices on Oct. 1.
The 2013 SMAR president, Kevin Turner, installed the newly elected board of directors after an electronic ballot was conducted. Chris Hill, a Century 21 New Millennium Real Estate professional was elected as the 2019-2020 SMAR president. Chris was sworn into office by the 2018 Maryland Realtors President Boyd Campbell. Chris Hill provided his outlook for SMAR in the year ahead along with some of his ideas on how he will lead SMAR forward.
The 2019-2020 board of directors includes President Chris Hill, President-Elect Tanya Redding, Vice-President Gregg Kantak, Secretary/Treasurer Michael Funk and Immediate Past President Judy Szynborski as Officers; and Lindsay Clark (Charles County), Susan Cleary (Calvert County), Walter Clews (affiliate director), Mark Davis (Calvert County), Patrick Dugan (St. Mary’s County), Paul Fenton (Maryland Realtors District 9 vice president), Carolyn Guy (St. Mary’s County) and Camisha Jonas (Charles County) as directors.
The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors is a trade organization dedicated to serving its members and the wider Southern Maryland community.
Cancer center adds doctors, technology
Chesapeake Potomac Regional Cancer Center, with its two locations in Charlotte Hall and Waldorf, has been delivering radiation therapy for the residents of Southern Maryland since its foundation in 2006.
In July, the Charlotte Hall facility received a brand new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator, which enables complex treatments such as stereotactic radio-surgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy. These techniques allow high-precision, ablative treatment for a variety of cancer conditions, minimizing side effects and shortening treatment visits to as few as a single treatment. Both facilities also received new CT-simulation scanners and Vision RT surface guidance systems for continuous surface tracking during treatment.
Along with Dr. Boris Naydich and Dr. Kathleen Settle, CPRCC introduces two new physicians to the Southern Maryland offices: Dr. Beant Gill and Dr. Aileen Kim.
Tire shop moves from Hughesville to Waldorf
McCarthy Tire Service, a family-owned company, announced that the store operations from its location at 6530 Hughesville Industrial Park Road in Hughesville relocated 10 miles away to 7 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf on Aug. 26. The store’s new site is a modern building in an industrial park adjacent to Waldorf’s commercial center. It is five minutes from U.S. 301, providing easy access to the rural areas of Southern Maryland and to the metro area of Washington and Alexandria, Va.
The store handles tire sales and service for commercial trucks, fleets, off-the-road and industrial equipment and agricultural machines. It also covers Southern Maryland as part of McCarthy Tire’s roadside assistance program. The phone number, 301-870-3405, and fax number, 301-870-0660, remain the same.
Real Estate manager earns designation
Stephanie Erhueh, a manager with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Waldorf and Lexington Park offices, has earned the Graduate, Realtors Institute designation.
Awarded by the National Association of Realtors, the GRI designation recognizes that Erhueh successfully completed a course of study that provided a solid base of information designed to further their expertise within the real estate industry. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.
Erhueh was named branch manager in March 2019. In the early stages of her real estate career, she earned the distinction of being named Rookie of the Year and Rookie Top Producer for the company’s Southern Maryland region in 2016. Her successes and knowledge of real estate led to a new role with Long & Foster as a trainer in 2017, and she began teaching new agents how to propel their real estate careers into the highest levels of success.
Active in the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, Erhueh served for two consecutive years as a member of the Young Professional Network Committee. She was recently named by GCAAR as a 2019 award winner, an honor recognizing high-achieving Realtors who are considered to be among the best in the industry. Erhueh holds licenses in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
Nearby hospital earns echocardiography re-accreditation
The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission has re-accredited MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s Department of Cardiology for an additional term of three years.
To earn reaccreditation, MSMHC had to undergo an extensive application and review process wherein the hospital had to have demonstrated compliance with published standards and a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. IAC accreditation includes meeting both critical operational and technical components, as well as demonstrating competence on case studies and final reports.
This news comes on the heels of MSMHC recently earning a five-year designation from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System, which allows the hospital to receive critically ill heart attack patients transported by EMS providers.
Butchery workshop to be held at Westham Butcher Shop
Internationally renowned butcher and author Camas Davis (“Killing It, An Education”) and James Beard award-winning butcher Adam Danforth (“Butchering Beef”) of the Good Meat Project are partnering with Southern Maryland Meats to present a customized full-day workshop on Whole Animal Butchery, Cut Sheet Analysis and Hands-on Butchery.
The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Westham Butcher Shop, an Amish owned and operated meat processing facility.
In this collaborative workshop, geared towards producers, they will work through a typical pork cut sheet and explore the myriad ways in which various carcass cuts might be utilized in retail, restaurant and home settings. Through hands-on lessons and demonstrations, Davis and Danforth will reveal how each cut of meat holds great potential for positive, even transformative, flavor experiences for the eater. They will also delve into more practical questions about yield and pricing that are bound to occur as producers are settling on a cut sheet with their processor.
Workshop highlights include a ‘nose to tail’ whole pig butchery demonstration, anatomy lesson and muscle tasting and comparison (maximum 30 attendees), followed by a small group hands-on butchery lesson (limited to 12 attendees).
To register and for full workshop details, visit the ‘Events’ page at SouthernMarylandMeats.com.
ALDI opens first Waldorf store
ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will open its first store in Waldorf as part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.
The new Waldorf ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. ALDI recently expanded its product offerings, making 20% of its total selection new. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The Waldorf store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
eMaryland Marketplace Advantage launches
The Maryland Department of General Services announced the Office of State Procurement launched the state’s new e-procurement system eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. This initiative is a direct result of Governor Larry Hogan’s 2016 Commission to Modernize State Procurement, led by Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford.
General Services has partnered with Nitor, a procurement services firm focused on spend management, to oversee implementation efforts of the new system. eMMA is state-of-the-art procurement technology powered by the Ivalua Platform, a global leader in procurement technology. eMMA will allow buyers to collaborate with vendors from the bidding and contracting process all the way through the purchasing process.
Over 12,000 vendors have pre-registered in eMMA and have positioned themselves to do business with Maryland and its local governments. Vendors not yet registered are encouraged to do so. Vendors can access the system to conduct business or register by going to procurement.maryland.gov.
While the user experience is intuitive, help and training will be provided during the transition by the eMMA help desk. The state is currently in the process of training over 825 procurement professionals. Quick reference guides and other training aides are available at procurement.maryland.gov. Questions can be sent to emma.helpdesk@maryland.gov.
Local business owner named to NSBA Leadership Council
Bathsheba Smithen, CEO & Founder of Cage Free Voices in Waldorf, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Smithen joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
Smithen is an educational consultant, motivational speaker, radio personality, performing artist, author, playwright and the CEO and founder of Cage Free Voices. Smithen provides training and curriculum development to school districts, church leaders and educational publishing companies such that they may infuse youth culture in educational materials. As a curriculum developer and consultant, Smithen has made contributions to PEARSON, US, Urban Learning and Leadership Center, GEAR UP, REAL Women, Kids & Culture Camp and others.
Smithen joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, visit www.nsba.biz
University offers food-business workshop
The University of Maryland Extension offers a launch-pad business training workshop, Food for Profit, for budding food entrepreneurs. Scaling a specialty food business into a sustainable, profitable business requires advanced training and technical mentoring in the areas of: regulations, hazard analysis and critical control points, record keeping, recall procedures, preventive controls, product development and testing, packaging and labeling and marketing.
In an effort to supply resources and training materials for established food business, a new section, Food for Profit 2, has been added to the Specialty Businesses modules of the Maryland Rural Enterprise Development Center, www.extension.umd.edu/MREDC. The site now offers lists of both private and public food processing videos, articles, contacts for industry support agencies and facilities and published training materials that support scaling up entrepreneurial food businesses.