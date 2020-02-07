Century 21 opens new office in White Plains
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Century 21 New Millennium’s new White Plains office officially opened its doors with a grand opening event for agents, clients, staff and community leaders. Coupled with the office’s Thanksgiving pie pop-by event, the opening made for a splash as New Millennium announced its new-and-improved location serving Charles County.
Located at 5010 Regency Place, Suite 100, White Plains, the new space is housed by residential, commercial and other affiliated real estate professionals and their assistants who serve Century 21 New Millennium customers and clients throughout the region. The new space accommodates the company’s growth and the varying needs of real estate consumers in Southern Maryland.
“We’re excited to have this new space and to be able to better serve our affiliated sales associates and the customers and clients they serve each and every day,” Tommy Higgins, executive vice president and branch leader, said in press release. “It is also a sign of our commitment to continued growth in this market.”
Bank announces $10.8 million in common stock
The Community Financial Corporation, the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake announced recently that it has completed a private placement of 312,747 shares of its common stock. For shares issued to non-insiders of the company, the number of shares of common stock issued in the private placement was determined based on a price of $34.28 per share, which represents the 30-day average closing price ending on Dec. 17, 2019. For insiders of the company, as required by NASDAQ market rules, the amount of common stock issued in the private placement was determined based on a price of $35.43 per share, which represents the consolidated closing bid price per share immediately preceding the time the company entered into a binding agreement to issue the securities. There were no underwriting discounts or commissions.
“Through this offering, we wanted to provide residents of the communities we serve, including our customers and business partners, as well as our officers and directors, with the opportunity to invest in the Company. Our plan is to use the proceeds of the offering as part of the overall redemption of the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that are due on February 15, 2025,” president and CEO William J. Pasenelli said in a press release.
Business owner named to NSBA Leadership Council
Bathsheba Smithen, CEO & Founder of Cage Free Voices in Waldorf, was named last year to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Smithen joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
Smithen is an educational consultant, motivational speaker, radio personality, performing artist, author, playwright and the CEO and founder of Cage Free Voices. Smithen provides training and curriculum development to school districts, church leaders and educational publishing companies such that they may infuse youth culture in educational materials. As a curriculum developer and consultant, Smithen has made contributions to PEARSON, US, Urban Learning and Leadership Center, GEAR UP, REAL Women, Kids & Culture Camp and others.
Smithen joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, visit www.nsba.biz
Real estate manager earns designation
Stephanie Erhueh, a manager with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Waldorf and Lexington Park offices, has earned the Graduate, Realtors Institute designation.
Awarded by the National Association of Realtors, the GRI designation recognizes that Erhueh successfully completed a course of study that provided a solid base of information designed to further their expertise within the real estate industry. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.
Erhueh was named branch manager in March 2019. In the early stages of her real estate career, she earned the distinction of being named Rookie of the Year and Rookie Top Producer for the company’s Southern Maryland region in 2016. Her successes and knowledge of real estate led to a new role with Long & Foster as a trainer in 2017, and she began teaching new agents how to propel their real estate careers into the highest levels of success.
Active in the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, Erhueh served for two consecutive years as a member of the Young Professional Network Committee. She was recently named by GCAAR as a 2019 award winner, an honor recognizing high-achieving Realtors who are considered to be among the best in the industry. Erhueh holds licenses in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
eMaryland Marketplace Advantage launches
The Maryland Department of General Services announced the Office of State Procurement launched the state’s new e-procurement system eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. This initiative is a direct result of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 Commission to Modernize State Procurement, led by Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R).
General Services has partnered with Nitor, a procurement services firm focused on spend management, to oversee implementation efforts of the new system. eMMA is state-of-the-art procurement technology powered by the Ivalua Platform, a global leader in procurement technology. eMMA will allow buyers to collaborate with vendors from the bidding and contracting process all the way through the purchasing process.
Over 12,000 vendors have pre-registered in eMMA and have positioned themselves to do business with Maryland and its local governments. Vendors not yet registered are encouraged to do so. Vendors can access the system to conduct business or register by going to procurement.maryland.gov.
While the user experience is intuitive, help and training will be provided during the transition by the eMMA help desk. The state is currently in the process of training over 825 procurement professionals. Quick reference guides and other training aides are available at procurement.maryland.gov. Questions can be sent to emma.helpdesk@maryland.gov.
University offers workshop for food businesses
The University of Maryland Extension offers a launch-pad business training workshop, Food for Profit, for budding food entrepreneurs. Scaling a specialty food business into a sustainable, profitable business requires advanced training and technical mentoring in the areas of: regulations, hazard analysis and critical control points, record keeping, recall procedures, preventive controls, product development and testing, packaging and labeling and marketing.
In an effort to supply resources and training materials for established food business, a new section, Food for Profit 2, has been added to the Specialty Businesses modules of the Maryland Rural Enterprise Development Center, www.extension.umd.edu/MREDC. The site now offers lists of both private and public food processing videos, articles and contacts for industry support.
Leadership class visits schools in Southern Maryland
On Dec. 5, the Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2020 participated in the fourth of nine educational sessions for the LSM Executive Program. This session’s topic was education in the region.
The class began the day at North Point High School where they were given an overview of the school’s course offerings and structure by Principal Daniel Kaple. Class members were able to tour the school, hear from classroom instructors and watch students in action in a variety of courses including engineering, collision repair, construction design and management, and cosmetology.
Next, the participants visited La Plata High School where they had the opportunity to participate in senior portfolio interviews. This segment was followed by a trip to St. Charles High School where class members took part in a professional development training demonstration with Amy Hollstein, deputy superintendent for Charles County Public Schools. They also heard from the superintendents of all three Southern Maryland counties during a panel discussion and talked about workforce readiness with representatives from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland and University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.
The class of 2020 finished its day with a demonstration of Science on a Sphere and a planetarium show at the James E. Richmond Science Center in Waldorf.
Leadership Southern Maryland is a nine-month tuition-based program that educates and inspires a diverse group of current and emerging leaders creating opportunities for collaborations and partnerships impacting the community needs of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Applications for the Class of 2021 Executive Program will be accepted Jan. 1 through April 1.
For more information, contact Denise Foster, executive director, Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-7663, via email denise@leadershipsomd.org or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.
Department of Housing issues $347 million in bonds
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt announced last fall that the department conducted the largest mortgage revenue bond issuance in the history of the agency.
The department’s bond-issuing entity, the Community Development Administration, issued more than $347 million under the Residential Revenue Bond program, according to an agency press release. Proceeds of the bond sales through that program are primarily used to finance mortgage loans to first-time homebuyers through the state’s Maryland Mortgage Program.
“The majority of the Maryland Mortgage Program’s resources come from the sale of these types of bonds, not the state’s budget, so this highly successful program is funded and managed with virtually no cost to Maryland’s taxpayers,” Holt said in the release.
The issuance received over $1.2 billion in investor orders, with more than 27% of filled orders coming from Maryland and national retail investors. The tax-exempt interest rates achieved through this bond sale will enable the department to continue to offer Maryland Mortgage Program loans at below market interest rates.
For more information about the Maryland Mortgage Program, go to mmp.maryland.gov.